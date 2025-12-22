Home » Puzzles » Advanced as Gadgets – Crossword Clue Answers

Advanced as Gadgets – Crossword Clue Answers

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Advanced as Gadgets, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

This clue last appeared in Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 21, 2025, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Advanced as Gadgets – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Advanced as Gadgets.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 12 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersOXO, GEN, LAG
4 LettersUSER, TEES, TOYS, TECH, EVIL, ACME, PDAS, CLAW, PIKS, VEND, AWLS, MICE, TRON, GETS, GADS, EKCO, CAMS, IPAD, MARU, INSP, LENT, RIPE, ALFA, PLAN, PREP, LEND
5 LettersWANDS, ITEMS, GEARS, SYNCS, AHEAD, TENON, OARED, MOOED, STOLE, MOVED
6 LettersHITECH, SIEVES, GIZMOS, THINGS, TAGGED, PREFER
7 LettersIPHONES, PEELERS, REMOTES, ENGINES, ODDITYS, TACKLES, DIGITAL, EVOLVED, UPFRONT
8 LettersTEABALLS, NAILGUNS, ODDITIES, SUPPLIES, HIGHTECH, LOANABLE, COCKATOO, PREELECT, POSTDATE
9 LettersSOUVENIRS, CREATIONS, EQUIPMENT, PORTABLES, ROSETOPAZ, FURTHERED, MARCHEDON, ONCEAGAIN
10 LettersLAZYSUSANS, CURIOSITYS, BUSINESSES
11 LettersCURIOSITIES, TECHNOPHOBE
12 LettersCONVENIENCES, TECHNOPHOBIA,
BREAKTHROUGH

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

You may also like

Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 22, 2025

Conexo Hints And Answers Today: December 22, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword 1,310 Answers Today: December 22, 2025

“WHILE MAKING CUPCAKES…” Jumble Answers Today (December 22, 2025)

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 22, 2025)

“Apt name for a baby born.…” NYT Mini Crossword Answers...

Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1433 (December 22, 2025)

Sanskrit Honorific – Crossword Clue Answers

Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – December 22, 2025

More Villainous – Crossword Clue Answers