All Anime Eternal Avatars and Stats (October 2025)

Update: We’ve updated this list with the latest Anime Eternal Avatars on October 14, 2025.

There are over 100 Anime Eternal Avatars you can use for your adventure. They are one of the core mechanics of this anime-inspired Roblox experience. You can equip them and use their Energy bonuses to clear stages in various game modes. This article lists all the Avatars you can currently obtain and their stats at base and max level.

How to Get Anime Eternal Avatars?

You can get Anime Eternal Avatars by defeating enemies and bosses. Every enemy has a 1% chance to drop their respective Avatars. They come in various ranks, from the lowest E, D, C, B, A, S, and SS to the highest SSS. For instance, there is a 1% chance you will get Kid Kohan Avatar upon defeating the SS Rank Kid Kohan boss in Earth City (World 1).

Every Avatar grants a certain amount of Energy, directly contributing to your damage output. You can upgrade them using Avatar Souls in the Earth City by going to the Avatar Leveling station. Upgrading them increases the Energy stats they provide and helps you dish out more damage. Avatars start at level 1 and can be upgraded to the highest level of 150.

You can get Avatar Souls by defeating enemies and bosses in all Worlds. However, there is only a 50% chance that an enemy will drop it. The best way to farm Avatar Souls is by participating in and clearing Dungeons.

Anime Eternal Avatar

That said, below is the list of all Avatars categorized by Worlds, along with the Energy stats they provide at base and the highest level.

List of all Anime Eternal Avatars and their Stats

1. Earth City

Earth City offers seven Anime Eternal Avatars. Here are the details:

IconAvatarsRankEnergy Stats (Level 1)Energy Stats (Level 150)
Anime Eternal Avatar KriluniKriluniE325.5
Anime Eternal Avatars YmichaYmichaD651
Anime Eternal Avatars tian ShanTian ShanC976.5
Anime Eternal Avatars KohanKohanB12102
PiccoPiccoA15127.5
KokuKokuS20170
Kid KohanKid KohanSS60510

2. Windmill Island

Windmill Island also offers seven Avatars, from rank E to SS. Here are the details:

IconAvatarsRankEnergy Stats (Level 1)Energy Stats (Level 150)
NomiNomiE868
UsupUsupD15127.5
RobinsRobinsC23195.5
SenjiSenjiB30255
ZaroZaroA38323
LoffyLoffyS50425
ShanksShanksSS1501.27k

3. Soul Society

Soul Society also offers seven Avatars. Here are their details:

IconAvatarsRankEnergy Stats (Level 1)Energy Stats (Level 150)
HimeHimeE19161.5
IchigeIchigeD38323
UryuaUryuaC56476
RaikuRakiuB75637.5
YoichiYoichiA94799
KaharaKaharaS1251.06k
EizenEizenSS3753.18k

4. Cursed School

You can obtain seven Avatars from the Cursed School. Here are their details:

IconAvatarsRankEnergy Stats (Level 1)Energy Stats (Level 150)
ItodoItodoE47399
NebaraNebaraD94799
Anime Eternal Avatars MagumMagumC1411.19k
MekiMekiB1881.59k
TageTageA2341.98k
GajoGajoS3132.66k
SakuniSakuniSS9387.97k

5. Slayer Village

There are seven obtainable Anime Eternal Avatars in Slayer Village. Here are their details:

IconAvatarsRankEnergy Stats (Level 1)Energy Stats (Level 150)
NazukiNazukiE117994
Anime Eternal Avatars TenjaroTenjaroD2341.98k
Anime Eternal Avatars ZentsuZentsuC3522.99k
Anime Eternal Avatars InsakeInsakeB4693.98k
Anime Eternal Avatars TamokaTamokaA5864.98k
Anime Eternal Avatars ShinbaeShinabeS7816.63k
RangakiSS2.43k19.9k

6. Solo Island

You can get seven Avatars in World 6, Solo Island. Below are their details:

IconAvatarsRankEnergy Stats (Level 1)Energy Stats (Level 150)
Weak SungE2932.49k
Green GoblinD5864.98k
White TigerC8797.47k
ChaB1.17k9.96k
ChoiA1.46k12.4k
Solo SungS1.95k16.6k
Statue of GodSS5.85k49.8k

7. Clover Village

Clover Village offers seven Anime Eternal Avatars. Below are their details:

