This clue last appeared in Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 21, 2025, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Advanced as Gadgets – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Advanced as Gadgets.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 12 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters OXO, GEN, LAG 4 Letters USER, TEES, TOYS, TECH, EVIL, ACME, PDAS, CLAW, PIKS, VEND, AWLS, MICE, TRON, GETS, GADS, EKCO, CAMS, IPAD, MARU, INSP, LENT, RIPE, ALFA, PLAN, PREP, LEND 5 Letters WANDS, ITEMS, GEARS, SYNCS, AHEAD, TENON, OARED, MOOED, STOLE, MOVED 6 Letters HITECH, SIEVES, GIZMOS, THINGS, TAGGED, PREFER 7 Letters IPHONES, PEELERS, REMOTES, ENGINES, ODDITYS, TACKLES, DIGITAL, EVOLVED, UPFRONT 8 Letters TEABALLS, NAILGUNS, ODDITIES, SUPPLIES, HIGHTECH, LOANABLE, COCKATOO, PREELECT, POSTDATE 9 Letters SOUVENIRS, CREATIONS, EQUIPMENT, PORTABLES, ROSETOPAZ, FURTHERED, MARCHEDON, ONCEAGAIN 10 Letters LAZYSUSANS, CURIOSITYS, BUSINESSES 11 Letters CURIOSITIES, TECHNOPHOBE 12 Letters CONVENIENCES, TECHNOPHOBIA,

BREAKTHROUGH

