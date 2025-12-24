Adopt Me Xmas Week 4 Update Release Date

Update: This article was last updated on December 24 with Adopt Me Xmas Week 4 event details.

Xmas Week 4 in Adopt Me is an upcoming weekly update, set to release this week. This update features new Pets and items that will be available for a limited time. We can also expect other new content, such as Stickers, Pet accessories, and more, in the forthcoming update. With that said, this article provides the official release date for the upcoming Adopt Me Xmas Week 4 update, along with the details on expected content.

Release Date for the Adopt Me Xmas Week 4 Update

The Adopt Me Xmas week 4 update will officially launch on Friday, December 26, 2025, at 8:15 AM PST, UTC-8. This update will be available in-game till January 5, 2026. Here are the official release dates and timings for the upcoming update across major regions:

Time Zone Release Timings United States (EST) Friday, December 26 at 11:15 AM United States (PST) Friday, December 26 at 8:15 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Friday, December 26 at 4:15 PM Central European Time (CET) Friday, December 26 at 5:15 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Saturday, December 27 at 1:15 AM Australia (AEDT) Saturday, December 27 at 3:15 AM

You can also enable notifications for the upcoming update. Visit the game’s official Roblox page, locate the “Xmas Week 4” update banner, and tap the Notify Me button. Roblox will send you an alert when the update is released on December 26, 2025.

What’s New in the Upcoming Adopt Me Update?

The upcoming Adopt Me update will introduce four final Pets for the Christmas update. Here are their details:

Bunny Swirl: It is a premium Pet of the ultra-rare rarity, which costs 99 Robux.

It is a premium Pet of the ultra-rare rarity, which costs 99 Robux. Japanese Snow Fairy: It is a common rarity Pet, which you can acquire with Gingerbread currency.

It is a common rarity Pet, which you can acquire with Gingerbread currency. Samoyed: It is a rare rarity Pet that costs Gingerbread currency to adopt.

It is a rare rarity Pet that costs Gingerbread currency to adopt. Mrs. Whiskerpips: You can obtain this Pet for free from the Advent Calendar by logging into the game on Christmas Day.

Additionally, the developers will offer a discount on all premium items at the in-game shop as part of the Christmas Sale. The offer will be available for two days on December 24 and 25.