How to Get Strong Axe in 99 Nights in the Forest Roblox?

The Strong Axe is a better tool than the basic axes you start with in 99 Nights in the Forest. This axe makes chopping wood faster and can cut down bigger trees that smaller axes can’t handle. If you need to gather wood more efficiently, the Strong Axe can help with that. Getting a Strong Axe requires some work and planning. There are only two ways to get this tool, and both have their own challenges. Let’s look at how to find and use the Strong Axe.

How to Get Strong Axe in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Strong Axe is the third-best axe in the game, much better than the Old Axe and Good Axe that most players use. It cuts down trees much faster and can handle bigger trees that smaller axes can’t cut.

Method 1: Get it from the Pelt Trader

The most reliable way to get a Strong Axe is through the Pelt Trader. This NPC shows up at your camp every few days and trades items for animal pelts. The Pelt Trader has a specific trading sequence. You need to complete trades in this exact order:

Trade 1: Bunny Foot

Trade 2: Wolf Pelt

Trade 3: Alpha Wolf Pelt

Trade 4: Bear Pelt

Method 2: Find it in Gold Chests

The second way to get a Strong Axe is by finding it in Gold Chests. This method relies mostly on luck, but it’s possible to get the axe earlier than through trading. Gold Chests are very rare chests that appear in dangerous areas of the forest. They contain valuable items, but the Strong Axe only has about a 10% chance of being inside.

Is the Strong Axe Worth It?

Yes, the Strong Axe is worth getting if you do a lot of wood gathering. Wood is needed for many things in the game, and collecting it faster can save you time. The difference between chopping trees with an Old Axe versus a Strong Axe is noticeable. You’ll get your wood collection done quicker once you upgrade.

Getting a Strong Axe takes some effort, but if you spend a lot of time cutting trees, it’s a useful upgrade to have. That’s all you need to know about getting the Strong Axe in 99 Nights in the Forest.