Adopt Me Admin Abuse Times

Given the extreme popularity of Admin Abuse events on various Roblox experiences, it is natural to wonder if Adopt Me hosts them as well. Admin Abuse is one of the best features in Roblox experiences. They are recurring events that an experience admin runs for a short duration before each update, giving out free rewards to all active players. With Adopt Me’s huge player base, the community looks forward to such events. This article covers the Adopt Me Admin Abuse timing and what to expect from it.

Is There an Adopt Me Admin Abuse Event?

Unfortunately, there isn’t any Adopt Me Admin Abuse event. The developers don’t host such events in this pet adoption Roblox game. There are no records of such events being held in the past, and none are scheduled to happen anytime soon. However, we might be able to experience one in the future. We will inform you as quickly as possible if the developers announce such an event.

What Are Admin Abuse Events in Roblox Experiences?

As the name suggests, Admin Abuse is an event where a Roblox experience’s admin abuses their ultimate power of creation to give out free rewards, use flashy effects, and troll players. Such events are meant purely for fun and sometimes harmless humor. Most experiences typically schedule an Admin Abuse event just before the update drops, while others host it as a standalone event.

For instance, Grow a Garden players observe an Admin Abuse event every week for a limited time before a new update is released to the experience. Jandel adds rare seeds to the Seed Shop stock, gives out free pets, mutations, and other freebies during the event. Similarly, Steal a Brainrot admins also host the Admin Abuse event weekly, spawning special Brainrots and triggering multiple traits, mutations, and Luck multipliers.

When Will the Next Adopt Me Update Drop?

Learn about the Cryptid, Slimingo, and Aye Aye pets coming to Adopt Me this FRIDAY! 🦩🖤 Can you stay awake through Sleep or Treat? 💤 pic.twitter.com/HB4cAWk7L7 — Adopt Me! (@PlayAdoptMe) October 16, 2025

While there is no Adopt Me Admin Abuse event, the developers roll out a new update every week. Players can expect new pets, features, and mini-games in each update. The next update, titled Halloween Sleep or Treat, is scheduled to drop on Friday, October 17, 2025, at 3:15 PM UTC+0.

It is the third Halloween-themed update, which brings a new premium pet that can transform into four new versions. The developers will also add a Common and a Legendary rarity critter that can be bought with the event currency, Candy Corn. Players can also participate in the new mini-game, Sleep or Treat, to win Candy Corn and awesome rewards. This update will be available for a week, ending on October 24, 2025. So, log in to the experience and expand your inventory with the latest items and enjoy new features before the time runs out.

That concludes our Adopt Me Admin Abuse timings article. We hope you found it helpful.