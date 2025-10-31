99 Nights in the Forest The Hedge Maze Update Countdown & Release Date

The final week of Halloween brings a mysterious attraction to 99 Nights in the Forest with The Hedge Maze Update. A carnival arrives in the forest, offering players the chance to unlock and explore a twisted hedge maze filled with candy, prizes, and possibly real monsters lurking behind cardboard cutouts. This spooky finale caps off the Halloween celebration with maze exploration and carnival activities. Check out our 99 Nights in the Forest The Hedge Maze countdown timer below to see when this eerie update launches.

99 Nights in the Forest The Hedge Maze Update Release Date and Time

The 99 Nights in the Forest The Hedge Maze Update will officially launch on Saturday, November 1st at 1:00 PM EST and will run until Saturday, November 8th at 4:27 PM. This gives players the final week of Halloween to explore the carnival and navigate the hedge maze. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, November 1 at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, November 1 at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, November 1 at 5:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, November 1 at 10:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 2 at 4:00 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this Halloween finale event. Since it runs through the final week of spooky season, you’ll want to log in early to complete the carnival activities and explore the hedge maze.

Countdown to the 99 Nights in the Forest The Hedge Maze Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can enter the hedge maze in 99 Nights in the Forest (EST time).

What to Expect in The Hedge Maze Update

The Hedge Maze Update brings a carnival atmosphere to the forest for Halloween’s final week. Players will need to interact with carnival machines and complete various activities to unlock access to the mysterious hedge maze. Inside the hedge maze, players will find candy scattered throughout the twisting paths along with new prizes exclusive to this Halloween event. The maze exploration likely involves navigating dead ends, finding hidden passages, and collecting rewards while avoiding or confronting the monsters that may lurk within.

These carnival activities likely reward tickets, points, or progress toward unlocking the hedge maze entrance. The combination of carnival gameplay and maze exploration provides variety, mixing lighter carnival fun with darker maze horror for a balanced Halloween experience.

That’s all you need to know about The Hedge Maze Update coming to 99 Nights in the Forest. Don’t miss out on this spooky Halloween finale and surely don’t miss the admin abuse before that!