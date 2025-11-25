Home » Gaming » All Accessories in Anime Weapons

All Accessories in Anime Weapons

by Karan
Accessories in Anime Weapons provide bonus stats beyond Mastery, including Damage boosts, Yen gain increases, and Critical Strike chances. Unlike weapons that drop from regular enemies, accessories only drop from world bosses and secret bosses, making them harder to obtain but more valuable. This guide lists all accessories available in Anime Weapons across four worlds, where to farm them, and which ones offer the best stat bonuses.

All Accessories in Anime Weapons

Accessories in Anime Weapons drop exclusively from boss enemies and secret bosses throughout the four worlds. Each accessory provides stat combinations that enhance your character’s power. Here’s the complete accessory list with drop locations and stats:

AccessoryWorldDrops FromStats
BandanaWorld 1Madera Boss (Portal Access)+10% Mastery
Sage BagWorld 1Madera Boss (Portal Access)+30% Damage
Sand BagWorld 1Madera Boss (Portal Access)+35% Mastery and +15% Damage
Purple SkeletonWorld 1Itaxin (Secret Boss)+60% Mastery and +10% Damage
RadarWorld 2Jeromin Boss+40% Mastery
Angel HatWorld 2Jeromin Boss+60% Mastery
Majin EarsWorld 2Jeromin Boss+50% Damage
God NecklaceWorld 2Gekao (Secret Boss)+100% Mastery and +5% Yen Gain
String GlassesWorld 3Edmundo Boss+50% Mastery
Straw HatWorld 3Edmundo Boss+65% Damage
Mammoth HornsWorld 3Edmundo Boss+75% Mastery and +15% Damage
Electric DrumsWorld 3Leopardo (Secret Boss)+100% Mastery and +5% Critical Strike Chance
BambooWorld 4Mokushibo Boss+75% Mastery and +5% Yen Gain
Snake MouthWorld 4Mokushibo Boss+30% Yen Gain
Wood BoxWorld 4Mokushibo Boss+100% Mastery
Wild HeadWorld 4Alaza (Secret Boss)+40% Mastery and +170% Damage

Best Accessories in Anime Weapons

The best accessories in Anime Weapons come from secret bosses because they offer the highest stat combinations. Wild Head from Alaza (World 4 secret boss) is the strongest damage-focused accessory with +170% Damage and +40% Mastery, making it essential for players who want to maximize their attack output. God Necklace from Gekao (World 2) and Electric Drums from Leopardo (World 3) both provide +100% Mastery with additional utility – God Necklace adds +5% Yen Gain for better farming efficiency, while Electric Drums adds +5% Critical Strike Chance for more consistent damage spikes.

Conclusion

That’s all you need to know about accessories in Anime Weapons. The game features 16 total accessories across four worlds, with each world offering 3-4 accessories from regular bosses and 1 from secret bosses. The best accessories are Wild Head (World 4, +170% Damage), God Necklace (World 2, +100% Mastery), Electric Drums (World 3, +100% Mastery, +5% Crit), and Purple Skeleton (World 1, +60% Mastery).

