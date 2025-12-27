According to Sods Law This Will Land Messily – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: According to Sods Law This Will Land Messily, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

This clue last appeared in The Guardian Quick Crossword 17,361 December 27, 2025, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

13 letters – BUTTEREDTOAST

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ETA, TOC, LAW 4 Letters LEYS, ETAS, JAIL, ISLE, BASE, DOSS, TURF, ODDS 5 Letters HUNCH, STAIR, GENOA, LAWNS, YARDS, TURFS, DROSS 6 Letters GAMBOL, SWEDEN, EARTHS, RAGBAG, DIVOTS 7 Letters GROUNDS 8 Letters FATALIST, AIRSTRIP, IMBECILE, LEGBREAK, GONDOLAS, SLIPSHOD, BEDSOCKS, DOGSBODY 9 Letters EPAULETTE, ARMADILLO, DAVEALLEN, DRESSCODE 10 Letters SECONDBASE, CANDYFLOSS, MESSAROUND, GRASSROOTS 11 Letters WEASELWORDS 12 Letters NOSCOREDRAWS 13 Letters BUTTEREDTOAST, SPONSOREDWALK, OLDWIVESTALES, CRUISEMISSILE 14 Letters TURFACCOUNTANT 15 Letters FAMOUSLASTWORDS, SWORDOFDAMOCLES, IFANYTHINGCANGO

