All Achievements in Genshin Impact Luna I and How to Get Them

With the release of Genshin Impact’s new Luna 1 update, there is a brand-new area to explore in Nod-Krai. Like always, this new region contains a lot of puzzles, challenges, and more. Naturally, by reaching the various milestones, you can get a variety of achievements offering free Primogems. For completionists looking to obtain all of them, here we have prepared a list of all new achievements in Genshin Impact’s Luna 1 update for the Nod-Krai region.

Genshin Impact Luna I Achievements List

Wonders of the World

All the achievements in the Wonders of the World section are hidden, and as such, you cannot check them from within the game. Fret not, here are all Nod-Krai hidden achievements in Genshin Impact and how you can get them:

Achievement Reward How to Get Channels Are King 5 x Primogems Different places have different ways of doing things… Every Lantern Casts Its Shadow 5 x Primogems Light doesn’t reveal good or evil — only the truth. Sinner’s Descent 5 x Primogems In the end, “he” regained his true, complete form… Stories Along the Way 5 x Primogems Witness an anecdote once. Elegy of Dust and Lamplight 10 x Primogems Complete “Elegy of Dust and Lamplight.” A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves 10 x Primogems Complete “A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves.” The Maiden Beneath the Moonlight 5 x Primogems Meet the Damselette at Silvermoon Hall… Maidens of Sonnet and Song 5 x Primogems Those creatures born among flowers are blessings from the moon. Any Discounts for Encounters in a Strange Land? 5 x Primogems It’s nice to run into a familiar face. “Mine Now, Friend!” 5 x Primogems …As expected, your own weapon feels most natural The Silent Command 5 x Primogems Interrupt the enemy’s progress Radiant Cocoon 5 x Primogems Heal your characters and remove the Radiant Cocoon. Arsenal Duck Hunt 5 x Primogems Destroy Knuckle Duckle’s ward by downing all of its Stamping Devices. The End of the Innocence 5 x Primogems The world isn’t as sweet as we imagined… Magnum Opus (I) 5 x Primogems Obtain a Lunar Arcanum. Magnum Opus (II) 10 x Primogems Hold 12 different Lunar Arcana at once. Magnum Opus (III) 20 x Primogems Hold 22 different Lunar Arcana at once. Moonshadow Walker 5 x Primogems Roam like a kuuhenki. Follow the Silver Path 5 x Primogems Speed away on a trail of moonlight. The Moon is Bright Tonight 5 x Primogems Complete “Selenic Chronicles: Part I.” The Tide Turns 5 x Primogems It’s time for the tides to retreat… Up, Up, and Away! 5 x Primogems Perform a special jump. May the Force Be With You 5 x Primogems Strengthen the power of your blessing. The Silver Key Unlocked 5 x Primogems Obtain the blessing of the new moon. Fiddler’s Green 5 x Primogems When all returns to peace… Pro aris et focis 5 x Primogems Though the light of life has faded, the radiance of his unyielding will endures. High Noon’s Verdict 5 x Primogems Help safeguard the peace of Nasha Town. Tempus Fugit, Pecunia Fugit 5 x Primogems It’s hard to change the instincts of Weasel Thieves… After Man 5 x Primogems What kind of world will we leave behind? Dark Secret of The Hollowhands 5 x Primogems Discover the true identity of the secret organization. Wasteland Engineering 5 x Primogems Become friends with Bobik. Silent Spring 5 x Primogems When the murmurs of life fade from the world’s canvas. Electric Dreams 5 x Primogems Help Fanngel complete the experiment. When the Aurora Shines 5 x Primogems Make radiant ribbons appear in the sky over Blue Amber Lake. Colors Out of Snezhnaya 5 x Primogems Color the Nothing Passage.

You can complete most of the new Luna 1 update achievements of this category by simply completing the Archon Quests and World Quests. For some others, you must complete the mentioned objectives. By completing all Nod-Krai Wonders of the World achievements in Genshin Impact, you can get up to 205 Primogems.

Meetings in Outrealm: Series VI

The milestones in the Meetings in Outrealm: Series VI category require you to defeat certain World and Weekly Bosses, and provide up to 90 Primogems. Here are all the available achievements along with what they offer:

Achievement Reward How to Get Instant Build Off 10 x Primogems Defeat the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device in Co-Op mode. Once Again, I Have Cut a Worthless… 10 x Primogems Defeat a Tenebrous Papilla in Co-Op mode. Shaman’s Final Trial 10 x Primogems Defeat the Wayward Hermetic Spiritspeaker in Co-Op mode. “Hic Fuerunt Dracones” 10 x Primogems Defeat the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire in Co-Op mode. Morning Yet on Creation Day 10 x Primogems Defeat the Lava Dragon Statue in Co-Op mode Disunified Field Theory of the Secret Source 10 x Primogems Defeat the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device in Co-Op mode. Royal Fork 10 x Primogems Defeat the Game Before the Gate in Co-Op mode. Into the Breach! 10 x Primogems Defeat Knuckle Duckle in Co-Op mode. Golden Autumn 10 x Primogems Defeat a Radiant Moonfly in Co-Op mode.

Apart from the free Primogems, you can get an exclusive Namecard as a reward as well for collecting all the achievements of this category.

Also Read:

Nod-Krai: An Elysium of Moonlight and Wanderings (I)

Most of the achievements in Genshin Impact from the Nod-Krai: An Elysium of Moonlight and Wanderings (I) category are associated with the exploration progress of the region. As such, you must clear some objectives in the open world to earn them. Here are all the milestones part of this category:

Achievement Reward How to Get Moondust Treasure Hunter (I) 5 x Primogems Open 60 chests on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle. Moondust Treasure Hunter (II) 10 x Primogems Open 120 chests on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle. Moondust Treasure Hunter (III) 20 x Primogems Open 240 chests on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle. Moondust Adventurer (I) 5 x Primogems Complete 3 Open World mechanism-activated Time Trial Challenges on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle. Moondust Adventurer (II) 10 x Primogems Complete 6 Open World mechanism-activated Time Trial Challenges on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle. Moondust Adventurer (III) 20 x Primogems Complete 10 Open World mechanism-activated Time Trial Challenges on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle. Shine Bright Like the Moon 20 x Primogems Upgrade the Statues of the New Moon in Nod-Krai to their maximum level. Joint Meeting Point Construction: Final Night Cemetery 5 x Primogems Reach maximum Construction Level at the Final Night Cemetery Joint Meeting Point Construction: Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop 5 x Primogems Reach maximum Construction Level at the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop. Joint Meeting Point Construction: Frostmoon Enclave 5 x Primogems Reach maximum Construction Level at the Frostmoon Enclave. Continental Explorer: Moonlit Isles (I) 5 x Primogems Light up the maps of the following areas in Nod-Krai: Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle. The Weaver in the Ossuary 5 x Primogems Explore the sanctum sealed off by the first Moonchanter. Frosty Groves Beyond the Darkness (I) 5 x Primogems Unlock all Teleport Waypoints in the following areas in Nod-Krai: Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle. The Sins of the Fathers 5 x Primogems Complete the adventure at the Kuuvahki Experimental Bureau. Sanctuary Pilgrim: Moonlit Isles (I) 10 x Primogems Unlock all the Shrines of Depths in the following areas in Nod-Krai: Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle. Offerings to the Night: Moonlit Isles (I) 10 x Primogems Unlock all the seals on the Kuuhenki’s Hidden Troves in the following areas in Nod-Krai: Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle

Once you complete all the aforementioned objectives and get the achievements, you will receive up to 145 Primogems and another exclusive Namecard.