Adopt Me 2D Tuesday Event Details (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Adopt Me 2D Tuesday event details on December 23, 2025.

Adopt Me is starting a new event called 2D Tuesday. It is a recurring event, which goes live on Tuesday every week for a short duration. You can receive additional Bucks and XP during the event period, and have a chance to add a 2D Pet to your collection. With that said, this article provides the release date and timings, along with other details for the Adopt Me 2D Tuesday event.

Release Date and Time for Adopt Me 2D Tuesday Event

The upcoming Adopt Me 2D Tuesday is set to go live on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at 1:00 PM PST, UTC-8. This event will be available for an hour, ending on 2:00 PM PST, UTC-8, the same day. The timing and date will differ if you’re in another time zone. For your convenience, below are the release dates and timings for the event across major regions:

Time Zone Release Timings United States (EST) Tuesday, December 23 at 4:00 PM United States (PST) Tuesday, December 23 at 1:00 PM United Kingdom (GMT) Tuesday, December 23 at 9:00 PM Central European Time (CET) Tuesday, December 23 at 10:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Wednesday, December 24 at 6:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Wednesday, December 24 at 8:00 AM

You can also set a reminder for the event from the game’s official Roblox page. Once there, locate the 2D Tuesday event banner and click on the “Notify Me” button below it to enable notifications. Roblox will send you an alert when the update goes live on December 23, 2025.

What Is the 2D Tuesday Event?

The 2D Tuesday event is a recurring event that will happen every Tuesday. All players attending the event receive a free temporary Pet, 2D Kitty, for an hour. The 2D Kitty grants double the Bucks and XP earnings than usual. Additionally, you can complete 20 Pet needs for 2D Kitty to receive a free 2D Box. The box contains various rewards, including a 2D Kitty, which will be added permanently to your inventory. The developers haven’t revealed any information about the rewards included in the box, except for the Pet. Each item will likely have a different drop rate, with 2D Kitty having the lowest. You can participate in the event on December 23, 2025, and find out!

That concludes our Adopt Me 2D Tuesday event details.