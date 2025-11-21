Home » News » AirDrop Works on Android Before GTA 6 Arrives – Thanks, Google

AirDrop Works on Android Before GTA 6 Arrives – Thanks, Google

by Gaurav Bidasaria
Summary

  • Google has released a new update for Quick Share, which allows it to work with Apple’s AirDrop feature.
  • Yes, you can now transfer files between Android phones and iPhones seamlessly and quickly. Just like between two Apple devices.
  • No word from Apple yet, so this seems to be a clever hack or workaround from Google’s end.
  • Yes, GTA 6 is still an year away!
AirDrop Arrives on Android Before GTA 6 - Thanks, Google

Nobody saw this coming, but it is a welcome feature nonetheless. Google has made it extremely easy to share files back and forth between iPhones and Android phones. Photos, videos, or anything else. You can quickly transfer files from your Samsung or other Android phones to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac using Quick Share and AirDrop. They play nicely with others now. Here’s how to get this feature on your phone.

What Apple Users Need to Do

Well, nothing. This is entirely from Google’s end, it seems. There is no word or update from Apple’s side, so we are assuming Google has found some clever way to make it happen. Ask your Android friends to follow the steps below to unlock this new superpower.

What Android Users Need to Do

Google announced the feature in an official blog post. Note that the feature is currently available for Pixel users only. Pixel 10 phones, from today, are compatible with Apple’s AirDrop feature. Older Pixel phones will soon receive this feature. The Quick Share feature on smartphones from other brands should soon follow and work well with Apple’s AirDrop, too. Google, in the announcement, has promised to bring this functionality to more Android devices.

All you have to do is force update the Quick Share app from Settings > App to avail the feature. Once updated, you will see AirDrop names appear in the Share Menu of your Android phones. Tap to select the contact and send files right away.

Gaurav is an editor here at TechWiser but also contributes as a writer. He has more than 10 years of experience as a writer and has written how-to guides, comparisons, listicles, and in-depth explainers on Windows, Android, web, and cloud apps, and the Apple ecosystem. He loves tinkering with new gadgets and learning about new happenings in the tech world. He has previously worked on Guiding Tech, Make Tech Easier, and other prominent tech blogs and has over 1000+ articles that have been read over 50 million times.

