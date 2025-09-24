Home » Entertainment » Alice in Borderland Season 3 Release Date and Countdown Timer

Alice in Borderland Season 3 Release Date and Countdown Timer

by Melvin Mathew
written by Melvin Mathew 0 comment

Summary:

  • Alice in Borderland Season 3 release is finally upon us. The show will release on Netflix on September 25, 2025.
  • The story will focus on the Joker card and the decision Arisu and Usagi make.
  • Here’s everything you need to know about the Alice in Borderland release date and time.
Alice in Borderland Season 3 promotional photo - Are Arisu and Usagi Married in Real Life?

Alice in Borderland Season 3 will serve as the final season of the Netflix series. The story will pick up right after the events of season 2, where we saw that Arisu and Usagi must play more games, specifically the Joker card. That said, the story of Alice in Borderland Season 3 is not a direct adaptation of the manga. The story in the manga concludes in season 2. That said, if you’re still looking forward, here’s everything you need to know about the Alice in Borderland release date and timer.

What’s Alice in Borderland Season 3 Release Date on Netflix

Alice in Borderland Season 3 will release on September 25, 2025, at 3:00 AM ET/12:00 AM PT in the USA. The show will release worldwide on Netflix, and here’s the exact time at which the show will release if you’re residing in a different part of the world:

RegionTime ZoneRelease TimeDate
US (Pacific)PT12:00 AMSept 25, 2025
US (Eastern)ET3:00 AMSept 25, 2025
UKBST8:00 AMSept 25, 2025
Europe (Central)CEST9:00 AMSept 25, 2025
IndiaIST12:30 PMSept 25, 2025
PhilippinesPHT3:00 PMSept 25, 2025
JapanJST4:00 PMSept 25, 2025
Australia (Sydney)AEST5:00 PMSept 25, 2025
Canada (Toronto)ET3:00 AMSept 25, 2025

Alice in Borderland Season 3 Countdown Timer

Alice in Borderland Season 3 will take us into uncharted territory. Since the story is completely detached from the manga now, it opens up paths to tell a really interesting story that could wow both live-action and manga fans. Here’s how long you have to wait for the show to start streaming:

Will there be an Alice in Borderland Season 4

Are There Two Jokers in Alice in Borderland Season 3? Explained
Joker Card as seen in Alice in Borderland Season 3 | Credits: Netflix

No, Alice in Borderland Season 3 is confirmed to be the final season of the Netflix show. As of writing, no one knows how season 3 will pan out. The first two seasons of AIB have been widely well-received. However, this is also owing to the show borrowing from the strong source material.

If viewership is high enough, Netflix might renew the show for another season and expand the Alice in Borderland universe. However, as of writing, season 3 will be the conclusion of the series.

Melvin is a nerd for anything and everything pop culture. He has had more than two years of experience as a writer and editor in the gaming space and has now brought that expertise to his true love: pop culture and comic books. When he’s not typing away, you’ll probably catch him skateboarding in empty parking lots, usually mid-fall from some “totally worth it” trick. When he’s not nursing those bruises, he’s tagging a wall with graffiti or finishing painting his long-overdue Pinterest board of saved artworks.

You may also like

Marvel Zombies Streaming Guide: Where to Watch and Episode Count

Harry Potter Reboot Series May Introduce a Female Version of...

Hulk Turns Savage in Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Is...

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 5: Eagly’s Primal Eagle Reveal Explained

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 5: Rick Flag Sr.’s Real Plan...

Zach Cregger’s New Resident Evil Movie Set in Game World...

The Batman Part II: Release Date, Cast, Villain, and More

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Trailer Breakdown: The...

The Batman Part 2 Villain Might Have Just Been Confirmed...

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch – Netflix Brings Back Sam Fisher with...