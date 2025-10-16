Adopt Me Halloween Sleep or Treat Update Countdown and Release Date

Adopt Me’s Halloween Sleep or Treat is the latest update that’s releasing this week. The game continues to bring more Halloween-themed content after three updates this month. Halloween Sleep or Treat introduces new Pets, the Pets’ transformation feature, a new mini-game, and more. Read further to know about the Halloween Sleep or Treat update’s release date, a countdown timer, and content.

Adopt Me Halloween Sleep or Treat Update Release Date and Time

The forthcoming Halloween Sleep or Treat update in Adopt Me will officially launch on Friday, October 17, 2025, at 3:15 PM UTC+0. Like previous updates, it will last a week, ending on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 2:45 PM UTC+0. Here are the release timings across all major regions:

Time Zone/Country Release Timings India (IST) Friday, October 17 at 8:45 PM United States (ET) Friday, October 17 at 11:15 AM United States (PT) Friday, October 17 at 8:15 AM United Kingdom (BST) Friday, October 17 at 4:15 PM Australia (AEST) Saturday, October 18 at 1:15 AM

You can also follow the event to receive a notification when the update is released. To do so, visit the experience’s official Roblox page and click the Notify Me button under Halloween Transformed! update banner.

Adopt Me Halloween Sleep or Treat Update Countdown

Here is the countdown timer for the Halloween Sleep or Treat update release:

What to Expect From the Halloween Sleep or Treat Update

The developers have released a video on X detailing the new content arriving in the forthcoming Halloween Sleep or Treat update in Adopt Me. It brings two new Pets, including a premium one and a new mini-game themed around Halloween. Here are the details:

1. Upcoming Pets

Below is the list and price for the upcoming Adopt Me Pets in the Halloween Sleep or Treat update:

Slimingo: It will be a Legendary rarity Pet. You can adopt it at the Adoption Island by spending 165,000 Candy Corn.

It will be a Legendary rarity Pet. You can adopt it at the Adoption Island by spending 165,000 Candy Corn. Aye-Aye: It will be a common rarity Pet. You can adopt it at the Adoption Island by spending 3.900 Candy Corn.

It will be a common rarity Pet. You can adopt it at the Adoption Island by spending 3.900 Candy Corn. Cryptid: It is the first-ever Pet in Adopt Me that can transform into four different forms. You can transform it anytime you like. It is a premium critter that costs 1,500 Robux.

2. New Mini-Game

The Sleep or Treat is the latest mini-game to arrive in the forthcoming Adopt Me update. It will be the new source for event-themed currency, Candy Corn. Your goal is to collect candies from your neighbor’s houses in-game and bring them to your stash within the specified duration. However, it’s not as easy as it sounds. You will find many creatures roaming freely, who can put you to sleep with their melody if you get too close to them.

With this, you’ve reached the end of the guide. We hope that you found it helpful.