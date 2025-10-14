All Anime Eternal Avatars and Stats (October 2025)

Update: We’ve updated this list with the latest Anime Eternal Avatars on October 14, 2025.
There are over 100 Anime Eternal Avatars you can use for your adventure. They are one of the core mechanics of this anime-inspired Roblox experience. You can equip them and use their Energy bonuses to clear stages in various game modes. This article lists all the Avatars you can currently obtain and their stats at base and max level.
How to Get Anime Eternal Avatars?
You can get Anime Eternal Avatars by defeating enemies and bosses. Every enemy has a 1% chance to drop their respective Avatars. They come in various ranks, from the lowest E, D, C, B, A, S, and SS to the highest SSS. For instance, there is a 1% chance you will get Kid Kohan Avatar upon defeating the SS Rank Kid Kohan boss in Earth City (World 1).
Every Avatar grants a certain amount of Energy, directly contributing to your damage output. You can upgrade them using Avatar Souls in the Earth City by going to the Avatar Leveling station. Upgrading them increases the Energy stats they provide and helps you dish out more damage. Avatars start at level 1 and can be upgraded to the highest level of 150.
You can get Avatar Souls by defeating enemies and bosses in all Worlds. However, there is only a 50% chance that an enemy will drop it. The best way to farm Avatar Souls is by participating in and clearing Dungeons.
That said, below is the list of all Avatars categorized by Worlds, along with the Energy stats they provide at base and the highest level.
List of all Anime Eternal Avatars and their Stats
1. Earth City
Earth City offers seven Anime Eternal Avatars. Here are the details:
|Icon
|Avatars
|Rank
|Energy Stats (Level 1)
|Energy Stats (Level 150)
|Kriluni
|E
|3
|25.5
|Ymicha
|D
|6
|51
|Tian Shan
|C
|9
|76.5
|Kohan
|B
|12
|102
|Picco
|A
|15
|127.5
|Koku
|S
|20
|170
|Kid Kohan
|SS
|60
|510
2. Windmill Island
Windmill Island also offers seven Avatars, from rank E to SS. Here are the details:
|Icon
|Avatars
|Rank
|Energy Stats (Level 1)
|Energy Stats (Level 150)
|Nomi
|E
|8
|68
|Usup
|D
|15
|127.5
|Robins
|C
|23
|195.5
|Senji
|B
|30
|255
|Zaro
|A
|38
|323
|Loffy
|S
|50
|425
|Shanks
|SS
|150
|1.27k
3. Soul Society
Soul Society also offers seven Avatars. Here are their details:
|Icon
|Avatars
|Rank
|Energy Stats (Level 1)
|Energy Stats (Level 150)
|Hime
|E
|19
|161.5
|Ichige
|D
|38
|323
|Uryua
|C
|56
|476
|Rakiu
|B
|75
|637.5
|Yoichi
|A
|94
|799
|Kahara
|S
|125
|1.06k
|Eizen
|SS
|375
|3.18k
4. Cursed School
You can obtain seven Avatars from the Cursed School. Here are their details:
|Icon
|Avatars
|Rank
|Energy Stats (Level 1)
|Energy Stats (Level 150)
|Itodo
|E
|47
|399
|Nebara
|D
|94
|799
|Magum
|C
|141
|1.19k
|Meki
|B
|188
|1.59k
|Tage
|A
|234
|1.98k
|Gajo
|S
|313
|2.66k
|Sakuni
|SS
|938
|7.97k
5. Slayer Village
There are seven obtainable Anime Eternal Avatars in Slayer Village. Here are their details:
|Icon
|Avatars
|Rank
|Energy Stats (Level 1)
|Energy Stats (Level 150)
|Nazuki
|E
|117
|994
|Tenjaro
|D
|234
