Alice in Borderland Season 3 Ending Explained – Who Is Watchman

Arisu returns to the Borderlands to save Usagi, facing deadly games and moral dilemmas.

The Watchman reveals the true meaning of the Joker and offers Arisu a life-or-death choice.

Here’s everything you need to know about Alice in Borderland Season 3 Ending.

Netflix’s Alice in Borderland is back with season 3, and it lives up to expectations. After a three-year wait since Season 2, the series once again pulls Arisu and Usagi back into the deadly games of the Borderlands. Although their journey came to an end in the Season 3 finale, the Borderlands and its mysterious Citizens aren’t finished yet. If you left the finale wondering what the Joker meant, who the Watchman really is, and whether the story continues, here’s everything you need to know.

What Happens in Alice in Borderland Season 3?

Arisu as seen in Alice in Borderland Season 3 | Credits: Netflix

Season 3 opens with Arisu and Usagi having finally settled into peaceful lives together, but the past refuses to stay buried. Ryuji, a researcher obsessed with the afterlife, kidnaps Usagi and brings her back to Borderland.

Arisu chases after him, reuniting with Ann and facing a brutal series of games, from arrow storms at Hikawa Shrine to deadly subway traps.

The finale raises the stakes with a surreal final challenge, where players glimpse alternate futures before explosive collars end their lives.

Arisu chooses to sacrifice himself so that Usagi, revealed to be pregnant, can escape. But the world collapses around them, leading him to a new figure: the Watchman.

Who Is the Watchman and What Does He Reveal to Arisu?

The gatekeeper as seen in Alice in Borderland Season 3 | Credits: Netflix

Portrayed by Ken Watanabe, the Watchman makes it clear that he is not the Joker. He refers to himself as a psychopomp, a guide between death and life. He admits he’s afraid to move on, which is why the games exist, and warns Arisu that a larger catastrophe is coming, one even he cannot stop.

Given a choice, Arisu rejects death, plunges into the river, and saves Usagi. As they return to the real world, Usagi awakens from her coma, while Ryuji lies dying at her side.

Although their story ends on a happy note, global earthquakes hint that the Borderlands’ influence is far from over.

What Does the Ending Mean for the Future of Alice in Borderland?

Alice in Borderland Season 4 teased at the final | Credits: Netflix

The Season 3 finale seems to suggest Arisu and Usagi’s arc has reached its conclusion, but the Borderlands’ story is not. Earthquakes shake Tokyo and spread across the globe, echoing the Watchman’s warning of mass death, drawing new souls into the games.

This final scene cuts to a restaurant in Los Angeles, where two men are served by ‘Alice,’ a waitress. It’s a clear signal that the Borderland series could extend beyond Japan and potentially launch a new protagonist in a U.S.-based spin-off. The idea aligns with Haro Aso’s manga, which includes Alice in Border Road, a spinoff featuring fresh characters and new rules.

Final Thoughts on Alice in Borderland Season 3

Usagi and her father, as seen in Alice in Borderland Season 3 | Credits: Netflix

Season 3 also leaves fundamental mysteries unresolved: Who gave the Watchman his role? Are citizens like Banda manipulating the afterlife for their own gain? And if Borderland is a collective near-death space, what does its global spread mean for humanity?

Although Netflix has not yet announced season 4, director Shinsuke Sato has stated that they would like to make more series from spin-offs. Lead actress Tao Tsuchiya has even hinted at future arcs involving Arisu and Usagi’s child.

With its balance of closure and cliffhanger, Season 3 ensures that the Borderlands’ universe remains fully open for continuation.