How to Tame Animals in 99 Nights in the Forest

Taming animals is a new mechanic in 99 Nights in the Forest that lets you turn wild creatures into pets that follow you around and protect you. Once tamed, these animals will attack entities that threaten you and stay by your side throughout your run. Here’s how to tame animals and what you need to know about the process.

How to Get a Taming Flute

Before you can tame any animals, you need a Taming Flute. Here’s where to find it:

Step 1: Find the Domestication Cabin : The Taming Flute is located in the Domestication Cabin, which is right next to your camp. When you spawn at the start of a round, look around for a red-colored tent with a pot inside.

: The Taming Flute is located in the Domestication Cabin, which is right next to your camp. When you spawn at the start of a round, look around for a red-colored tent with a pot inside. Step 2: Pick Up the Old Taming Flute: Inside the pot, you’ll find Old Taming Flutes. Take one to start taming animals. This is the Level 1 flute and can tame basic animals like Bunnies, Wolves, and Scorpions.

How to Upgrade Your Taming Flute

You can upgrade your Taming Flute to tame stronger animals. Here’s how:

Step 1: Find the Upgrade Building : Near your camp, there’s a rusty-looking building with upgrade stations inside. Go there and find the Taming Flute upgrade station.

: Near your camp, there’s a rusty-looking building with upgrade stations inside. Go there and find the Taming Flute upgrade station. Step 2: Gain Taming XP : You gain XP by successfully taming animals. When the bar fills up completely, your flute is ready to upgrade.

: You gain XP by successfully taming animals. When the bar fills up completely, your flute is ready to upgrade. Step 3: Upgrade at the Station: Once your XP bar is full, interact with the Taming Flute upgrade station to upgrade to the next level.

Taming Flute Levels:

Level 1: Old Taming Flute – Can tame Bunny, Kiwi, Green Frog, Wolf, Scorpion, Arctic Fox

– Can tame Bunny, Kiwi, Green Frog, Wolf, Scorpion, Arctic Fox Level 2: Good Taming Flute – Can tame Alpha Wolf

– Can tame Alpha Wolf Level 3: Strong Taming Flute – Can tame Bear, Polar Bear, Mammoth, Hellephant

How to Tame Animals

Step 1: Approach the Animal : Find the animal you want to tame in the forest. Walk up to it until you see a green circle appear around it. Make sure you have bandages ready in case things go wrong.

: Find the animal you want to tame in the forest. Walk up to it until you see a green circle appear around it. Make sure you have bandages ready in case things go wrong. Step 2: Complete the Taming Minigame : Once you’re in the green circle, a taming bar will appear on the right side of your screen. This works like the fishing minigame – you need to keep a red bar balanced inside the lighter green area. Hold down your mouse/tap to lift the bar upward Release to make the bar move downward Keep the red bar inside the green area to fill the yellow progress bar.

: Once you’re in the green circle, a taming bar will appear on the right side of your screen. This works like the fishing minigame – you need to keep a red bar balanced inside the lighter green area. Step 3: Feed the Animal : After completing the minigame once, the animal will ask for food. You need to feed it specific items to complete each stage of taming. The number of stages depends on the animal – easier animals have 1-3 stages, while harder ones have 4-5 stages.

: After completing the minigame once, the animal will ask for food. You need to feed it specific items to complete each stage of taming. The number of stages depends on the animal – easier animals have 1-3 stages, while harder ones have 4-5 stages. Step 4: Repeat Until Tamed: Keep completing the minigame and feeding the animal for each stage. The angry faces above the animal will turn green, and eventually they’ll turn into pink hearts. Once you see the hearts, the animal is fully tamed and becomes your pet.

All Tamable Animals and Requirements

Animal Flute Level Stages Food Per Stage Total Food Needed Bunny 1 1 1x Carrot 1x Carrot Wolf 1 3 2x Steak 6x Steak Scorpion 1 3 1x Steak, 1x Morsel 3x Steak, 3x Morsel Arctic Fox 1 3 1x Steak, 1x Chili 3x Steak, 3x Chili Alpha Wolf 2 4 1x Steak, 1x Stew, 1x Corn 4x Steak, 4x Stew, 4x Corn Bear 3 5 1x Steak, 1x Stew, 1x Pumpkin 5x Steak, 5x Stew, 5x Pumpkin Polar Bear 3 5 1x Ribs, 2x Stew 5x Ribs, 10x Stew Mammoth 3 5 2x Pumpkin, 1x Cake 10x Pumpkin, 5x Cake Hellephant 3 5 2x Pumpkin, 1x Cake 10x Pumpkin, 5x Cake

Benefits of Taming Animals

Tamed animals follow you throughout your entire run until you die. They’ll protect you by attacking hostile entities, but only after those entities have attacked you first. This makes them useful for surviving longer in the forest, especially when dealing with multiple enemies.

However, you can only have 2 pets at once, so choose wisely. Combat pets like Wolves, Bears, and Mammoths are more useful than Bunnies for protection. The Bunny is mainly good for practicing the taming mechanic since it’s the easiest to tame.

To tame animals in 99 Nights in the Forest, get an Old Taming Flute from the Domestication Cabin, complete the balance minigame, and feed the animal its required food for each stage. You can upgrade your flute by gaining taming XP to access stronger animals. Tamed animals follow you and protect you from entities, with a maximum of 2 pets at once. Start with easier animals like Bunnies and work your way up to harder ones like Bears and Mammoths.