Adopt Me Daily Task Makeover Update Release Date and Countdown

Adopt Me is rolling out a new update this week, Daily Task Makeover. This update features a new Uncommon Pet that can be bought with Bucks. The developers will also introduce a new daily task system, with new rewards. This article provides the official release date for the Adopt Me Daily Task Makeover update, along with a countdown.

Release Date for the Adopt Me Daily Task Makover Update

The Daily Task Makeover update will officially launch on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 8:15 AM PST, UTC-8. Here are the official release dates and timings for the forthcoming update across major regions:

Time Zone Release Timings India (IST) Friday, November 14 at 9:45 PM United States (EST) Friday, November 14 at 11:15 AM United States (PST) Friday, November 14 at 8:15 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Friday, November 14 at 4:15 AM Australia (AEDT) Saturday, November 15 at 3:15 AM Central European Time (CET) Friday, November 14 at 5:15 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Saturday, November 15 at 1:15 AM

You can also get notified by the game when the update drops, so you don’t have to remember the update’s release time. Go to the Adopt Me’s official page in Roblox and tap the Notify Me button below the Daily Task Makeover banner to do so.

Countdown for the Task Makeover Update

Here is the official countdown for the Daily Task Makeover update, showcasing the time left for its release:

What to Expect From the Daily Task Makeover Update?

Complete daily tasks and earn The Daily FREE Egg, starting TOMORROW! 🥚😻 pic.twitter.com/iZebZvshBu — Adopt Me! (@PlayAdoptMe) November 13, 2025

The Daily Task Makeover update features two new things to Adopt Me: an Uncommon Pet and a new daily task system. The Uncommon Pet making its debut is the Shih Tzu. You can adopt it from the Pet Shop by paying 975 Bucks.

The developers are removing the old Task Board and RGB box. You won’t be able to complete the unfinished tasks or claim any rewards from the completed tasks after the old task board leaves. So, hurry up! Finish all tasks and claim all rewards before it leaves. Although the RGB box is also being removed, it will be available in the future.

The developers are adding a new daily Task Board with new quests, replacing the old Task Board. You can complete three tasks, each rewarding 25 Bucks. After completing all three tasks, you will receive a free Egg as the completion reward. This is your chance to earn an Egg every real-life day and expand your Pets’ collection for free. The task board also offers bonus quests after completing all three tasks, which reward 100 Bucks upon completion.