|1.98k
|Zentsu
|C
|352
|2.99k
|Insake
|B
|469
|3.98k
|Tamoka
|A
|586
|4.98k
|Shinabe
|S
|781
|6.63k
|–
|Rangaki
|SS
|2.43k
|19.9k
6. Solo Island
You can get seven Avatars in World 6, Solo Island. Below are their details:
|Icon
|Avatars
|Rank
|Energy Stats (Level 1)
|Energy Stats (Level 150)
|–
|Weak Sung
|E
|293
|2.49k
|–
|Green Goblin
|D
|586
|4.98k
|–
|White Tiger
|C
|879
|7.47k
|–
|Cha
|B
|1.17k
|9.96k
|–
|Choi
|A
|1.46k
|12.4k
|–
|Solo Sung
|S
|1.95k
|16.6k
|–
|Statue of God
|SS
|5.85k
|49.8k
7. Clover Village
Clover Village offers seven Anime Eternal Avatars. Below are their details:
|Icon
|Avatars
|Rank
|Energy Stats (Level 1)
|Energy Stats (Level 150)
|–
|Noalle
|E
|732
|6.22k
|–
|Megna
|D
|1.46k
|12.42k
|–
|Finrel
|C
|2.19k
|18.6k
|–
|Aste
|B
|2.93k
|24.9k
|–
|Yune
|A
|3.66k
|31.1k
|–
|Yemi
|S
|4.88k
|41.5k
|–
|Novi Chroni
|SS
|14.6k
|124k
8. Leaf Village
Leaf Village offers eight Anime Eternal Avatars, from the lowest E to the highest SSS rank. Here are the details:
|Icon
|Avatars
|Rank
|Energy Stats (Level 1)
|Energy Stats (Level 150)
|–
|Sekuri
|E
|1.83k
|15.5k
|–
|Kid Norto
|D
|3.66k
|31.1k
|–
|Kid Seske
|C
|5.49k
|46.6k
|–
|Kakashki
|B
|7.32k
|62.2k
|–
|Jiria
|A
|9.15k
|77.8k
|–
|Tsuni
|S
|12.2k
|103k
|–
|Itechi
|SS
|36.6k
|311k
|–
|Madera
|SSS
|40.2k
|342k
9. Spirit Residence
You can obtain seven Anime Eternal Avatars in World 9, Spirit Residence. Here are the details:
|Icon
|Avatars
|Rank
|Energy Stats (Level 1)
|Energy Stats (Level 150)
|–
|Ken
|E
|4.57k
|38.9k
|–
|Aira
|D
|9.15k
|77.8k
|–
|Jiji
|C
|13.7k
|116k
|–
|Momo
|B
|18.3k
|155k
|–
|Alien
|A
|22.8k
|194k
|–
|Saiko
|S
|30.5k
|259k
|–
|Ken Turbo
|SS
|91.5k
|778k
10. Magic Hunter City
Magic Hunter City, World 10 of Anime Eternal, offers seven Avatars. Here are the details:
|Icon
|Avatars
|Rank
|Energy Stats (Level 1)
|Energy Stats (Level 150)
|–
|Lero
|E
|11.4k
|97.2k
|–
|Gone
|D
|22.8k
|194k
|–
|Karapik
|C
|34.3k
|291k
|–
|Killas
|B
|45.7k
|389k
|–
|Hisoker
|A
|57.2k
|486k
|–
|Illumino
|S
|76.2k
|648k
|–
|Killas Godspeed
|SS
|228k
|1.94M
11. Titan City
There are seven Anime Eternal Avatars in Titan City. Here are their details:
|Icon
|Avatars
|Rank
|Energy Stats (Level 1)
|Energy Stats (Level 150)
|–
|Armim
|E
|28.6k
|243k
|–
|Annie
|D
|57.2k
|486k
|–
|Mikala
|C
|85.8k
|729k
|–
|Rainar
|B
|114k
|972k
|–
|Ervin
|A
|143k
|1.21M
|–
|Lavi
|S
|190k
|1.62M
|–
|Eran
|SS
|575k
|4.86M
12. Village of Sins
Village of Sins also comprises seven Avatars in Anime Eternal. Here are the details:
|Icon
|Avatars
|Rank
|Energy Stats (Level 1)
|Energy Stats (Level 150)
|–
|Diayna
|E
|71.5k
|607k
|–
|Kyng
|D
|143k
|1.21M
|–
|Gowen
|C
|214k
|1.82M
|–
|Merlun
|B
|286k
|2.41M
|–
|Bane
|A
|357k
|3.03M
|–
|Melyon
|S
|476k
|4.05M
|–
|Esanor
|SS
|1.43M
|12.1M
13. Kaiju Base
Kaiju Base offers seven Anime Eternal Avatars. Here are their details:
|Icon
|Avatars
|Rank
|Energy Stats (Level 1)
|Energy Stats (Level 150)
|–
|Kefka
|E
|178k
|1.51M
|–
|Rano
|D
|357k
|3.03M
|–
|Ihreo
|C
|536k
|4.55M
|–
|Kikoi
|B
|715k
|6.07M
|–
|Sosiro
|A
|894k
|7.59M
|–
|Meena
|S
|1.19M
|10.1M
|–
|Number 8
|SS
|3.59M
|30.5M
14. Tempest Capital
There are seven Anime Eternal Avatars in World 14, Tempest Capital. Here are their details:
