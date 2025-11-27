99 Nights in the Forest Thanksgiving Challenge Countdown & Release Date

A festive celebration arrives in 99 Nights in the Forest with the Thanksgiving Challenge. Players take on the role of dinner host, preparing a Thanksgiving feast for demanding guests over several days. The challenge combines hunting mechanics with time management while dealing with hard-to-catch turkeys. Check out our countdown timer below to see when this holiday quest begins.

99 Nights in the Forest Thanksgiving Challenge Release Date and Time

The 99 Nights in the Forest Thanksgiving Challenge will officially launch on Saturday, November 29th at 1:00 PM EST and will run until Saturday, December 6th at 5:58 AM EST. This gives players about a week to prepare the Thanksgiving dinner and complete the challenge. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, November 29 at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, November 29 at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, November 29 at 6:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, November 29 at 11:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 30 at 4:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this holiday challenge and do remember to attend the admin abuse before the main update starts. Since you have several days to prepare the dinner, you’ll need to plan your hunting and gathering carefully to satisfy all your guests.

Countdown to the 99 Nights in the Forest Thanksgiving Challenge

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before the Thanksgiving Challenge begins in 99 Nights in the Forest (EST time).

What to Expect in the Thanksgiving Challenge

The Thanksgiving Challenge transforms 99 Nights in the Forest into a holiday preparation quest. Players assume the role of dinner host responsible for feeding multiple guests with specific preferences and demands. Hunting turkeys serves as the main challenge, with the birds described as elusive and difficult to catch. This hunting mechanic likely requires tracking, stealth, or special tactics to successfully capture turkeys for the Thanksgiving feast.

Fussy guests add complexity beyond simple food gathering. Each guest probably has specific preferences, portion requirements, or meal expectations that players must satisfy to earn full rewards. Rewards for successful dinner hosting likely include exclusive items, holiday cosmetics, or special equipment earned by satisfying your guests’ expectations. The better you perform as a host, the more generous your guests’ rewards will be, incentivizing players to go above and beyond basic requirements.

That’s all you need to know about the Thanksgiving Challenge coming to 99 Nights in the Forest. Mark your calendar for November 29th at 1:00 PM EST (10:00 AM PST) and get ready to hunt turkeys and host a memorable Thanksgiving dinner. Don’t miss out on this festive holiday quest!