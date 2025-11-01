All Animals in Raise Animals and Their Passives

Update: We updated this article with the latest Animals in Raise Animals on November 1, 2025.

Raise Animals offers various biomes where you can catch multiple wild animals with a lasso. You can bring those animals to your zoo and earn money when tourist groups come to visit. Each animal differs in rarity, and some also have unique passive effects that help farming in biomes. This article lists all animals in Raise Animals with their passive effects.

Details about Animals in Raise Animals

There are a total of 45 Animals in Raise Animals as of this writing. You can catch them in different biomes while playing the rodeo-style minigame. The animals range from the lowest Basic, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Rainbow, and Shine to the highest Exclusive rarity. They come with HP (indicated by hearts) and a speed range upon catching. The animals can have one to four Hearts, which deplete after crashing into an obstacle in biomes. On the other hand, the speed range determines their pace while running in the biomes.

All critters have a base value that increases based on the mutations they gain from various Raise Animals weather conditions. They generate money every 60 seconds after you place them in your zoo, which increases with their age. Some animals also have a passive effect that activates while in biomes.

List of All Animals in Raise Animals, Their Effects, and More

Here is the list of all Animals in Raise Animals, their passives, base value, and more under their respective rarities:

1. Basic Rarity

Icon Animals Biomes/Locations Base Value Money

(At Base Age) Stats Passive Effects Buffalo Savannah 405 $100 • HP: One Heart

• Speed Range: 18 to 20 – Fish Ocean 810 $200 • HP: One Heart

• Speed Range: 20 to 21 – Snake Jungle 607 $120 • HP: One Heart

• Speed Range: 16 to 20 Quick Reflexes:

• Every ten seconds, it gains a 50% speed buff for two seconds. Zebra Savannah 607 $125 • HP: One Heart

• Speed Range: 18 to 22 – Ostrich Savannah 506 $130 • HP: One Heart

• Speed Range: 20 to 25 –

2. Rare Rarity

Icon Animals Biomes/Locations Base Value Money Stats Passive Effects Crow Halloween2025 6,075 $200 • HP: One Heart

• Speed Range: 16 to 19 – Owl Halloween2025 4,050 $200 • HP: One Heart

• Speed Range: 16 to 19 – Toucan Jungle 2,700 $200 • HP: One Heart

• Speed Range: 19 to 23 – Bat Halloween2025 3,375 $200 • HP: One Heart

• Speed Range: 15 to 18 – Jellyfish Ocean 2,700 $300 • HP: One Heart

• Speed Range: 20 to 24 – Seal Ocean 2,700 $400 • HP: One Heart

• Speed Range: 20 to 26 Panic Splash

• You won’t die while crashing into an obstacle.



• Instead, the lasso mode will activate, and you must catch a new animal to continue the run. Yak Tundra 2,025 $180 • HP: One Heart

• Speed Range: 17 to 21 – Moose Tundra 2,362 $150 • HP: One Heart

• Speed Range: 15 to 19 –

3. Epic Rarity

Icon Animals Biomes/Location Base Value Money Stats Passive Effects Giraffe Savannah 8,100 $500 • HP: One Heart

• Speed Range: 12 to 14 – Elephant Savannah 5,400 $320 • HP: Two

Hearts

• Speed Range: 7 to 9 Trample

• It can destroy any obstacle in biomes and won’t slow down afterward. (cooldown period: 15 seconds) Crab Ocean 4,050 $400 • HP: One Heart

• Speed Range: 20 to 22 – Tarantula Halloween2025 9,450 $25 • HP: One Heart

• Speed Range: 15 to 20 Widow’s Pounce

• It leaps forward every 15 seconds, gaining immunity to crashing for one second. Walrus Tundra 5,400 $300 • HP: One Heart

• Speed Range: 11 to 15 Aqua Slide

• It gains a 10% speed buff that stacks up to 40% while in snow or ice environemnts. Ghost Halloween2025 12,150 $500 • HP: Two Hearts

• Speed Range: 18 to 21 Haunting Phase

• It becomes ethereal every 20 seconds for five seconds.



• During the ethereal state, it can pass through any obstacles, and the client dims to 0.5. Turtle Ocean 6.750 $400 • HP: One Heart

• Speed Range: 16 to 20 – Penguin Tundra 4,050 $350 • HP: One Heart

• Speed Range: 14 to 18 Slide Boost

• It gains a 100% speed buff in icy environments. Tiger Jungle 6,750 $400 • HP: Two Hearts

• Speed Range: 21 to 25 Pounce

• It gains a 70% speed buff while in proximity to targets and dashes forward a short distance.

4. Legendary Rarity

Icon Animals Biomes/Location Base Value Money Stats Passive Effects Ambalabu Unknown 16,200 $1200 • HP: Two Hearts

• Speed Range: 23 to 27 Ambalabu Curse

Debuffs the nearby runners’ speed every 10 seconds. Ballerina Unknown 10,800 $1,250 • HP: Two Hearts

• Speed Range: 22 to 26 Graceful Spin

• It spins, buffing the speed.



• The player riding it becomes invincible during the speed buff period (activates every seven seconds). Tralala Unknown 5,400 $1,000 • HP: Two Hearts

• Speed Range: 18 to 22 Unstable Tempo

• Its speed changes randomly every few seconds.



• The animal creates a chaotic rhythm in motion.



• The players also become invincible for 0.5 seconds. Gargoyl Halloween2025 27,000 $4000 • HP: Two Hearts

• Speed Range: 20 to 25 Stone Sentry

• It spawns a small Gargoyl Guardian every 150 seconds.



