99 Nights in the Forest The Snow is Melting Update Countdown & Release Date

The Christmas season comes to an end in 99 Nights in the Forest with The Snow is Melting update. Winter fades away as the snowy map returns to the normal forest setting. Players have just a few days left to collect candy canes and grab any remaining Christmas rewards before they disappear for good. Check out our 99 Nights in the Forest The Snow is Melting countdown timer below to see when the snow melts away.

99 Nights in the Forest The Snow is Melting Update Release Date and Time

The 99 Nights in the Forest The Snow is Melting update will officially begin on Saturday, January 3rd at 1:00 PM EST and will run until Saturday, January 10th at 5:55 AM EST. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, January 3 at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, January 3 at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, January 3 at 6:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, January 3 at 11:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, January 4 at 4:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the admin abuse before the actual update goes live. Since the snow melts away permanently after this period, you’ll want to collect everything before it’s gone forever.

Countdown to the 99 Nights in the Forest The Snow is Melting Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before the snow melts in 99 Nights in the Forest (EST time).

What to Expect During The Snow is Melting

The Snow is Melting update marks the end of the Christmas celebration as winter transforms back into the normal forest. The snowy map that players have explored for weeks will gradually return to its regular appearance, removing Christmas decorations and winter elements.

Christmas rewards need to be claimed during this final week before they become unavailable. Players who haven’t completed all the holiday tasks or collected all the rewards need to prioritize finishing them before the deadline.

The melting process might happen gradually throughout the week, with snow slowly disappearing each day until the map fully returns to normal. That’s all you need to know about The Snow is Melting update in 99 Nights in the Forest. Mark your calendar for January 3rd at 1:00 PM EST (10:00 AM PST) and hurry to collect final candy canes and Christmas rewards before they melt away forever.