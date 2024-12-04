Active Genshin Impact Codes and How to Redeem Them (December 2024)

Looking to pull for Chasca or Ororon in Version 5.2 but running low on Primogems? Maybe you need some extra resources to level up your characters. We’ve you covered with all the latest active Genshin Impact codes for December 2024. Updated with the latest rewards, including the special PlayStation Partner Awards celebration gifts.

Latest Active Genshin Impact Codes (December 2024)

Want to stock up on Primogems for upcoming banners? Here are all the currently working codes in Genshin Impact:

Redeem Codes Rewards FIBE54PL5995 – Mora x10,000

– Adventurer’s Experience x10

– Fine Enhancement Ore x5

– Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5

– Jueyun Chili Chicken x5 SDKLSK67TZ1X – Mora x10,000

– Adventurer’s Experience x10

– Fine Enhancement Ore x5

– Season Fangs x3 ACUI96V85FCK – Mora x10,000

– Adventurer’s Experience x10

– Fine Enhancement Ore x5

– Season Fangs x3 WAM5UWWU28NV – Primogems x60

– Adventurer’s Experience x5 LA5E77CLZX5V – Primogems x60

– Adventurer’s Experience x5

Special PlayStation Awards Celebration Gift

Genshin Impact has been honored with the “PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Excellence Award,” and to celebrate, all players will receive a total of x1,000 Primogems, distributed as x200 Primogems daily. This reward is available from December 4th to December 8th, 2024, and requires players to have an Adventure Rank of 7 or higher. Don’t miss this opportunity.

How to Redeem Codes in Genshin Impact

To redeem codes in Genshin Impact, players must be at least Adventure Rank 10 for most codes. Each code is account-specific and can only be used once. Additionally, codes typically expire within a few weeks of their release, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible.

There are two ways to redeem your codes in Genshin Impact. Here’s how to use each method:

Method 1: Website Redemption

Visit the official Genshin Impact code redemption page Log in with your HoYoverse account Select your server region Enter your character nickname Paste a code and click “Redeem” Check your in-game mail to claim rewards

Method 2: In-Game Redemption

Open the Paimon Menu. Go to Settings > Account. Click “Redeem Code”. Type the code. Click Exchange. Now check mail for rewards.

How to Get More Codes in Genshin Impact

Bookmark this page to stay updated on Genshin Impact code. Remember that codes usually expire quickly, especially those from live streams, which often only last 24 hours, so redeem them as soon as you see them. Don’t forget to claim your daily PlayStation Awards celebration Primogems, and keep checking back for more codes as they’re released.