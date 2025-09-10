Home » Gaming » All Achievements in Genshin Impact Luna I and How to Get Them

All Achievements in Genshin Impact Luna I and How to Get Them

With the release of Genshin Impact’s new Luna 1 update, there is a brand-new area to explore in Nod-Krai. Like always, this new region contains a lot of puzzles, challenges, and more. Naturally, by reaching the various milestones, you can get a variety of achievements offering free Primogems. For completionists looking to obtain all of them, here we have prepared a list of all new achievements in Genshin Impact’s Luna 1 update for the Nod-Krai region.

nod krai achievements in genshin impact

Genshin Impact Luna I Achievements List

Wonders of the World

nod krai achievements in genshin impact

All the achievements in the Wonders of the World section are hidden, and as such, you cannot check them from within the game. Fret not, here are all Nod-Krai hidden achievements in Genshin Impact and how you can get them:

AchievementRewardHow to Get
Channels Are King5 x PrimogemsDifferent places have different ways of doing things…
Every Lantern Casts Its Shadow5 x PrimogemsLight doesn’t reveal good or evil — only the truth.
Sinner’s Descent5 x PrimogemsIn the end, “he” regained his true, complete form…
Stories Along the Way5 x PrimogemsWitness an anecdote once.
Elegy of Dust and Lamplight10 x PrimogemsComplete “Elegy of Dust and Lamplight.”
A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves10 x PrimogemsComplete “A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves.”
The Maiden Beneath the Moonlight5 x PrimogemsMeet the Damselette at Silvermoon Hall…
Maidens of Sonnet and Song5 x PrimogemsThose creatures born among flowers are blessings from the moon.
Any Discounts for Encounters in a Strange Land?5 x PrimogemsIt’s nice to run into a familiar face.
“Mine Now, Friend!”5 x Primogems…As expected, your own weapon feels most natural
The Silent Command5 x PrimogemsInterrupt the enemy’s progress
Radiant Cocoon5 x PrimogemsHeal your characters and remove the Radiant Cocoon.
Arsenal Duck Hunt5 x PrimogemsDestroy Knuckle Duckle’s ward by downing all of its Stamping Devices.
The End of the Innocence5 x PrimogemsThe world isn’t as sweet as we imagined…
Magnum Opus (I)5 x PrimogemsObtain a Lunar Arcanum.
Magnum Opus (II)10 x PrimogemsHold 12 different Lunar Arcana at once.
Magnum Opus (III)20 x PrimogemsHold 22 different Lunar Arcana at once.
Moonshadow Walker5 x PrimogemsRoam like a kuuhenki.
Follow the Silver Path5 x PrimogemsSpeed away on a trail of moonlight.
The Moon is Bright Tonight5 x PrimogemsComplete “Selenic Chronicles: Part I.”
The Tide Turns5 x PrimogemsIt’s time for the tides to retreat…
Up, Up, and Away!5 x PrimogemsPerform a special jump.
May the Force Be With You5 x PrimogemsStrengthen the power of your blessing.
The Silver Key Unlocked5 x PrimogemsObtain the blessing of the new moon.
Fiddler’s Green5 x PrimogemsWhen all returns to peace…
Pro aris et focis5 x PrimogemsThough the light of life has faded, the radiance of his unyielding will endures.
High Noon’s Verdict5 x PrimogemsHelp safeguard the peace of Nasha Town.
Tempus Fugit, Pecunia Fugit5 x PrimogemsIt’s hard to change the instincts of Weasel Thieves…
After Man5 x PrimogemsWhat kind of world will we leave behind?
Dark Secret of The Hollowhands5 x PrimogemsDiscover the true identity of the secret organization.
Wasteland Engineering5 x PrimogemsBecome friends with Bobik.
Silent Spring5 x PrimogemsWhen the murmurs of life fade from the world’s canvas.
Electric Dreams5 x PrimogemsHelp Fanngel complete the experiment.
When the Aurora Shines5 x PrimogemsMake radiant ribbons appear in the sky over Blue Amber Lake.
Colors Out of Snezhnaya5 x PrimogemsColor the Nothing Passage.

You can complete most of the new Luna 1 update achievements of this category by simply completing the Archon Quests and World Quests. For some others, you must complete the mentioned objectives. By completing all Nod-Krai Wonders of the World achievements in Genshin Impact, you can get up to 205 Primogems.

