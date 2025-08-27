Alice in Borderland Season 3 Cast: Every Confirmed Returning Character

Summary:

Arisu and Usagi return in Alice in Borderland, but their marriage is shattered as they’re pulled back into Borderland.

Banda and Yaba return as Borderland citizens, making them deadlier than ever.

Here’s the complete list of the cast and characters appearing in Alice in Borderland Season 3.

The wait is almost over. Netflix is officially bringing back Alice in Borderland for its third season on September 25, 2025, and this time, the deadly games are taking completely new directions. With the mysterious Joker card in play, Arisu and Usagi’s adventure extends beyond the manga, forcing them to return to Borderland.

Alice in Borderland’s new trailer teases separation, shocking twists, and brutal games that will test them to the limit by the Joker. But before the chaos begins, let us look at the confirmed returning cast of Alice in Borderland Season 3 and where they stand heading into the next chapter.

Kento Yamazaki as Ryōhei Arisu

Actor Name : Kento Yamazaki

: Kento Yamazaki Character Name : Ryōhei Arisu

: Ryōhei Arisu Status : Opted out of Borderland, but forced to return

: Opted out of Borderland, but forced to return Season 3 Role: Returns to Borderland to rescue Usagi

Ryōhei Arisu as seen in Alice in Borderland Season 3 | Credits: Netflix

Arisu has always been the reluctant hero of Alice in Borderland, evolving from an aimless gamer to someone who will do anything for others. In the Season 2 final, he was able to finish the final game and return to the real world with Usagi.

But Season 3 turns everything upside down when Usagi is abducted, and Arisu goes after her, only to find himself back in the Borderland.

This time, we’ll see a very different Arisu: older, married, and emotionally driven by love. But his return to Borderland comes with confronting new horrors, even worse than before. He’ll be placed on a different team from Usagi, testing not only his survival skills, but his ability to hold onto hope.

Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usagi

Actor Name : Tao Tsuchiya

: Tao Tsuchiya Character Name : Yuzuha Usagi

: Yuzuha Usagi Status : Opted out of Borderland, later abducted and pulled back

: Opted out of Borderland, later abducted and pulled back Season 3 Role: Target of Arisu’s rescue mission

Yuzuha Usagi as seen in Alice in Borderland Season 3 | Credits: Netflix

Usagi is the center of Arisu’s journey, and their relationship became the emotional center of the series by Season 2. After escaping Borderland, Usagi and Arisu got married and began a life together, free from the games. Season 3 rips away that peaceful life when Usagi vanishes, drawn back to Borderland by a mysterious scholar named Ryuji.

Separated from Arisu, Usagi is forced into playing brutal new games with strangers. Expect her resilience, compassion, and survival instinct to shine once again. However, this time, the risk of permanent separation from Arisu makes her battles far more personal.

Ayaka Miyoshi as Rizuna Ann

Actor Name : Ayaka Miyoshi

: Ayaka Miyoshi Character Name : Rizuna Ann

: Rizuna Ann Status : Returned to Borderland

: Returned to Borderland Season 3 Role: Ally to Arisu in the new games

Rizuna Ann as seen in Alice in Borderland Season 2 | Credits: Netflix

Ann has been the most intelligent and resourceful character since the very first season. In Season 2, she guided Arisu through the harsh face card challenges and proved her strategic value again and again. Ann is now officially one of the few Season 2 survivors to return.

She will again be a valuable ally, assisting Arisu in confronting the mysterious Joker stage. With her level-headed nature and quick thinking, Ann is just the sort of player you’d want by your side in Borderland’s ever-changing nightmare.

Hayato Isomura as Sunato Banda

Real Name: Hayato Isomura

Character Name: Sunato Banda

Status: Chose to remain in Borderland as a citizen

Season 3 Role: Borderland citizen, possible game master

Sunato Banda as seen in Alice in Borderland Season 2 | Credits: Netflix

Banda was introduced in the terrifying Jack of Hearts game in Season 2, where he showcased his sadistic and manipulative nature. By deciding to reside in Borderland as a citizen, he secured a permanent place in its deadly system.

Banda will return in Season 3 as a proper citizen of the Borderland, making him even more dangerous. Unlike other antagonists, Banda thrives on anarchy and may even have the power to influence or orchestrate the games himself now. His return will introduce unpredictable threats that Arisu and Usagi are completely unprepared for.

Katsuya Maiguma as Oki Yaba

Real Name: Katsuya Maiguma

Character Name: Oki Yaba

Status: Chose to remain in Borderland as a citizen

Season 3 Role: Borderland citizen, ally to Banda

Oki Yaba as seen in Alice in Borderland Season 2 | Credits: Netflix

Yaba survived with Banda during Season 2’s Jack of Hearts challenge, and like him, also chose to stay in Borderland. Doing so made Yaba one of the menacing citizens you’ll encounter this season.

Now, his allegiance to Banda makes them a force to be reckoned with. As Borderland citizens, their influence over new games can be more lethal and unpredictable than ever before. You can expect Yaba’s cunning and brutality to push players to their breaking points.

Kento Kaku as Ryuji

Real Name: Kento Kaku

Character Name: Ryuji

Status: New character, afterlife researcher

Season 3 Role: Catalyst who pulls Usagi back into Borderland

Ryuji as seen in Alice in Borderland Season 3 | Credits: Netflix

Ryuji is the mysterious newcomer causing trouble in Season 3. He’s a scholar who is obsessed with studying the afterlife. He is the reason Usagi gets abducted and dragged back into Borderland.

Unlike other characters, Ryuji isn’t a survivor who accidentally found himself trapped in the games; he actively seeks out information on Borderland. Why? We don’t know yet, but his interest in life, death, and the Joker card suggests that he may have the answers we have been looking for.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 New Cast Members

Season 3 brings along a fresh set of newcomers whose roles haven’t been revealed. The new cast is as follows:

Koji Ohkura

Risa Sudou

Hiroyuki Ikeuchi

Tina Tamashiro

Kotaro Daigo

Hyunri

Sakura Kiryu

Yugo Mikawa

Joey Iwanaga

Akana Ikeda

Will Chishiya Return in Alice in Borderland Season 3?

Chishiya as seen in Alice in Borderland Season 2 | Credits: Netflix

One of the biggest questions is whether Shuntaro Chishiya, Nijirō Murakami’s character, will return in Alice in Borderland Season 3. His absence from the trailer left fans speculating, and Netflix’s confirmed cast list doesn’t mention him either.

Murakami tweeted on his X account during the teaser release, “Can’t say yes or no,”. This further lit up the speculation about his role in the Season. Nothing has been officially confirmed. Whether he appears briefly or becomes a game-changer in the season, his fate in Season 3 remains unknown.

Final Thoughts on Alice in Borderland Season 3’s Returning Cast

The confirmed cast of Alice in Borderland Season 3 promises more intense drama, jaw-dropping plot twists, and the most gruesome games yet.

With Arisu and Usagi’s love story once again at the forefront, and the mystery surrounding Ryuji and the Joker card, Season 3 is set to be the most shocking installment yet. Whether or not fan favorites like Chishiya return, one thing is certain: Borderland isn’t done with us yet.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 premieres September 25, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.