99 Nights in the Forest Thanksgiving Guide – All Quests and Rewards

The Thanksgiving event has arrived in 99 Nights in the Forest, transforming your survival experience into a cooking challenge. Instead of just surviving the forest’s dangers, you’ll now host a dinner party for mysterious guests who arrive on Day 5. This guide covers all Thanksgiving quests, recipes, ingredient locations, and rewards you can earn during this limited-time event.

All Thanksgiving Quests and Rewards in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Thanksgiving event features four quests based on how many guests you successfully serve. Here’s what you can earn:

Quest Requirement Reward Quest 1 Serve 3+ Guests Bronze Lid Thanksgiving Chest Quest 2 Serve 5+ Guests Silver Lid Thanksgiving Chest Quest 3 Serve 8+ Guests Gold Lid Thanksgiving Chest Quest 4 Feed Guests Thanksgiving Meal

Chest Rewards: The Thanksgiving Chests contain valuable items, including weapons, Armor, and diamonds. The higher-tier chests (Silver and Gold) have better drop rates for rare items. You need to serve 8 out of 10 total guests to claim all rewards, so you have some room for error.

How to Complete Thanksgiving Quests

When you start a new round, you’ll notice a dining table with 10 chairs and a notice board nearby. Your objective is to prepare dishes before guests arrive on Day 5. This gives you Days 1-4 to gather ingredients, cook recipes, and set up the table.

Step 1: Craft the Thanksgiving Crock Pot : Before cooking anything, you need the Thanksgiving Crock Pot. Craft this by first unlocking Crafting Bench Level 3, which requires 15 Logs and 10 Bolts. Once your bench is upgraded, you can craft the Crock Pot and begin preparing dishes.

: Before cooking anything, you need the Thanksgiving Crock Pot. Craft this by first unlocking Crafting Bench Level 3, which requires 15 Logs and 10 Bolts. Once your bench is upgraded, you can craft the Crock Pot and begin preparing dishes. Step 2: Cook Dishes in Order : The event uses a milestone cooking system – you must complete each dish before the next recipe unlocks. You cannot skip ahead or repeatedly cook the same dish. Follow the recipe list in order, gathering required ingredients as you progress.

: The event uses a milestone cooking system – you must complete each dish before the next recipe unlocks. You cannot skip ahead or repeatedly cook the same dish. Follow the recipe list in order, gathering required ingredients as you progress. Step 3: Serve Guests on Day 5 : On Day 5, five guests will arrive at your table for the Thanksgiving party. Your job is to feed them the dishes you’ve prepared. Stay near the table to fill their glasses with Berry Juice and ensure they’re satisfied. The more guests you serve successfully, the better your rewards.

: On Day 5, five guests will arrive at your table for the Thanksgiving party. Your job is to feed them the dishes you’ve prepared. Stay near the table to fill their glasses with Berry Juice and ensure they’re satisfied. The more guests you serve successfully, the better your rewards. Step 4: Collect Rewards on Day 6: Guests leave behind two rewards on Day 6. Continue serving subsequent groups of guests (10 total) to complete the entire event. Serving at least 8 guests guarantees you receive all chest rewards.

All Thanksgiving Recipes and Ingredients

Here are all 10 recipes you need to cook during the Thanksgiving event:

Dish Ingredients Turkey Legs 1 Turkey Leg, 2 Berry Berry Juice 2 Berry, 1 Sweet Potato Casserole 1 Carrot, 1 Steak, 1 Morsel Corn on the Cob 2 Corn, 1 Sweet Potato Roast Turkey 3 Turkey Leg Stuffing Bowl 3 Stuffing Stuffed Peppers 2 Chili, 1 Stuffing Mystery Chili Dish 2 Chili, 1 Turkey Leg Sweet Potato Pie 1 Sweet Potato, 1 Cake, 1 Pumpkin Mammoth Feast 2 Ribs, 1 Pumpkin

That’s everything you need to know about the Thanksgiving event in 99 Nights in the Forest. Complete four quests by serving 3, 5, 8, and 10 guests to earn Bronze, Silver, and Gold Lid Thanksgiving Chests plus a Thanksgiving Meal. Craft the Thanksgiving Crock Pot (requires Crafting Bench Level 3), cook 10 dishes in order using ingredients. Guests arrive on Day 5, so use Days 1-4 to prepare. Serve at least 8 guests to claim all rewards, including weapon, Armor Trim Kit, and diamonds.