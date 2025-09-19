Adopt Me Pet Painting Update Countdown and Release Date

The new Adopt Me update, titled Pet Painting, is set to arrive this week. As per the X video posted on the official Adopt Me handle, the forthcoming update will revamp the Pet coloring feature in the Salon. For the first time, players will also be able to color the Neon and Mega Neon variants of their critters. Check out the release date and countdown timer below for the forthcoming Adopt Me Pet Painting update.

Adopt Me Pet Painting Update Release Date and Time

The developers will release the Adopt Me Pet Painting update on Friday, September 19th at 3:00 PM UTC. This update will run for a week and end on September 26, 2025, at 2:30 PM UTC. Here’s the Pet Painting update release timing across major regions:

Region/Country Release Timings India (IST) Saturday, September 19, 2025, at 8:30 PM United States (EDT) Saturday, September 19, 2025, at 11:00 AM United States (PDT) Saturday, September 19, 2025, at 8:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, September 19, 2025, at 4:00 PM Australia (AEST) Sunday, September 20, 2025, at 1:00 AM

Players can enable notifications for the update by visiting the Adopt Me page in Roblox, then clicking the Notify Me button below the Pet Painting update banner.

Adopt Me Pet Painting Update Countdown

Here is the countdown for the forthcoming Pet Painting update:

What to Expect in the Pet Painting Update

Here's ✨ almost ✨ everything you need to know about tomorrow's Pet Paint update in Adopt Me! 🖌️ pic.twitter.com/TIzbWZ8YgC — Adopt Me! (@PlayAdoptMe) September 18, 2025

The upcoming update allows you to paint your pets without having to rely on Spray Cans like before. You can simply select a body part you wish to color and paint it. Furthermore, you can also share the color codes with your buddies or trade your colors. We have added more such details below for you to check out:

The update brings a new color customization option for your pets.

You can head over to the Salon, place the pet on the pedestal, and click the pet painting option.

option. You can select which body part of your pet you wish to color. You also don’t need a Spray Can for this to work.

You can purchase different colors using in-game currency. Once purchased, you own the color forever.

The colors can be traded with others.

You can also paint your Mega Neon and other Neon variants. There are various Special Mega Neon patterns available for the Mega Neon variants.

You can share the color code with your friends after you’re done painting your pet. Use the Paint Code feature to do so.

That covers our release date, timings, countdown timer, and details about the forthcoming Pet Painting update in Adopt Me.