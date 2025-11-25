Accessories in Anime Weapons provide bonus stats beyond Mastery, including Damage boosts, Yen gain increases, and Critical Strike chances. Unlike weapons that drop from regular enemies, accessories only drop from world bosses and secret bosses, making them harder to obtain but more valuable. This guide lists all accessories available in Anime Weapons across four worlds, where to farm them, and which ones offer the best stat bonuses.

All Accessories in Anime Weapons

Accessories in Anime Weapons drop exclusively from boss enemies and secret bosses throughout the four worlds. Each accessory provides stat combinations that enhance your character’s power. Here’s the complete accessory list with drop locations and stats:

Accessory World Drops From Stats Bandana World 1 Madera Boss (Portal Access) +10% Mastery Sage Bag World 1 Madera Boss (Portal Access) +30% Damage Sand Bag World 1 Madera Boss (Portal Access) +35% Mastery and +15% Damage Purple Skeleton World 1 Itaxin (Secret Boss) +60% Mastery and +10% Damage Radar World 2 Jeromin Boss +40% Mastery Angel Hat World 2 Jeromin Boss +60% Mastery Majin Ears World 2 Jeromin Boss +50% Damage God Necklace World 2 Gekao (Secret Boss) +100% Mastery and +5% Yen Gain String Glasses World 3 Edmundo Boss +50% Mastery Straw Hat World 3 Edmundo Boss +65% Damage Mammoth Horns World 3 Edmundo Boss +75% Mastery and +15% Damage Electric Drums World 3 Leopardo (Secret Boss) +100% Mastery and +5% Critical Strike Chance Bamboo World 4 Mokushibo Boss +75% Mastery and +5% Yen Gain Snake Mouth World 4 Mokushibo Boss +30% Yen Gain Wood Box World 4 Mokushibo Boss +100% Mastery Wild Head World 4 Alaza (Secret Boss) +40% Mastery and +170% Damage

Best Accessories in Anime Weapons

The best accessories in Anime Weapons come from secret bosses because they offer the highest stat combinations. Wild Head from Alaza (World 4 secret boss) is the strongest damage-focused accessory with +170% Damage and +40% Mastery, making it essential for players who want to maximize their attack output. God Necklace from Gekao (World 2) and Electric Drums from Leopardo (World 3) both provide +100% Mastery with additional utility – God Necklace adds +5% Yen Gain for better farming efficiency, while Electric Drums adds +5% Critical Strike Chance for more consistent damage spikes.

Conclusion

That’s all you need to know about accessories in Anime Weapons. The game features 16 total accessories across four worlds, with each world offering 3-4 accessories from regular bosses and 1 from secret bosses. The best accessories are Wild Head (World 4, +170% Damage), God Necklace (World 2, +100% Mastery), Electric Drums (World 3, +100% Mastery, +5% Crit), and Purple Skeleton (World 1, +60% Mastery).