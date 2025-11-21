Adopt Me Active Needs Update Release Date and Countdown

Adopt Me is releasing a new update this week, titled Active Needs. The forthcoming update will not debut new Pets into the experience. However, you will be able to play various mini-games tied to the Pet’s needs. You can also earn bonuses after completing the mini-games. This article provides the release date and countdown timer until the Adopt Me Active Needs Update.

Release Date for the Adopt Me Active Needs Update

The Adopt Me Active Needs update will officially launch on Friday, November 21, at 8:15 AM PST, UTC-8. It will last for two weeks, ending on Friday, November 28, at 7:45 AM PST, UTC-8. Here are the official release timings and dates for the Active Needs update for major regions:

Time Zone Release Timings India (IST) Friday, November 21 at 9:45 PM United States (EST) Friday, November 21 at 11:15 AM United States (PST) Friday, November 21 at 8:15 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Friday, November 21 at 4:15 PM Central European Time (CET) Saturday, November 21 at 5:15 PM Australia (AEDT) Friday, November 22 at 3:15 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) Saturday, November 22 at 1:15 AM

You can also get notifications from Adopt Me when the update is released. To do so, visit the experience’s official Roblox page, find the Active Needs banner, and tap the Notify Me button.

Countdown for the Active Needs Update

Here is the countdown timer, showcasing the time remaining for the Active Needs update release in Adopt Me:

What to Expect From the Forthcoming Update?

Happy Monday! It's time for the Weekly News! 😻



🌊 Testing new Needs activities!

💲 Bonus XP and Bucks for completing!

🏫 More to do on the island!



⏰ https://t.co/yNqZ8LftRF pic.twitter.com/suhDdIlVNm — Adopt Me! (@PlayAdoptMe) November 17, 2025

There won’t be new Pets or other content in the forthcoming Adopt Me update. However, the developers will bring a few mini-games tied to the Pets’ needs. For instance, if your Pet wants to visit the Beach Party, then you can go to the beach and play a mini-game, where you can ride a jet ski around the lagoon with your Pet. If it wants to go camping, then you can play a small game, where you must catch fireflies.

Additionally, a mini-game related to Pet Pen will also be available. You must clear the mess your critters make, give toys to Pets to earn bonus XP, or collect Bucks that spawn in the Pet Pen before the timer runs out. Completing these games earns you bonus XP and Bucks. It is a perfect opportunity to age your Pets and farm Bucks for future events.

Lastly, the developers are adding a new fifth slot to the Pet Pen, allowing you to grow one additional Pet passively. The fifth slot costs 295 Robux.