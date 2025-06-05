Advanced Protection Mode Rolling Out In Android 16: Here’s How To Enable It

Google is rolling out a new Advanced Protection Mode to Android 16 users

It enables features like Theft Detection Lock and Inactivity Reboot

Here’s how you can enable the feature

Google announced Android 16 last month at i/O 2025, which features a new Material 3 Expressive design. In addition to the overhauled UI, Android 16 also includes a new Advanced Protection mode, which is one of the many new security features. Now rolling out to devices with Android 16 QPR Beta 1, here’s how you can enable it.

Advanced Protection Mode In Android 16: What Does It Do?

As previously announced, Android 16’s Advanced Protection Mode is rolling out to users. It is currently available on Beta 4.1 and 16 QPR1 Beta 1.

If you value your privacy and security more than anything else, this Advanced Protection Mode is the way to go. It is a comprehensive protection suite that includes everything from theft to scam protection.

Here’s all the features and options included in Advanced Protection Mode:

Intrusion Logging

Theft Detection Lock

Offline Device Lock

Inactivity Reboot

USB Protection

Google Play Protect

Unknown App Protection

Memory Tagging Extension (MTE)

Chrome Browsing Protection

Android Safe Browsing

Javascript Protection

Spam & Scam Protection

Unsafe Links

Caller & Spam

Automatic Call Screening

Scam Detection for Phone

2G Network Protection

Disable Auto Connect To Insecure Networks

It safeguards your devices and deters any possible hackers from breaking into your phone. Not only does it protect you from installing unknown apps, but it can also automatically restart your phone if it’s inactive for a while.

Furthermore, APM can filter and decline spam calls as well as unsafe websites. While most features are available in Android 16 QPR beta 1, some of them will roll out later this year.

Also Read:

These include Intrusion Logging, USB Protection, disabling auto reconnect to insecure networks, and Scam Detection for Phone by Google. APM will incorporate security features that are already a part of Android 15.

It will be a stop hub for all your security needs. Furthermore, users will be able to enable/disable most features individually without turning APM on or off.

How To Enable APM In Android 16?

Credits: 9to5Google

Follow the steps below to enable Advanced Protection Mode in Android 16:

Open Settings and scroll down to find the Privacy & Security tab. Here you will see a card saying “Advanced Protection is available for your device.” Tap on See Details to enable it.

Alternatively, you can also enable the toggle by looking for Advanced Protection under “Other Settings.” Most of these features should roll out to other manufacturers as well.