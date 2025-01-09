Accidentally Deleted Text? Gboard’s New Undo Button Has You Covered

Gboard is finally rolling out an undo/redo feature in the beta version.

You can restore accidentally deleted text or revert unwanted edits without having to retype.

Currently in beta (version 14.9.06.x), the undo/redo buttons can be added to the Gboard shortcut row for quick access.

For years, desktop users have enjoyed a simple yet powerful keyboard shortcut (Ctrl/Cmd +Z and Ctrl/Cmd+Y) to undo and redo typing mistakes. Now, that same convenience is coming to Gboard. Google is finally rolling out undo/redo buttons to Gboard keyboard, making it easier to correct typos and accidental deletions while typing.

How Gboard’s Undo/Redo Works

When you delete a text accidentally, Gboard temporarily stores that deleted text in its memory. You can recover that deleted text by tapping the Undo button that appears in the suggestion strip. If you don’t see it, you have to customize your Gboard toolbar to add the Undo shortcut, as seen in screenshots shared by 9to5Google. Also, if you delete a whole word or a larger chunk of text, then a single tap will restore the entire selection.

Alongside the Undo button, you will see a Redo button that can bring back any text you’ve undone or deleted. These buttons can be dragged and pinned to the suggestion strip for faster access. Gboard temporarily stores your editing history so you can undo multiple actions in sequence.

Imagine you’re typing quickly on your phone and accidentally hit the wrong key or mistakenly tap the autocorrect suggestion. You might end up with a word or phrase completely different from what you intended. A single change and change the entire meaning of the word or what you wanted to say. Gboard’s undo and redo feature will let you instantly revert these mistakes, correcting typos and unwanted autocorrect changes with a tap.

Note: Keep in mind that Gboard only remembers your recent edits within the current app session. Closing the app will clear this memory.

How to Get Undo/Redo on Your Gboard

You can access the undo/redo feature by enrolling in the Gboard beta program through the Google Play Store. Open app page on Play Store and tap on Join in beta program section.

in beta program section. You can sideload the beta APK from APK Mirror. However, installing it this way does not guarantee access to the undo/redo feature.

Wait for the feature to roll out to the stable version and update the app when available.

Note that even with the beta version installed (either through the Play Store or sideloading), the undo/redo feature might not be immediately available. Google uses staged rollouts, enabling features for select users first. It will eventually be available to all the users in the stable Gboard release.

This new undo/redo feature is a great addition to Gboard for Android users. Stay tuned for its official release to all users.