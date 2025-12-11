Home » Puzzles » Ability To Move Quickly – Crossword Clue Answers

Ability To Move Quickly – Crossword Clue Answers

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Ability To Move Quickly, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Ability To Move Quickly – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Ability To Move Quickly.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 2 to 28 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
2 LettersAG
3 LettersBOB, DAB, PAT
4 LettersSPRY, DART, NIPS, KNEE, SKIM, FLIT, SLIP
5 LettersSPEED, INERT, PINCH, AGILE, IRISH, INTHE, SKIMS, FLITS, GLIDE, NIPPY, LITHE, SWIFT
6 LettersPROPEL, SHERPA, BECALM, RUNNER, BREEZE, ACUMEN, SHOOTS, DARTED, NIMBLE, INVEST, NIPPON, NIMBLY, PATTED, CHARGE, MOBILE, HURTLE, GYRATE, TURTLE, COGNAC, LIMBER, ABSEIL, TOUCAN, IMPALA, ISABEL, RAISES, PLIANT, VAGILE, MOTILE, AMPERE, SMOOTH, FLUENT, SNAPUP
7 LettersAGILITY, STEALTH, MIMOSAS, UNFROCK, GUTHRIE, TEACHER, BADNEWS, SNAFFLE, SCUTTLE, SKITTER, LISSOME, RANCHER, WHISKED, CELLARS, ASCETIC, SCAMPER, VOLANTE, FLEETED
8 LettersMOBILITY, AKINESIA, CHARISMA, ZOOMLENS, GENNEDUP, FASTBUCK, FASTFOOD, HYDRATED, FLYSPRAY, HIERATIC, SCRAMBLE
9 LettersPARALYSIS, TOPFLIGHT, STEAMSHIP, OBJETDART, GALVANIZE, POARUNNER, SPEEDWELL
10 LettersNIMBLENESS, LOCOMOTION, FROZENFOOD, CANNEDFOOD, LIMBERNESS, AETHERWISP, BOUNCEBACK, ZIPTHROUGH
11 LettersPLOUGHSHARE, TELEKINESIS, CLEOSERTORI, FLEXIBILITY, LIQUIDVOICE, PLOUGHSHARE, FLYINGSQUAD, BOUNCEDBACK
12 LettersHIPPOPOTAMUS
13 LettersPSYCHOKINESIS, PRECOOKEDFOOD
14 LettersDEHYDRATEDFOOD
15 LettersCONVENIENCEFOOD, HEATOFTHEMOMENT, OUTOFTHERUNNING
18 LettersCENTRALRESERVATION
21 LettersAGILITYPICHUUPSPECIAL
28 LettersCETTECAPACITPASSERRAPIDEMENT

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

You may also like

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 11, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 11, 2025

“THE CATERPILLAR WENT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 11, 2025)

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1422 (December 11, 2025)

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – December 11, 2025

“Awkward silence after…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, December...

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 11, 2025)

“Painter’s protective garment” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December...

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (December 11, 2025)

Underground Stem – Crossword Clue Answers