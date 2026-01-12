If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Administrative Capital of Bolivia, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Administrative Capital of Bolivia – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Administrative Capital of Bolivia.

5 letters – LAPAZ, SUCRE

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Administrative Capital of Bolivia. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 2 to 19 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 2 Letters ZA 3 Letters SRI, NIB, PAZ, BEE, DOS 5 Letters LAPAZ, SUCRE, LHASA, PLAZA, RABID, ORURO, BASSE 6 Letters ASTANA 7 Letters BOWMORE, JAMAICA, COLOMBO, MBABANE, LIMOGES, BOLIVIA 8 Letters PRETORIA, SRILANKA, RAMALLAH, NAZARETH, CORNWALL 9 Letters INVERNESS, SWAZILAND 10 Letters GLENROTHES, CHUQUISACA, WESTSUSSEX, SACRAMENTO 19 Letters SANTACRUZDELASIERRA