Meetings in Outrealm: Series VI

nod krai achievements in genshin impact

The milestones in the Meetings in Outrealm: Series VI category require you to defeat certain World and Weekly Bosses, and provide up to 90 Primogems. Here are all the available achievements along with what they offer:

AchievementRewardHow to Get
Instant Build Off10 x PrimogemsDefeat the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device in Co-Op mode.
Once Again, I Have Cut a Worthless…10 x PrimogemsDefeat a Tenebrous Papilla in Co-Op mode.
Shaman’s Final Trial10 x PrimogemsDefeat the Wayward Hermetic Spiritspeaker in Co-Op mode.
“Hic Fuerunt Dracones”10 x PrimogemsDefeat the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire in Co-Op mode.
Morning Yet on Creation Day10 x PrimogemsDefeat the Lava Dragon Statue in Co-Op mode
Disunified Field Theory of the Secret Source10 x PrimogemsDefeat the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device in Co-Op mode.
Royal Fork10 x PrimogemsDefeat the Game Before the Gate in Co-Op mode.
Into the Breach!10 x PrimogemsDefeat Knuckle Duckle in Co-Op mode.
Golden Autumn10 x PrimogemsDefeat a Radiant Moonfly in Co-Op mode.

Apart from the free Primogems, you can get an exclusive Namecard as a reward as well for collecting all the achievements of this category.

Nod-Krai: An Elysium of Moonlight and Wanderings (I)

nod krai achievements in genshin impact

Most of the achievements in Genshin Impact from the Nod-Krai: An Elysium of Moonlight and Wanderings (I) category are associated with the exploration progress of the region. As such, you must clear some objectives in the open world to earn them. Here are all the milestones part of this category:

AchievementRewardHow to Get
Moondust Treasure Hunter (I)5 x PrimogemsOpen 60 chests on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle.
Moondust Treasure Hunter (II)10 x PrimogemsOpen 120 chests on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle.
Moondust Treasure Hunter (III)20 x PrimogemsOpen 240 chests on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle.
Moondust Adventurer (I)5 x PrimogemsComplete 3 Open World mechanism-activated Time Trial Challenges on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle.
Moondust Adventurer (II)10 x PrimogemsComplete 6 Open World mechanism-activated Time Trial Challenges on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle.
Moondust Adventurer (III)20 x PrimogemsComplete 10 Open World mechanism-activated Time Trial Challenges on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle.
Shine Bright Like the Moon20 x PrimogemsUpgrade the Statues of the New Moon in Nod-Krai to their maximum level.
Joint Meeting Point Construction: Final Night Cemetery5 x PrimogemsReach maximum Construction Level at the Final Night Cemetery
Joint Meeting Point Construction: Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop5 x PrimogemsReach maximum Construction Level at the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop.
Joint Meeting Point Construction: Frostmoon Enclave5 x PrimogemsReach maximum Construction Level at the Frostmoon Enclave.
Continental Explorer: Moonlit Isles (I)5 x PrimogemsLight up the maps of the following areas in Nod-Krai: Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle.
The Weaver in the Ossuary5 x PrimogemsExplore the sanctum sealed off by the first Moonchanter.
Frosty Groves Beyond the Darkness (I)5 x PrimogemsUnlock all Teleport Waypoints in the following areas in Nod-Krai: Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle.
The Sins of the Fathers5 x PrimogemsComplete the adventure at the Kuuvahki Experimental Bureau.
Sanctuary Pilgrim: Moonlit Isles (I)10 x PrimogemsUnlock all the Shrines of Depths in the following areas in Nod-Krai: Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle.
Offerings to the Night: Moonlit Isles (I)10 x PrimogemsUnlock all the seals on the Kuuhenki’s Hidden Troves in the following areas in Nod-Krai: Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle

Once you complete all the aforementioned objectives and get the achievements, you will receive up to 145 Primogems and another exclusive Namecard.

Virat is a Gacha Games and Pokémon writer at Techwiser. Originally trained as an architect, he transitioned into journalism to pursue his passion for gaming and technology. He has also previously worked at Sportskeeda as a writer and editor, where his articles garnered over 4 million views.

