Home » Gaming » Adopt Me Xmas Week 3 Update Release Date and Countdown

Adopt Me Xmas Week 3 Update Release Date and Countdown

by Acharya Nidesh
written by Acharya Nidesh 0 comment

The developers will release the Adopt Me Xmas week 3 update this week. It is part 3 of the Christmas update, which brings five new Pets to the game. You can obtain one with Robux and others with Gingerbread event currency. With that said, you can find the exact release date, countdown timer, and details on the expected Pets in the Adopt Me Xmas week 3 update.

Adopt Me Xmas week 3

Release Date of the Adopt Me Xmas Week 3 Update

The Adopt Me Xmas week 3 update rolls out officially on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 8:15 AM PST, UTC-8. This event will be available for a week, ending on December 26, 2025, with the release of a new event. Here are the release dates and times across major regions for your convenience:

Time ZoneRelease Timings
United States (EST)Friday, December 19 at 11:15 AM
United States (PST)Friday, December 19 at 8:15 AM
United Kingdom (GMT)Friday, December 19 at 4:15 PM
Central European Time (CET)Friday, December 19 at 5:15 PM
Japan Standard Time (JST)Saturday, December 20 at 1:15 AM
Australia (AEDT)Saturday, December 20 at 3:15 AM

You can also enable notifications for the upcoming update by visiting the game’s official Roblox page and tapping the “Notify Me” button located below the banner for the latest update. Roblox will send you alerts when the update is released on December 19, 2025.

Countdown Timer for Xmas Week 3 Update

Below, you can find the countdown timer for the Xmas week 3 update:

What’s New in the Xmas Week 3 Update?

The Xmas week 3 update will introduce five new Pets: Frost Phoenix, Cozy Mistletroll, Agnus Cow, Agnus Bull, and Agnus Calf. You can obtain Frost Phoenix, the legendary rarity Pet, by spending 500 Robux. The Cozy Mistletroll will likely be available for purchase from the Winter shop using Gingerbread, the event-themed currency. Lastly, you can obtain Agnus Cow, Agnus Bull, and Agnus Calf by opening the Agnus Box, which will cost Gingerbread.

That’s all about the upcoming Xmas week 3 update. You can obtain all five Pets during the Christmas event, after which they will become unavailable.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

You may also like

Universal Tower Defense – All Active Private Server Links (December...

Roblox Endzone Strike Codes (December 2025)

99 Nights in the Forest Christmas Week 2 Update Countdown...

Roblox Fish It – All Active Private Servers List

Universal Tower Defense: How to Gems and AFK Farming Guide

Fortnite: Winterfest 2025 Skins Release Dates Finally Revealed

Fallout Games Play Order – Chronological and Release Date Guide

All Luck Types in Fish It and How to Get...

Roblox Become the Biggest Brainrot Codes (December 2025)

Roblox Farm a Fish Codes (December 2025)