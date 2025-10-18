99 Nights in the Forest Trick or Treat Update Countdown & Release Date

A Halloween-themed event arrives in 99 Nights in the Forest this weekend, bringing spooky surprises and festive activities to the game. The Trick or Treat Updated introduces a seasonal mechanic where players visit character homes scattered throughout the map for rewards (though not all surprises will be pleasant!) Our countdown timer below shows exactly when the 99 Nights in the Forest Trick or Treat update begins.

99 Nights in the Forest Trick or Treat Update Release Date and Time

The 99 Nights in the Forest Trick or Treat update goes live on Saturday, October 18th, at 10:00 AM PT and continues through Saturday, October 25th, at 6:00 AM PT. Below are the launch times for various regions worldwide:

Region/Country Start Time India (IST) Saturday, October 18 at 10:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, October 18 at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, October 18 at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, October 18 at 6:00 PM Japan (JST) Sunday, October 19 at 3:00 AM Australia (AEST) Sunday, October 19 at 4:00 AM

Countdown to the 99 Nights in the Forest Trick or Treat Update

Watch the countdown timer below to track the remaining time until the Trick or Treat Update becomes available in 99 Nights in the Forest:

What to Expect

This upcoming update brings a Halloween twist to the forest survival experience. Players will explore the game world to locate homes belonging to different characters spread across the map. Around each house, you will find candles that need to be lit. Once you’ve illuminated all the candles surrounding a home, the house activates and you will receive either a “trick” or a treat.

The rewards vary in quality. Some bonuses provide significant advantages, while others deliver unwelcome surprises that may complicate your survival efforts. This system adds an element of chance to the Halloween festivities, making each house visit an exciting gamble, and it all depends entirely on luck.

That covers everything you need to know about the update. Circle October 18th on your calendar and prepare for some Halloween surprises in the forest.