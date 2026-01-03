A Case of the Low Spirits – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: A Case of the Low Spirits, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

5 letters – BLAHS, GLOOM, SADLY

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters BAT, GET, SAD, LOW, III 4 Letters SAPS, APES, BOYS, LAID, LAIN, REED, SADS, MOPE, DOWN, DARK 5 Letters BLAHS, FRITZ, PRESS, CUTES, CROWN, GATES, KEPTA, ENNUI, SAUCE, SADLY, GLOOM, SLUMP 6 Letters GALAXY, ARTIST, CRIERS, SHEATH, SUDSES, SWOONS, NERVES, ROTGUT, DASHED, DROOPY, PINING, TROUGH 7 Letters PEOPLES, LOVEBUG, JOACHIM, DESPOND, ALLTIME, SADNESS, SUBDUED 8 Letters DOLDRUMS, WARDROBE, TERRIBLE, OBSERVER, VICARAGE, BROKENUP, CASTDOWN, DEJECTED, DOWNCAST, DROOPING, SUICIDAL, DEEPFUNK 9 Letters DEPRESSED, HEARTLESS, WOEBEGONE 10 Letters DANCEFLOOR, DESPONDENT, DISPIRITED, SPIRITLESS, WORLDWEARY, DEPRESSIVE, MELANCHOLY, DISCONTENT 11 Letters DOWNHEARTED, LANGUISHING, LOWSPIRITED, PESSIMISTIC 12 Letters ALBERTPUJOLS, DISHEARTENED 13 Letters HYPOCHONDRIAC, CHEERLESSNESS 14 Letters DOWNINTHEMOUTH, DISCOURAGEMENT 15 Letters ANTSINYOURPANTS, ABUNDLEOFNERVES, DOWNHEARTEDNESS

