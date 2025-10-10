Adopt Me Halloween Part 2 Update: Release Date and What to Expect

The spooky season just got even better. Adopt Me Halloween Part 2 update is dropping soon, and it’s packed with mysterious new pets and enhanced Halloween features. After last week’s Halloween is Here update brought us the Legendary Phantom Dragon and Patchy’s Arcade, the fun continues with even more frightening content. Let’s break down what’s coming and when you can jump into the event.

Adopt Me Halloween Part 2 Update Release Date and Time

Save this in your calendar. The spooky celebration continues in Adopt Me and will start on Friday, October 10th, 2025, at 8:15 AM PT (Pacific Time) and 11:15 AM ET (Eastern Time) and will continue until Friday, October 17th, 2025, at 8:15 PM IST. Since Adopt Me updates at different times depending on your timezone, here’s when you can expect to jump into the new content:

Time Zone Local Time PT (Pacific Time) Friday, Oct 10 – 8:15 AM ET (Eastern Time) Friday, Oct 10 – 11:15 AM CET (Central European Time) Friday, Oct 10 – 5:15 PM IST (India Standard Time) Friday, Oct 10 – 8:45 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) Saturday, Oct 11 – 12:15 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Saturday, Oct 11 – 2:15 AM

Make sure you’re online when the update drops so you can be one of the first to find the mysterious Black Dog!

Countdown to Adopt Me Halloween Part 2 Update

As we get closer to October 10th, the excitement keeps building in the Adopt Me community. Players are already stocking up on Candy Corn and planning their strategies for the new content. If you haven’t maxed out your Candy Corn collection yet, now is the perfect time to participate. Here is the countdown to the next update:

What to Expect

This Halloween Part 2 update is bringing some additions to Adoption Island. Here is what you can expect:

The Black Dog – A brand new legendary pet is prowling around Adoption Island! Known throughout folklore as a bad omen, hopefully, your luck will be better when you encounter this mysterious creature. Keep your eyes peeled as you explore the map – you never know where The Black Dog might appear!

– A brand new legendary pet is prowling around Adoption Island! Known throughout folklore as a bad omen, hopefully, your luck will be better when you encounter this mysterious creature. Keep your eyes peeled as you explore the map – you never know where The Black Dog might appear! Revamped Costume Party – The Costume Party just got a major glow-up! Now you can earn even more Candy Corn by following the party theme and dressing up your pets accordingly. The better you match the theme, the more rewards you’ll collect.

– The Costume Party just got a major glow-up! Now you can earn even more Candy Corn by following the party theme and dressing up your pets accordingly. The better you match the theme, the more rewards you’ll collect. Continued Halloween Transformation – Adoption Island is still decked out in full Halloween glory from the previous update.

– Adoption Island is still decked out in full Halloween glory from the previous update. Patchy’s Arcade Still Open – If you missed out on Patchy’s Arcade from last week’s update, don’t worry! The arcade is still open with joy and adventure.

Start grinding Candy Corn now by participating in the Costume Party events! The more you have saved up, the better prepared you’ll be when The Black Dog makes its debut. Happy Halloween, and good luck with your pet hunting!