• Only the Guardian Gargoyl dies when you crash.



• The passive’s cooldown timer starts after the guardian dies. Gorilla Jungle 21,600 $500 • HP: Two Hearts

• Speed Range: 18 to 24 Smash Through

It can destroy any one obstacle every 20 seconds. Crocodile Jungle 13,500 $480 • HP: Two Hearts

• Speed Range: 13 to 17 Devour

When an animal comes directly in front, the Crocodile eats it. Polar Bear Tundra 21,600 $999 • HP: Two Hearts

• Speed Range: 20 to 26 Ice Breaker

It can break any ice obstacles (cooldown period: 20 seconds) Whale Ocean 10,800 $1100 • HP: Two Hearts

• Speed Range: 18 to 22 Echo Pulse

• It releases a sonar ring every 10 seconds, which goes to a nearby animal and slows its speed. Shark Ocean 13,500 $1000 • HP: Two Hearts

• Speed Range: 26 to 28 Blood Frenzy

• Its speed increases by 30% when an animal is within 16 studs of it. Shark also devours the animal upon colliding with it (cooldown period: 5 seconds)

5. Rainbow Rarity

Icon Animals Biomes/locations Base Value Money Stats Passive Effects Chimpanzini Unknown 37,800 $1250 • HP: Three Hearts

• Speed Range: 25 to 29 Jungle Instinct

It gains a 10% speed buff in the Jungle biome. Chimpanzini destroys nearby obstacles every eight seconds. Orca Ocean 37,800 $1800 • HP: Two Hearts

• Speed Range: 30 to 33 Call of the Pod

• It summons two spectral orcas every 15 seconds.



• The summoned orcas sweep straight ahead with 1.5 times more speed, destroying obstacles and slowing nearby animals for three seconds (cooldown period: 30 seconds/ duration: 15 seconds) Wood Wood Do Unknown 33,075 $1100 • HP: Two Hearts

• Speed Range: 20 to 24 Wild Swing

• It slays nearby animals every 10 seconds. After that, he gains a speed buff for five seconds, and the player on it becomes immune to crashes for two seconds. Jack O Lantern Halloween2025 56,700 $5,000 • HP: Three Hearts

• Speed Range: 20 to 21 Fear

• It releases an aura, which decreases the speed of enemies within 18 studs by 20%. Narwhal Tundra 26,460 $1,450 • HP: Two Hearts

• Speed Range: 27 to 32 Horn Charge

• It can break obstacles in the Tundra biome.



• After that, it dashes forward shortly. Tundra Lion Savannah 14,175 $1,350 • HP: Two Hearts

• Speed Range: 22 to 28 Predator Instinct

• It can eat animals and gain 5% speed buff for every 10 eaten.



• The speed bonus has no upper limit and resets when a player dies or switches to another animal.

6. Shine Rarity

Icon Animals Biomes/Locations Base Value Money Stats Passive Effects Whale Shark Ocean 101,250 $15,500 • HP: Three Hearts

• Speed Range: 18 to 22 Plankton Vortex

• It creates a vortex every 14 seconds, lasting five seconds.



•The vortex slows nearby animals by 30%.



• Whale Shark also gains a 40% speed buff for four seconds and breaks obstacles for the period. Golden Lion Jungle 81,000 $12,500 • HP: Two Hearts

• Speed Range: 28 to 32 Royal Aura

• Any animal within 15 studs of it slows by 20%.



• Its base speed increases by 5% for every 10 animals eaten (can stack infinitely and resets when dead or the player swaps to another animal) Ice Mammoth Tundra 50,625 $13000 • HP: Two Hearts

• Speed Range: 18 to 20 Frozen Rampage

It freezes the ground in a ring shape while rampaging, which slows nearby animals (cooldown period: 15 seconds).



• Ice Mammoth destroys all obstacles without losing speed (cooldown period: 15 seconds). Headless Horse Halloween2025 151,875 $30000 • HP: Three Hearts

• Speed Range: 23 to 28 Spectral Charge

Headless Horse charges every 30 seconds for 10 seconds, during which it destroys obstacles and eats animals. Phoenix Jungle 151,875 $14500 • HP: Two Hearts

• Speed Range: 30 to 35 Rebirth

• The first crash makes the Phoenix stop for three seconds, destroying nearby obstacles.



• Then, the animal gains a 200% speed buff and becomes immune to crashes for 10 seconds.

7. Exclusive Rarity

Icon Animals Biomes/Locations Base Value Money Stats Passive Effects Savannah Ninja Savannah 303,750 $15,000 • HP: Two Heart

• Speed Range: 29 to 34 Shadow Step

• You blink past an obstacle every 12 seconds, with a speed burst.



•After a blink, the animal enters a one-second chain window, during which it can blink past any obstacle again without needing the passive to cool down.



• It can blink up to five obstacles within the blink window. Medusa Ocean 303,750 $22500 • HP: Four Hearts

• Speed Range: 22 to 26 Gorgon’s Gaze

• Medusa petrifies and stuns animals in front of it in a cone-shaped area of 180 degrees.



• It also gains a 5% speed buff, and every target hit grants the ability to break an obstacle for two seconds. Skeleton Horse Halloween 2025 182,250 $26000 • HP: Four Hearts

• Speed Range: 24 to 29 Bones Charge

• Skeleton Horse charges every 15 seconds for 10 seconds, during which it can eat animals and destroy obstacles.

