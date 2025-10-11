A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: How It Connects to Game of Thrones

Summary:

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is the latest Game of Thrones prequel.

The story will consist of six episodes and will be very different from what we have seen in Game of Thrones.

Here’s everything you need to know about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and how it connects with GoT.

Game of Thrones was a cultural phenomenon back when it ended with its much controversial season 8. Needless to say, HBO had plans to release multiple spin-off and sequel series. House of the Dragon Season 3 is set to release in 2026. However, that will not be the only GOT spinoff releasing in 2026. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is another series, based off of George R.R. Martin’s work that will release next year.

What is the Story of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a Game of Thrones prequel based on the Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas by George R.R. Martin. The first season will consist of six episodes and will adapt the first book called The Hedge Knight. The story begins with Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) inheriting his master’s equipment after his death.

Following his master’s footprints, Dunk travels to Ashford to take part in a tournament. On the way, he finds a young bald boy (Egg) who agrees to be his squire and thus begin the adventures of Dunk and Egg.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will release in the same year as House of the Dragon. However, the two couldn’t be more different. While HOTD and Game of Thrones focus on spectacle, with huge set pieces and stunning dragons, this series will be more of a personal story and will rely more on characters than spectacle.

When Will A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Take Place

The first trailer for the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS’ has been released.



Premiering January 18 on HBO. pic.twitter.com/md218xpMl8 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 9, 2025

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set in 209 AC (After Aegon’s Conquest). The story takes place, 13 years after the Blackfyre Rebellion, an event heavily mentioned in Game of Thrones. It is also important to remember that the story is set 72 years after House of the Dragon.

The series will be more grounded and won’t feature any of the magic we see in House of the Dragon since the story takes place 50 years after the death of the last dragon. That is until dragons return in Game of Thrones.

Is a Knight of The Seven Kingdoms After Game of Thrones

Ser Duncan the Tall and Egg | Credits: HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms takes place between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones. The story is set 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones and 72 years after the events of House of the Dragon. That said, this is not the exact timeline of events.

The House of the Dragon spans a total of 30 years, with the series beginning in 101 AC and ending in 129 AC. If you’re a fan of Game of Thrones and know every little detail, you will spot fun Easter eggs in Knight of the Seven Kingdoms as well. The most in-your-face one is the Targaryen flag, as seen in the latest Knight of the Seven Kingdoms trailer.

Will There Be a Season 2 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Episode premiere schedule for HBO’s ‘A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS’ 🛡️⚔️🥚



• EP 01: January 18

• EP 02: January 25

• EP 03: February 1

• EP 04: February 8

• EP 05: February 15

• EP 06: February 25



Each episode will have a duration of roughly 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/wcY5hJVkvy — westerosies (@westerosies) October 9, 2025

The first season of the series will consist of six episodes and will adapt the first novella: The Hedge Knight. If everything goes according to plan season 2 will adapt The Sworn Sword which is the second novella. Season 3 will then adapt The Mystery Knight which is the third novella. The series creator and showrunner shared her thoughts on a potential season 2 in a conversation with Collider.

When I heard that it was going to be six episodes and they wanted to do shorter half-hour episodes, I was like, ‘Great.’ That means we can do one novella a season.

George R.R. Martin has expressed his desire to continue the story of Dunk and Egg in more novellas. However, given that this is the same author who still hasn’t completed A Song of Ice and Fire, you might want to take that promise with a pinch of salt.