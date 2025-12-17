If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Actor Garfield, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Actor Garfield – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Actor Garfield.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 20 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters EDD, CLE, CLU, UGO, GER 4 Letters SEAN, WILL, IOAN, RUSS, RHYS, GERT, LUKE, EMIL, SETH, RICK, TIMS, DAVE 5 Letters ABRAM, BOOTH, KEANU, RAULS, PAULY, HENRY, TAYES, HORST, TRINI 6 Letters ANDREW, BEYONC, CORNEL, KEENAN, JOSEPH 7 Letters LEONARD 8 Letters TOMHANKS, MELBLANC 9 Letters TAHJMOWRY, ALANTUDYK, MIKEJUDGE, LUKEBOOYS 10 Letters BILLMURRAY, OWENWILSON, PETEHEWITT, DONRICKLES 11 Letters JOHNCREILLY, AARONPIERRE 12 Letters LORENZOMUSIC, BRECKINMEYER, ALEXBORSTEIN, HARRYSHEARER, PHYLLISSMITH 13 Letters JOMARIEPAYTON, GEORGESANDERS 15 Letters NANCYCARTWRIGHT, CAROLYNLAWRENCE 17 Letters STEPHENTOBOLOWSKY 20 Letters CHRISTYCARLSONROMANO

