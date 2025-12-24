99 Nights in the Forest The Engineer Class Update Countdown & Release Date

A new class option arrives in 99 Nights in the Forest with The Engineer Class. The Engineer brings unique abilities and playstyle to survival gameplay during the Christmas week. Check out our 99 Nights in the Forest The Engineer Class Update countdown timer below to see when this powerful new class becomes available.

99 Nights in the Forest The Engineer Class Release Date and Time

The 99 Nights in the Forest The Engineer Class will officially launch on Wednesday, December 24th at 11:30 AM EST and will run until Wednesday, December 31st at 5:56 AM EST. This gives players about a week to try the first 6 star class. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Wednesday, December 24 at 11:30 AM United States (PST) Wednesday, December 24 at 8:30 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Wednesday, December 24 at 4:30 PM India (IST) Thursday, December 25 at 12:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Thursday, December 25 at 2:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the admin abuse before the update. Since it runs for about a week through the end of the year, you’ll have time to master the Engineer’s abilities.

Countdown to the 99 Nights in the Forest The Engineer Class

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before The Engineer Class arrives in 99 Nights in the Forest (EST time).

What to Expect from The Engineer Class in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Engineer Class breaks new ground as the first ever 6 star class in 99 Nights in the Forest. The star rating system ranks classes by power or complexity, and reaching 6 stars means the Engineer represents the highest tier yet introduced. This suggests the Engineer has stronger abilities, more complex mechanics, or greater survival potential compared to existing classes.

Engineers typically specialize in building, crafting, and creating tools or structures. The Engineer Class likely excels at constructing defensive structures, upgrading camp equipment, or creating special items that help survive the forest’s dangers.

The 6 star rating might indicate the Engineer requires more skill to play effectively than simpler classes. Higher complexity could mean managing multiple abilities, understanding advanced crafting systems, or coordinating building projects that take time to master.