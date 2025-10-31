Adopt Me Halloweekend Bonus Update Countdown and Release Date

The next Halloween-themed update, Adopt Me Halloweekend Bonus, is releasing soon. However, the developers won’t add any new features or content in the forthcoming Halloweekend Bonus update. Instead, you can enjoy a Candy Bonus weekend and have the last opportunity to get the remaining Halloween-themed items and Pets in your inventory. Read further to find out the release date, timings, and countdown.

Official Release Date and Time for the Adopt Me Halloweekend Bonus Update

The Adopt Me Halloweekend Bonus update is scheduled to release on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 8:15 AM PDT, UTC-7. The event will be available till Monday, November 3, 2025, at 7:45 AM PST, UTC-8. Here are the release dates and timings for the forthcoming update across major regions:

Time Zone Release Timings India (IST) Friday, October 31 at 8:45 PM United States (EDT) Friday, October 31 at 11:15 AM United States (PDT) Friday, October 31 at 8:15 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Friday, October 31 at 3:15 PM Australia (AEDT) Saturday, November 31 at 2:15 AM Central European Time (CEST) Friday, October 31 at 4:15 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Saturday, November 1 at 12:15 AM

You can also turn on notifications for the update by tapping the Notify Me button below the event banner in Adopt Me’s official Roblox page. Roblox will send you a notification as soon as the Halloweekend Bonus update releases.

Countdown for the Halloweekend Bonus Update

Here is the official countdown for the Adopt Me Halloweekend Bonus update on October 31, 2025:

What to Expect in the Halloweekend Bonus Update

Happy Monday! It's time for the Weekly News!👻🕸️



🍬 It's the last week of Halloween!

🎃 Get Halloween goodies from the wagon!

🧶 Last chance to tame the Kitty Bat!



⏰ https://t.co/XbVTkLL308 pic.twitter.com/Na1UP83cZw — Adopt Me! (@PlayAdoptMe) October 27, 2025

The forthcoming Adopt Me Halloweekend Bonus update won’t bring any new content, but will continue the previous Halloween events. You can find the Wagon on the map until November 3, 2025. However, the obtainment of items and Pets inside the wagon won’t depend on RNG. The stock will remain unchanged till the end date, allowing you to obtain the items and critters with event-themed currencies.

The only critter that won’t be inside the Wagon is Kitty Bat. You can obtain the critter until November 3, 2025, by taming it with 10 to 20 Yarn Apples. Kitty Bat spawns in the taming area near Playground at the 17th and 47th minutes of each hour for three minutes.

However, there will be a new event for the Halloweekend Bonus update: Candy Bonus Weekend. You will be able to earn 20% extra Candy from October 31 to November 3, 2025. The Bonus Candy will be applicable for the Headless Horseman’s Grab Bag, Candy Tornado, and Halloween ailments. You can also obtain bonus Candy from all four Halloween-themed minigames: The Hauntlet, Costume Party, Sleep or Treat, and Where Bear?

That concludes the Adopt Me Halloweekend Bonus update’s release date and countdown. Be ready to complete your 2025 Halloween collection by availing of the forthcoming update.