Are Alien and Predator Movies Connected and Set in Same Universe? Timeline Explained

If you’ve ever wondered whether the Alien and Predator movies share the same universe, you’re not alone. For decades, fans have debated over how these two legendary sci-fi monsters are connected within a shared timeline. From the tease in Predator 2’s trophy room to the recently announced Predator: Badlands, the Alien-Predator connection has evolved in fascinating ways. Here’s how their universes connect, and what it means for the future.

Are Alien and Predator Set in the Same Universe

Predator and Xenomorph in Alien vs Predator | Credit: 20th Century Studios

Yes, but the connection is complicated. The Alien and Predator franchises have had a bunch of crossovers since 20th Century Fox (now known as 20th Century Studios) ended up owning the rights to both.

The most well-known crossovers happened during 2004’s Alien vs. Predator and 2007’s AVP: Requiem. In both these movies, the Xenomorphs and Yautja hunters were brought together into one storyline, and that was pretty cool, but it didn’t exactly stick.

It seems that over the years, while those films established the connection between the two, later additions to each series have basically rewritten parts of that connection, effectively splitting the stories into two distinct timelines rather than one cohesive universe.

How Did the Alien and Predator Shared Universe Start?

Predator 2 (1990) | Credits: 20th Century Studios

The connection started subtly in Predator 2, when fans spotted a Xenomorph skull in the Predator’s trophy room. That Easter egg implied that Xenomorphs existed in the same world as the Predators.

This tease inspired Dark Horse Comics’ Aliens vs. Predator in 1989, where the two species clashed for the first time. The comic’s popularity led to Paul W.S. Anderson’s 2004 AVP film, which saw explorers uncovering an ancient pyramid beneath Antarctica, a battleground for both creatures.

Although the crossover seemed like the ultimate sci-fi showdown, AVP and Requiem failed critically. Around the same period, Ridley Scott chose to reboot Alien lore with Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. The prequels established a new origin for the Xenomorphs in the 22nd century, erasing AVP from official continuity.

Are Alien and Predator Canonically Linked Today?

Aliens vs. Predator Requiem (2007) | Credits: 20th Century Studios

In short, not really. The Alien and Predator franchises are treated by most fans and creators as separate, with occasional nods. One follows a futuristic timeline with Weyland-Yutani and space colonization by humans, while the other focuses on Earth and human encounters with Yautja hunters across different eras, from Prey’s 18th-century setting to the upcoming Predator: Badlands.

Does Predator: Badlands Finally Connect the Universes Again?

Dek as seen in Predator: Badlands | Credits: 20th Century Studios

Yes, in a major way. Predator: Badlands, released on November 7, 2025, finally brings Weyland-Yutani back into the fold of Predator lore. Elle Fanning plays Thia, an android built by Weyland-Yutani, the same corporation responsible for the synthetics in the Alien franchise. It’s a first major, modern connection between the two.

Weyland-Yutani’s growing understanding of Yautja technology and its obsession with alien biology are teased as well, similar to its experiments with Xenomorphs in Alien: Romulus.

Could We See Another Alien vs. Predator Movie?

It’s more possible now than ever. Both franchises are thriving again. Predator revived the Predator franchise, while Alien: Romulus brought back the horror roots of Alien. Even better, the director Fede Álvarez has suggested the idea of teaming up with Prey’s Dan Trachtenberg for a new crossover.

With Predator: Badlands bridging their worlds and Weyland-Yutani becoming a mutual enemy, the stage is finally set for a new Alien vs. Predator reboot.