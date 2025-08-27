Alice in Borderland Season 3 Trailer Breakdown: Joker Card Revealed

Summary:

The Alice in Borderland Season 3 trailer shows Arisu racing to save Usagi from the deadliest Borderland games.

The Joker card introduces brand-new rules, taking the story beyond the manga into uncharted territory.

Here is everything you need to know about Alice in Borderland Season 3.

The wait is finally over as Netflix just released the official trailer of Alice in Borderland Season 3, which gives us a glimpse of the deadliest games ever. With the mysterious Joker card now in play, the survival battle takes a shocking turn that manga readers never saw coming.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 Trailer Breakdown

The trailer shows us Ryōhei Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) getting dragged back into the hellish experience when his wife, Yuzuha Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), is kidnapped. He goes back into the Borderland to rescue her, but this time the stakes are higher than ever before.

The trailer reveals that Arisu and Usagi get split into separate groups, leaving us to see how they fight to survive on their own. We watch Usagi’s life hang in the balance while Arisu takes on impossible challenges, from fiery arrow attacks to derailed trains. With a timer and the shadow of the Joker card hanging over everything, this season looks set to be the most dangerous yet.

What the Joker Means for Alice in Borderland Season 3

Joker Card as seen in Alice in Borderland Season 3 trailer | Credits: Netflix

Season 2 left us with the jaw-dropping revelation of the Joker card, and now the anticipation builds. Netflix’s synopsis tells us that Arisu and Usagi had succeeded in returning to the real world, settling down, and even getting married.

But when Usagi vanishes under the guidance of Ryuji, an afterlife-obsessed scholar, Arisu is dragged back into Borderland with only a clue: the Joker card.

This new stage introduces something we’ve never seen before. Even though the manga did not explore a Joker game, the live-action series is creating an original plot with brand-new rules.

You’ll meet Banda and Yaba again, the last two survivors who chose to remain in Borderland, as potential threats, while new players like Ryuji make the twisted game world even more complicated. With the Borderland warping reality and time itself, the Joker’s influence is bound to change the game forever.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 Cast | Credits: Netflix

Netflix has officially announced that Alice in Borderland Season 3 will be released on September 25th, 2025, and will stream worldwide exclusively on Netflix. It is the first Japanese Netflix original to run for three full seasons, a testament to its popularity alongside global hits like Squid Game.

Confirmed returning cast for Alice in Borderland Season 3 includes:

Kento Yamazaki as Arisu

as Arisu Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi

as Usagi Ayaka Miyoshi as Ann

as Ann Hayato Isomura as Banda

as Banda Katsuya Maiguma as Yaba

Joining the deadly games is Kento Kaku as Ryuji, a mysterious researcher of the afterlife who may hold the key to Borderland’s secrets.

Directed once again by Shinsuke Sato, the season promises stunning visual set pieces such as a shrine engulfed in flaming arrows and a fatal dice game that pushes players’ survival skills to the extreme. The trailer ensures that Alice in Borderland Season 3 is set to be Netflix’s biggest Japanese thriller yet.

Final Thoughts on the Alice in Borderland Season 3 Trailer

Arisu and Usagi as seen in Alice in Borderland Season 3 Trailer | Credits: Netflix

If the trailer is anything to go by, Season 3 won’t just follow the formula we’ve seen in the first two seasons but reinvent it. With the abduction of Usagi, Arisu’s desperate rescue attempt, Ryuji’s arrival, and the Joker’s twisted games, the new season takes everything to the extreme.

As Arisu and Usagi battle to survive again, the question is not just whether they can get out of Borderland, but how much they will be forced to sacrifice in the process.