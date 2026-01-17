Accent Over Vowels in French – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Accent Over Vowels in French, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

5 letters – GRAVE

GRAVE 10 letters – CIRCUMFLEX

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 5 Letters GRAVE, NASAL, TILDE, ACUTE 6 Letters UMLAUT 7 Letters CEDILLA 10 Letters CIRCUMFLEX 11 Letters ACUTEACCENT

