99 Nights in the Forest The Deer is Hurt Update Countdown & Release Date

Something sinister has happened in 99 Nights in the Forest with the ” The Deer is Hurt event. This mysterious update centers around the Deer, and the threat that caused the injury remains unknown and extremely dangerous. The event adds narrative-driven gameplay as players work to help the Deer, while all this time, players were supposed to hide and save themselves from it. Check out our 99 Nights in the Forest The Deer is Hurt countdown timer below to see when this event begins.

99 Nights in the Forest The Deer is Hurt Update Release Date and Time

The 99 Nights in the Forest The Deer is Hurt event will officially launch on Saturday, November 15th at 2:00 PM EST and will run until Saturday, November 22nd at 2:30 PM. This gives players a full week to help the Deer and investigate the mysterious danger. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, November 15 at 2:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, November 15 at 11:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, November 15 at 7:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, November 15 at 11:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 16 at 5:00 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this mysterious event. Since it runs for about a week, you’ll have time to help the Deer while staying careful against the unknown threat lurking in the forest.

Countdown to the 99 Nights in the Forest The Deer is Hurt Event

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can help the Deer in 99 Nights in the Forest (EST time).

What to Expect in The Deer is Hurt Event

The Deer is Hurt event presents a darker twist on the game’s primary antagonist. The normally unstoppable creature that terrorizes players throughout their 99 nights has been injured by something even more dangerous. This role reversal creates an unsettling scenario where the apex predator becomes vulnerable, suggesting a new threat powerful enough to harm what players previously considered invincible.

Players face a moral choice about helping the same creature that has been hunting them. The Deer, known for kidnapping children and leading a cult, is not typically viewed as sympathetic. However, its injured state raises questions about whether players should assist it or leave it to its fate. The decision carries weight since whatever harmed the Deer poses an extreme danger to everyone in the forest.

That’s all you need to know about The Deer is Hurt event coming to 99 Nights in the Forest. Mark your calendar for November 15th at 2:00 PM EST (11:00 AM PST) and prepare to help the injured Deer while facing an unknown danger.