Adopt Me Xmas Week 2 Update Release Date and Countdown

by Acharya Nidesh
by Acharya Nidesh

Adopt Me Xmas Week 2 update is releasing this week, continuing the Winter events. The upcoming update will feature three new pets, a mini-game, and exclusive paint. You can also purchase a new pet wear item, furniture, and a legendary vehicle from the Winter shop. That said, this article provides the exact release date for the Adopt Me Xmas Week 2 update, along with a countdown timer.

Release Date for the Adopt Me Xmas Week 2 Update

The Adopt Me Xmas Week 2 update will officially release on Friday, December 12, 2025, at 8:15 AM EST, UTC-5. This event lasts for a week, ending on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 7:45 AM EST, UTC-5. Here are the official release dates and timings for the Xmas Week 2 update for all major regions:

Time ZoneRelease Timings
United States (EST)Friday, December 12 at 11:15 AM
United States (PST)Friday, December 12 at 8:15 AM
United Kingdom (GMT)Friday, December 12 at 4:15 PM
Central European Time (CET)Friday, December 12 at 5:15 PM
Japan Standard Time (JST)Saturday, December 13 at 1:15 AM
Australia (AEDT)Saturday, December 13 at 3:15 AM

You can also enable the notifications for the Xmas week 2 update, and remove the hassle of remembering timings for your time zone. Visit the Adopt Me’s official Roblox page, locate the Xmas Week 2 update banner, and tap the Notify Me button. The game will alert you when the update is released.

Countdown Timer for the Xmas Week 2 Update

Below is the countdown timer for the Xmas week 2 update:

What to Expect From the Xmas Week 2 Update?

We can expect plenty of new features in the upcoming Xmas Week 2 update. There will be three new pets: Snowball Pug, Maine Coon, and Christmas Spirit. Snowball Pug will be available to tame with the Yarn Beanies item. You can earn it as a reward by playing mini-games with a 1 in 8 chance. Alternatively, you can purchase 10 Yarn Beanies for 250 Robux. Snowball Pug will appear and become available to tame every two in-game days.

Main Coon is an ultra-rare that costs 80,000 Gingerbread to adopt. On the other hand, Christmas Spirit is a Legendary rarity pet and costs 150,000 Gingerbread. The update also features a new pet wear item, furniture, a new toy, and a legendary rarity Santa Copter Vehicle. You can purchase them with Gingerbread from the Winter shop. Additionally, you can buy a premium legendary rarity Frosty Glow Pain from the Winter shop for 49 Robux.

The developers are also releasing a sticker pack that costs 1,000 Gingerbread. Lastly, you can participate in a new mini-game, Sleighball. Two teams will compete in the mini-game to collect and deliver Santa’s presents scattered across the sky. You can fly in a sleigh to collect them. The game also lets you chase and steal presents from the enemy team’s players.

