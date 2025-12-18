Adopt Me Xmas Week 3 Update Release Date and Countdown

The developers will release the Adopt Me Xmas week 3 update this week. It is part 3 of the Christmas update, which brings five new Pets to the game. You can obtain one with Robux and others with Gingerbread event currency. With that said, you can find the exact release date, countdown timer, and details on the expected Pets in the Adopt Me Xmas week 3 update.

Release Date of the Adopt Me Xmas Week 3 Update

The Adopt Me Xmas week 3 update rolls out officially on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 8:15 AM PST, UTC-8. This event will be available for a week, ending on December 26, 2025, with the release of a new event. Here are the release dates and times across major regions for your convenience:

Time Zone Release Timings United States (EST) Friday, December 19 at 11:15 AM United States (PST) Friday, December 19 at 8:15 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Friday, December 19 at 4:15 PM Central European Time (CET) Friday, December 19 at 5:15 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Saturday, December 20 at 1:15 AM Australia (AEDT) Saturday, December 20 at 3:15 AM

You can also enable notifications for the upcoming update by visiting the game’s official Roblox page and tapping the “Notify Me” button located below the banner for the latest update. Roblox will send you alerts when the update is released on December 19, 2025.

Countdown Timer for Xmas Week 3 Update

Below, you can find the countdown timer for the Xmas week 3 update:

What’s New in the Xmas Week 3 Update?

Happy Monday! It's time for the Weekly News! ⛄



❄️ Legendary Frost Phoenix!

🎄 Cozy Mistletroll pet!

🐮 Open the Angus Box!



⏰ https://t.co/YHfJa0L547 pic.twitter.com/7HTLszkVjX — Adopt Me! (@PlayAdoptMe) December 15, 2025

The Xmas week 3 update will introduce five new Pets: Frost Phoenix, Cozy Mistletroll, Agnus Cow, Agnus Bull, and Agnus Calf. You can obtain Frost Phoenix, the legendary rarity Pet, by spending 500 Robux. The Cozy Mistletroll will likely be available for purchase from the Winter shop using Gingerbread, the event-themed currency. Lastly, you can obtain Agnus Cow, Agnus Bull, and Agnus Calf by opening the Agnus Box, which will cost Gingerbread.

That’s all about the upcoming Xmas week 3 update. You can obtain all five Pets during the Christmas event, after which they will become unavailable.