How to Trick or Treat in 99 Nights in the Forest and Get Candles

Trick or Treating is a limited-time Halloween game mechanic in 99 Nights in the Forest that lets you collect candies and rewards by knocking on NPC houses. Here’s everything you need to know about how to trick or treat, get Halloween candles, and earn rewards.

What is Trick or Treating in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Trick or Treating is a major Halloween event mechanic where you light up NPC houses with Halloween Candles and knock on doors to receive either treats (rewards and candies) or tricks (temporary pranks). The candies you collect can be spent at the Scarecrow NPC Shop in the lobby for exclusive Halloween classes and items.

How to Trick or Treat

Step 1: Get Halloween Candles : Before you can trick or treat, you need to obtain Halloween Candles

Step 2: Find Houses in the Forest : During your game round, you'll notice pumpkins and spider webs decorating the forest. Follow these decorations to find random NPC houses scattered throughout the map.

Step 3: Light Up the House : To light up a house, drop a Halloween Candle by the house's door.

Step 4: Wait for Nighttime : You can only trick or treat during nighttime in 99 Nights in the Forest. You cannot knock on doors during the day. Once night falls and your house is already lit up, you can proceed to the next step.

Step 5: Knock on the Door : When it's nighttime, go to the lit house and knock on the door. The NPC inside will think for a few seconds and decide whether to give you a treat or a trick.

Step 6: Receive Treat or Trick: If the NPC chooses treat, you'll receive rewards like candies, items, weapons, armor, or currency. If they choose trick, you'll get a small prank (like having every item in your sack dropped, screen covered by a pumpkin, metal ball chained to your leg, or being transformed into a frog), but you'll still receive 3 candies as consolation.

How to Get Halloween Candles

Halloween Candles are required to light houses before trick-or-treating. Here are all the ways to get them:

Method 1: Kill Cultists : Killing Cultists has a chance to drop Halloween Candles. During the early days (Day 1-3), the drop rate is very low, so you’ll get fewer candles. After Day 4, the drop rate slightly increases, especially after the Cultist attack on your camp. The more days you survive, the higher the candle drop rate becomes. Hunt down Cultists in the Volcanic Biome, as there are plenty of them in buildings there.

Method 2: Open Chests : Opening chests throughout the map can give you Halloween Candles.

Method 3: Finish Cultist Strongholds: Completing a Cultist Stronghold can reward you with Halloween Candles as part of the completion rewards.

Event Duration

The Trick or Treating mechanic is available from October 18, 2025 to November 15, 2025. Make sure to participate before the event ends to collect all the exclusive Halloween rewards.