|Icon
|Avatars
|Rank
|Energy Stats (Level 1)
|Energy Stats (Level 150)
|–
|Gobito
|E
|447k
|3.79M
|–
|Gabido
|D
|894k
|7.59M
|–
|Sakai
|C
|1.34M
|11.3M
|–
|Hakamaru
|B
|1.78M
|15.1M
|–
|Benitaro
|A
|2.23M
|18.9M
|–
|Rimaru
|S
|2.98M
|25.3M
|–
|Valzora
|SS
|8.98M
|76.3M
15. Virtual City
Virtual City contains seven Anime Eternal Avatars. Here are their details:
|Icon
|Avatars
|Rank
|Energy Stats (Level 1)
|Energy Stats (Level 150)
|–
|Lisbeta
|E
|1.11M
|9.49M
|–
|Silica
|D
|2.23M
|18.9M
|–
|Klain
|C
|3.35M
|28.4M
|–
|Yai
|B
|4.47M
|37.9M
|–
|Asana
|A
|5.58M
|47.4M
|–
|Beater
|S
|7.45M
|63.3M
|–
|The Paladin
|SS
|22.4M
|190M
16. Cairo
You can get seven Anime Eternal Avatars in World 16, Cairo. Here are the details:
|Icon
|Avatars
|Rank
|Energy Stats (Level 1)
|Energy Stats (Level 150)
|–
|Speedy
|E
|2.79M
|23.7M
|–
|Cesar
|D
|5.58M
|47.4M
|–
|Joseph
|C
|8.38M
|71.2M
|–
|Polyreff
|B
|11.1M
|94.9M
|–
|Avdoli
|A
|13.9M
|118M
|–
|Jokaro
|S
|18.6M
|158M
|–
|Dino
|SS
|56.1M
|477M
17. Ghoul City
Ghoul City offers seven obtainable Anime Eternal Avatars. Here are the details:
|Icon
|Avatars
|Rank
|Energy Stats (Level 1)
|Energy Stats (Level 150)
|–
|Hideyo
|E
|6.98M
|59.3M
|–
|Joozu
|D
|13.9M
|118M
|–
|Madyo
|C
|20.9M
|178M
|–
|Kotaro
|B
|27.9M
|237M
|–
|Toaoka
|A
|34.9M
|296M
|–
|Kanny
|S
|46.5M
|395M
|–
|Arama
|SS
|140M
|1.19B
18, Chainsaw City
You can obtain eight Avatars in Chainsaw City. The lowest-ranked Avatar you can obtain is E, and the highest is SSS. Here are the details:
|Icon
|Avatars
|Rank
|Energy Stats (Level 1)
|Energy Stats (Level 150)
|–
|Kabeni
|E
|17.4M
|148M
|–
|Benji
|D
|34.9M
|296M
|–
|Powa
|C
|52.3M
|445M
|–
|Aoki
|B
|69.8M
|593M
|–
|Raza
|A
|87.3M
|742M
|–
|Makomi
|S
|116M
|989M
|–
|Mr Chainsaw
|SS
|350M
|2.98B
|–
|Hero of Hell
|SSS
|631M
|5.36B
19. Tokyo Empire
There are eight Anime Eternal Avatars in World 19, Tokyo Empire. Here are the details:
|Icon
|Avatars
|Rank
|Energy Stats (Level 1)
|Energy Stats (Level 150)
|–
|Akiki
|E
|43.6M
|371M
|–
|Arter
|D
|87.3M
|742M
|–
|Shinro
|C
|130M
|1.11B
|–
|Tameki
|B
|174M
|1.48B
|–
|Iriso
|A
|218M
|1.85B
|–
|Witch Queen
|S
|291M
|2.47B
|–
|Leaonardo
|SS
|877M
|7.45B
|–
|Bansho
|SSS
|1.57B
|13.4B
20. Green Planet
Green Planet, the 20th World of Anime Eternal, offers eight Avatars. Here are their details:
|Icon
|Avatars
|Rank
|Energy Stats (Level 1)
|Energy Stats (Level 150)
|–
|Bulam
|E
|109M
|927M
|–
|Young Kohan
|D
|218M
|1.85B
|–
|Armored Kriluni
|C
|327M
|2.78B
|–
|Giniy
|B
|436M
|3.71B
|–
|Vegeti
|A
|545M
|4.63B
|–
|Lord Frizzi
|S
|727M
|6.18B
|–
|Koku SSJ
|SS
|2.19B
|18.6B
|–
|Frizzi Final Form
|SSS
|3.49B
|33.5B
21. Hollow World
You can obtain eight Anime Eternal Avatars in Hollow World. Here are the details:
|Icon
|Avatars
|Rank
|Energy Stats (Level 1)
|Energy Stats (Level 150)
|–
|Ohime
|E
|270M
|2.29B
|–
|Ichiga
|D
|550M
|4.67B
|–
|Chaddo
|C
|820M
|6.97B
|–
|Zayrel
|B
|1.1B
|9.35B
|–
|Uloqi
|A
|1.4B
|11.9B
|–
|Grimmi
|S
|1.8B
|15.3B
|–
|Cifer
|SS
|4.1B
|46.7B
|–
|Vasto Ichige
|SSS
|6.1B
|84.1B
This list includes Avatars obtainable up to World 21. We will update it as soon as new information becomes available.