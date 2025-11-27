Adopt Me Winter Rolls In Update Release Date and Countdown

Adopt Me Winter Rolls In is a forthcoming update, scheduled to release this week. The Winter season will officially begin in Adopt Me, introducing Winter-themed content with the upcoming update. This update will introduce a new Snowy Map and various gifts to the game. This article provides the official release date for the forthcoming Adopt Me Winter Rolls In update, along with the countdown timer.

Release Date for the Adopt Me Winter Rolls In Update

The Adopt Me Winter Rolls In update will officially release on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 8:15 AM PST, UTC-8. This event will end on December 5, 2025. Here are the release dates and timings for the Winter Rolls In update across all major regions:

Time Zone Release Timings United States (EST) Friday, November 28 at 11:15 AM United States (PST) Friday, November 28 at 8:15 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Friday, November 28 at 4:15 PM Central European Time (CET) Saturday, November 28 at 5:15 PM Australia (AEDT) Friday, November 29 at 3:15 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) Saturday, November 29 at 1:15 AM

You can also receive notifications from the game when the update is released. Go to the Adopt Me’s official Roblox page and tap the Notify Me button under the Winter Rolls In banner. It will enable the notifications for the event, sending you one when the update is released on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 8:15 AM PST, UTC-8.

Countdown Timer for the Winter Rolls In Update

Below is the official countdown timer for the forthcoming Winter Rolls In update in Adopt Me:

What to Expect From the Forthcoming Update?

Explore the new ❄️ WINTER MAP ❄️ with your Postie Van this Friday in Adopt Me! ✨#AdoptMeWinter pic.twitter.com/oEgxFzgHqD — Adopt Me! (@PlayAdoptMe) November 26, 2025

The upcoming update will officially mark the start of the Winter season in Adopt Me. It will introduce a new snowy map and provide you with an opportunity to collect many gifts. You can also unlock a Legendary rarity Postie Van. It won’t cost Bucks or Robux. Instead, you can obtain it by trading in 100 Pet Wear or Toys.

There’s no restriction on the required Pet Wear or Toys; you can use 100 of any rarity and type. The developers have released only this much information regarding the forthcoming update. You must join the game during the release to dive into new features immediately.