AirPods Pro 3 Could Be First AirPods With Heart Rate and Temperature Tracking

Apple is gearing up to launch its next-generation AirPods Pro, with a new focus on health tracking features. Apple Watch already excels in health tracking. Now AirPods Pro 3 is set to join the fitness tracking game with heart rate monitoring and temperature sensing.

The AirPods Pro 3 is expected to succeed the AirPods Pro 2, which was released in 2022. A key update to the second-generation model was the addition of hearing aid functionality via a software update in September 2024. This allowed personalized sound adjustments to compensate for hearing loss. A hint at Apple’s growing interest in integrating health features into their audio products. This trend is expected to continue with the AirPods Pro 3.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reports that Apple plans to integrate several health-tracking features into its next-generation AirPods Pro. These include a temperature sensor and a heart rate monitor. While Apple Watch remains more accurate for heart rate measurement, Gurman notes the AirPods’ results are not far behind. Apple is actively working to improve its precision.

He also mentions that the AirPods Pro 3 could introduce “technology that tracks a slew of physiological measures.”

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Health Features



Apple is developing new health features for future AirPods, including a heart rate monitor, temperature sensor, and other physiological measurement sensors, primarily focusing on the heart rate sensor's accuracy.



While internal testing shows… pic.twitter.com/5GP5RrYDud — Apple Club (@applesclubs) December 23, 2024

In addition to health features, Apple is reportedly considering adding cameras to the AirPods. What’s more? It is also looking to add Apple Intelligence features. However, Gurman notes that AirPods with cameras are still several years away from release. Heart rate and body temperature sensing, on the other hand, are more likely to make it to the AirPods Pro 3, with other features arriving in later versions.

As of now, the Apple Watch offers health features like ECG, SpO2, body temperature, and heart rate monitoring. But having some of these features in your earbuds could be a game-changer. Imagine AirPods powered by AI—equipped with cameras to understand your surroundings, and measure your heart rate and body temperature. Would you still wear a smartwatch or prefer a classic analog watch like the one from Casio?

Tracking heart rate using wireless earphones isn’t new. The Sennheiser Momentum Sport Earbuds, announced at CES 2024, can already measure your heart rate and body temperature during workouts. Similarly, the JBL Reflect Fit provides instant heart rate readouts without needing to touch your phone or device.

So while the technology already exists, Apple always adds its own unique touch. It will be interesting to see what hardware and software innovations the AirPods Pro 3 bring this time.