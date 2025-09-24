Alice in Borderland Season 3 Release Date and Countdown Timer

Summary:

Alice in Borderland Season 3 release is finally upon us. The show will release on Netflix on September 25, 2025.

The story will focus on the Joker card and the decision Arisu and Usagi make.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Alice in Borderland release date and time.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 will serve as the final season of the Netflix series. The story will pick up right after the events of season 2, where we saw that Arisu and Usagi must play more games, specifically the Joker card. That said, the story of Alice in Borderland Season 3 is not a direct adaptation of the manga. The story in the manga concludes in season 2. That said, if you’re still looking forward, here’s everything you need to know about the Alice in Borderland release date and timer.

What’s Alice in Borderland Season 3 Release Date on Netflix

Alice in Borderland Season 3 will release on September 25, 2025, at 3:00 AM ET/12:00 AM PT in the USA. The show will release worldwide on Netflix, and here’s the exact time at which the show will release if you’re residing in a different part of the world:

Region Time Zone Release Time Date US (Pacific) PT 12:00 AM Sept 25, 2025 US (Eastern) ET 3:00 AM Sept 25, 2025 UK BST 8:00 AM Sept 25, 2025 Europe (Central) CEST 9:00 AM Sept 25, 2025 India IST 12:30 PM Sept 25, 2025 Philippines PHT 3:00 PM Sept 25, 2025 Japan JST 4:00 PM Sept 25, 2025 Australia (Sydney) AEST 5:00 PM Sept 25, 2025 Canada (Toronto) ET 3:00 AM Sept 25, 2025

Alice in Borderland Season 3 Countdown Timer

Alice in Borderland Season 3 will take us into uncharted territory. Since the story is completely detached from the manga now, it opens up paths to tell a really interesting story that could wow both live-action and manga fans. Here’s how long you have to wait for the show to start streaming:

Will there be an Alice in Borderland Season 4

Joker Card as seen in Alice in Borderland Season 3 | Credits: Netflix

No, Alice in Borderland Season 3 is confirmed to be the final season of the Netflix show. As of writing, no one knows how season 3 will pan out. The first two seasons of AIB have been widely well-received. However, this is also owing to the show borrowing from the strong source material.

If viewership is high enough, Netflix might renew the show for another season and expand the Alice in Borderland universe. However, as of writing, season 3 will be the conclusion of the series.