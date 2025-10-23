Adopt Me Halloween Final Update Release Date and Countdown

The Final Halloween Update in Adopt Me is coming this week. It is the final update for the spooky festival, which debuts two new Pets, new Furniture, toys, and a teleporter themed around the Slimingo Pet. The developers have also given a code that activates a 2× Bucks and XP event for a limited time. Check out the official release date, countdown timer, and new content arriving in the Adopt Me Halloween Final update in this article.

Official Release Date and Time for the Adopt Me Halloween Final Update

The Adopt Me Halloween Final update will officially launch on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 3:15 PM UTC+0. It will be available till Monday, November 3, 2025, at 5:00 AM UTC+0. Below are the release timings for the Halloween Final update across major regions:

Time Zone Release Timings India (IST) Friday, October 24 at 8:45 PM United States (ET) Friday, October 24 at 11:15 AM United States (PT) Friday, October 24 at 8:15 AM United Kingdom (BST) Friday, October 24 at 4:15 PM Australia (AEST) Saturday, October 25 at 2:15 AM Central European Time (CEST) Friday, October 24 at 5:15 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Saturday, October 25 at 12:15 AM

You can visit the official Roblox page of the game and click the “Notify Me” button located below the update banner. Doing this will send you a notification when the update is released.

Countdown for the Halloween Final Update

Below is the official countdown for the Halloween Final update that’s dropping on October 24, 2025:

What to expect in the Adopt Me Update

Happy Monday! It's time for the Weekly News! 👻🐱



🎃The last Halloween update!

🎧Two new besties to adopt!

🦩New Furniture, Toys and Teleporter!



The developers have revealed new content coming in the upcoming Adopt Me update via the weekly news posted on the game’s official Twitter handle. As per the post, there will be two new Pets, Furniture, Toys, and a teleporter.

You can purchase both Pets with Candy Corn. DJ Snooze is the upcoming Rare critter that costs 44,000 Candy Corn. Another critter that’s making its debut is Ultra Rare Ghostly Cat, which costs 70,000 Candy Corn. The update also brings new Halloween-themed Furniture, Pet Wear, and a Stroller to walk your critter. If you’re willing to spend 29 Robux, you can purchase a new Teleporter whose design is based on the Halloween-themed Pet, Slimingo.

Lastly, you can use the 2xcopperkey code to activate a 2× Bucks and XP event that lasts for one hour. This code will be valid until Friday, October 22, 2025. During the short duration, you can gain double the XP for Pets to age quickly and earn double the Bucks from various activities.