If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Act of Spying, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Act Of Spying – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Act of Spying.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 22 letters.



Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters AHA, ANT, INC, BEE, LLC, INS, CIA, LEN, KGB 4 Letters HISS, AHAS, MOLE, OPEN, NONE, DEAL, NARK, TYCO, IDLE, SUIT, SHOW, ATTN, NOSY, NOTE 5 Letters GRABS, ALGER, SCARY, SCENT, RADAR, SONAR, AGENT, SALON, SUITS, INTEL, TRADE, APERY, WATCH 6 Letters ESPIAL, NORTHS, ELLERY, LIPASE, PROFIT, ATWORK, ACUMEN, REOPEN, HECTIC, TIDEUP, ASKING, NOTICE, PRYING, REGARD 7 Letters SEIZURE, PEAKING, DREYFUS, STEALTH, SELLSTO, METRICS, MAGENTA, BUGGING, CURIOUS, ESPYING, LOOKING, LOOKOUT, LUSTFUL, RESPECT, TAILING, VIEWING, WIRETAP 8 Letters IGNITION, KNOTHOLE, PHONETAP, MATAHARI, OPTICIAN, OCCUPIED, ATAPINCH, STAFFING, GETSMART, DEALINGS, AUDITING, IMPEDING, MEDDLING, SNOOPING, STAKEOUT, STALKING, TRAILING, WATCHING 9 Letters ESPIONAGE, ALGERHISS, TELESCOPE, HOLMESIAN, INFECTION, RIDESHARE, DETECTION, EXAMINING, FOLLOWING, HEURISTIC, INQUIRING, INTRUSIVE, LISTENING, OFFICIOUS, SEARCHING, SHADOWING, SLEUTHING 10 Letters RADARBLIPS, DISCERNING, ANALYTICAL, INTERESTED, MEDDLESOME, OBSERVANCE, WITNESSING 11 Letters INQUISITIVE, INTERPOSING, OBSERVATION, QUESTIONING, RESOURCEFUL, WIRETAPPING 12 Letters INTELLIGENCE, INTERRUPTING, SCRUTINISING, SECRETPOLICE, SURVEILLANCE 13 Letters EAVESDROPPING, INQUISITORIAL, INTERROGATING, INTERROGATIVE, INVESTIGATING, INVESTIGATION, INVESTIGATIVE, SECRETSERVICE 15 Letters RECONSIDERATION 16 Letters COUNTERESPIONAGE, INTELLIGENCEWORK 18 Letters CLOAKANDDAGGERWORK 19 Letters COUNTERINTELLIGENCE 20 Letters MILITARYINTELLIGENCE 22 Letters ELECTRONICSURVEILLANCE

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.