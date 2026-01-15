Home » Puzzles » Actor Maguire – Crossword Clue Answers

Actor Maguire – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Actor Maguire, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

This clue last appeared in NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today on January 15, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Actor Maguire.

  • 5 letters – TOBEY

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Actor Maguire. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 2 to 36 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
2 LettersNO
3 LettersTOM, AFB, CUP, HAD
4 LettersCUBA, MOHR, SHOW, LOST, MIMI, ROLE
5 LettersTOBEY, RENEE, JERRY, CIDER, AGENT, CROWE, MOLLY, HELLO
6 LettersTOBIAS, CRUISE, MARTIE, SPIDER, ANDREW
7 LettersSTEPHEN, GOODING, PRESTON, JAYMOHR, SHOWMET, TRISTAR, MAGUIRE, HOLLAND
8 LettersGARFIELD, CAPITALJ
9 LettersTOMCRUISE, SPIDERMAN, ZELLWEGER, RHYSIFANS
10 LettersTOMHOLLAND
12 LettersTOBEYMAGUIRE, ALFREDMOLINA
13 LettersCUBAGOODINGJR, MICHAELKEATON
14 LettersSHOWMETHEMONEY, ANDREWGARFIELD, JAKEGYLLENHAAL
15 LettersSHOWMETHEDINARS
16 LettersTOBEYMAGULRE2002
36 LettersTOBEYMAGUIRETOMHOLLANDANDREWGARFIELD

