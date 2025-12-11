If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Ability To Move Quickly, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Ability To Move Quickly – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Ability To Move Quickly.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 2 to 28 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 2 Letters AG 3 Letters BOB, DAB, PAT 4 Letters SPRY, DART, NIPS, KNEE, SKIM, FLIT, SLIP 5 Letters SPEED, INERT, PINCH, AGILE, IRISH, INTHE, SKIMS, FLITS, GLIDE, NIPPY, LITHE, SWIFT 6 Letters PROPEL, SHERPA, BECALM, RUNNER, BREEZE, ACUMEN, SHOOTS, DARTED, NIMBLE, INVEST, NIPPON, NIMBLY, PATTED, CHARGE, MOBILE, HURTLE, GYRATE, TURTLE, COGNAC, LIMBER, ABSEIL, TOUCAN, IMPALA, ISABEL, RAISES, PLIANT, VAGILE, MOTILE, AMPERE, SMOOTH, FLUENT, SNAPUP 7 Letters AGILITY, STEALTH, MIMOSAS, UNFROCK, GUTHRIE, TEACHER, BADNEWS, SNAFFLE, SCUTTLE, SKITTER, LISSOME, RANCHER, WHISKED, CELLARS, ASCETIC, SCAMPER, VOLANTE, FLEETED 8 Letters MOBILITY, AKINESIA, CHARISMA, ZOOMLENS, GENNEDUP, FASTBUCK, FASTFOOD, HYDRATED, FLYSPRAY, HIERATIC, SCRAMBLE 9 Letters PARALYSIS, TOPFLIGHT, STEAMSHIP, OBJETDART, GALVANIZE, POARUNNER, SPEEDWELL 10 Letters NIMBLENESS, LOCOMOTION, FROZENFOOD, CANNEDFOOD, LIMBERNESS, AETHERWISP, BOUNCEBACK, ZIPTHROUGH 11 Letters PLOUGHSHARE, TELEKINESIS, CLEOSERTORI, FLEXIBILITY, LIQUIDVOICE, PLOUGHSHARE, FLYINGSQUAD, BOUNCEDBACK 12 Letters HIPPOPOTAMUS 13 Letters PSYCHOKINESIS, PRECOOKEDFOOD 14 Letters DEHYDRATEDFOOD 15 Letters CONVENIENCEFOOD, HEATOFTHEMOMENT, OUTOFTHERUNNING 18 Letters CENTRALRESERVATION 21 Letters AGILITYPICHUUPSPECIAL 28 Letters CETTECAPACITPASSERRAPIDEMENT

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.