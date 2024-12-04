Home » Gaming » Active Genshin Impact Codes and How to Redeem Them (December 2024)

Active Genshin Impact Codes and How to Redeem Them (December 2024)

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Looking to pull for Chasca or Ororon in Version 5.2 but running low on Primogems? Maybe you need some extra resources to level up your characters. We’ve you covered with all the latest active Genshin Impact codes for December 2024. Updated with the latest rewards, including the special PlayStation Partner Awards celebration gifts.

Latest Active Genshin Impact Codes (December 2024)

Want to stock up on Primogems for upcoming banners? Here are all the currently working codes in Genshin Impact:

All active Genshin Impact Codes for December 2024
Redeem CodesRewards
FIBE54PL5995– Mora x10,000
– Adventurer’s Experience x10
– Fine Enhancement Ore x5
– Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5
– Jueyun Chili Chicken x5
SDKLSK67TZ1X– Mora x10,000
– Adventurer’s Experience x10
– Fine Enhancement Ore x5
– Season Fangs x3
ACUI96V85FCK– Mora x10,000
– Adventurer’s Experience x10
– Fine Enhancement Ore x5
– Season Fangs x3
WAM5UWWU28NV– Primogems x60
– Adventurer’s Experience x5
LA5E77CLZX5V– Primogems x60
– Adventurer’s Experience x5

Also Read:

Special PlayStation Awards Celebration Gift

How to Get Genshin Impact PlayStation Awards Gift

Genshin Impact has been honored with the “PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Excellence Award,” and to celebrate, all players will receive a total of x1,000 Primogems, distributed as x200 Primogems daily. This reward is available from December 4th to December 8th, 2024, and requires players to have an Adventure Rank of 7 or higher. Don’t miss this opportunity.

How to Redeem Codes in Genshin Impact

To redeem codes in Genshin Impact, players must be at least Adventure Rank 10 for most codes. Each code is account-specific and can only be used once. Additionally, codes typically expire within a few weeks of their release, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible.

There are two ways to redeem your codes in Genshin Impact. Here’s how to use each method:

Method 1: Website Redemption

How to Redeem Codes through Genshin Impact Website
  1. Visit the official Genshin Impact code redemption page
  2. Log in with your HoYoverse account
  3. Select your server region
  4. Enter your character nickname
  5. Paste a code and click “Redeem”
  6. Check your in-game mail to claim rewards

Method 2: In-Game Redemption

How to Redeem Codes in Genshin Impact
  1. Open the Paimon Menu.
  2. Go to Settings > Account.
  3. Click “Redeem Code”.
  4. Type the code.
  5. Click Exchange.
  6. Now check mail for rewards.

How to Get More Codes in Genshin Impact

Bookmark this page to stay updated on Genshin Impact code. Remember that codes usually expire quickly, especially those from live streams, which often only last 24 hours, so redeem them as soon as you see them. Don’t forget to claim your daily PlayStation Awards celebration Primogems, and keep checking back for more codes as they’re released.

Shida is gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Where to Download (Predownload) Marvel Rivals on PC, PS5 and...

Minecraft Garden Awakens: Everything Included With the Update

How to Get Typhoon Blade in Fortnite Chapter 6: Spawn...

How to Find and Open the Mythic Vault in Fortnite...

PS5 Goes Retro: Celebrate PlayStation’s 30th Anniversary in Style

Best Landing Spots in Fortnite Chapter 6: Hidden Loot, NPC...

How to Get Godzilla in Fortnite: Release Time and Battle...

Fortnite Chapter 6 NPC Locations, Services and Price List

How to Find and Defeat Shogun X in Fortnite Chapter...

How to Find and Defeat the Night Rose Boss in...