IconAvatarsRankEnergy Stats (Level 1)Energy Stats (Level 150)
NoalleE7326.22k
MegnaD1.46k12.42k
FinrelC2.19k18.6k
AsteB2.93k24.9k
YuneA3.66k31.1k
YemiS4.88k41.5k
Novi ChroniSS14.6k124k

8. Leaf Village

Leaf Village offers eight Anime Eternal Avatars, from the lowest E to the highest SSS rank. Here are the details:

IconAvatarsRankEnergy Stats (Level 1)Energy Stats (Level 150)
SekuriE1.83k15.5k
Kid NortoD3.66k31.1k
Kid SeskeC5.49k46.6k
KakashkiB7.32k62.2k
JiriaA9.15k77.8k
TsuniS12.2k103k
ItechiSS36.6k311k
MaderaSSS40.2k342k

9. Spirit Residence

You can obtain seven Anime Eternal Avatars in World 9, Spirit Residence. Here are the details:

IconAvatarsRankEnergy Stats (Level 1)Energy Stats (Level 150)
KenE4.57k38.9k
AiraD9.15k77.8k
JijiC13.7k116k
MomoB18.3k155k
AlienA22.8k194k
SaikoS30.5k259k
Ken TurboSS91.5k778k

10. Magic Hunter City

Magic Hunter City, World 10 of Anime Eternal, offers seven Avatars. Here are the details:

IconAvatarsRankEnergy Stats (Level 1)Energy Stats (Level 150)
LeroE11.4k97.2k
GoneD22.8k194k
KarapikC34.3k291k
KillasB45.7k389k
HisokerA57.2k486k
IlluminoS76.2k648k
Killas GodspeedSS228k1.94M

11. Titan City

There are seven Anime Eternal Avatars in Titan City. Here are their details:

IconAvatarsRankEnergy Stats (Level 1)Energy Stats (Level 150)
ArmimE28.6k243k
AnnieD57.2k486k
MikalaC85.8k729k
RainarB114k972k
ErvinA143k1.21M
LaviS190k1.62M
EranSS575k4.86M

12. Village of Sins

Village of Sins also comprises seven Avatars in Anime Eternal. Here are the details:

IconAvatarsRankEnergy Stats (Level 1)Energy Stats (Level 150)
DiaynaE71.5k607k
KyngD143k1.21M
GowenC214k1.82M
MerlunB286k2.41M
BaneA357k3.03M
MelyonS476k4.05M
EsanorSS1.43M12.1M

13. Kaiju Base

Kaiju Base offers seven Anime Eternal Avatars. Here are their details:

IconAvatarsRankEnergy Stats (Level 1)Energy Stats (Level 150)
KefkaE178k1.51M
RanoD357k3.03M
IhreoC536k4.55M
KikoiB715k6.07M
SosiroA894k7.59M
MeenaS1.19M10.1M
Number 8SS3.59M30.5M

14. Tempest Capital

There are seven Anime Eternal Avatars in World 14, Tempest Capital. Here are their details:

IconAvatarsRankEnergy Stats (Level 1)Energy Stats (Level 150)
GobitoE447k3.79M
GabidoD894k7.59M
SakaiC1.34M11.3M
HakamaruB1.78M15.1M
BenitaroA2.23M18.9M
RimaruS2.98M25.3M
ValzoraSS8.98M76.3M

15. Virtual City

Virtual City contains seven Anime Eternal Avatars. Here are their details:

IconAvatarsRankEnergy Stats (Level 1)Energy Stats (Level 150)
LisbetaE1.11M9.49M
SilicaD2.23M18.9M
KlainC3.35M28.4M
YaiB4.47M37.9M
AsanaA5.58M47.4M
BeaterS7.45M63.3M
The PaladinSS22.4M190M

16. Cairo

You can get seven Anime Eternal Avatars in World 16, Cairo. Here are the details:

IconAvatarsRankEnergy Stats (Level 1)Energy Stats (Level 150)
SpeedyE2.79M23.7M
CesarD5.58M47.4M
JosephC8.38M71.2M
PolyreffB11.1M94.9M
AvdoliA13.9M118M
JokaroS18.6M158M
DinoSS56.1M477M

17. Ghoul City

Ghoul City offers seven obtainable Anime Eternal Avatars. Here are the details:

IconAvatarsRankEnergy Stats (Level 1)Energy Stats (Level 150)
HideyoE6.98M59.3M
JoozuD13.9M118M
MadyoC20.9M178M
KotaroB27.9M237M
ToaokaA34.9M296M
KannyS46.5M395M
AramaSS140M1.19B

18, Chainsaw City

You can obtain eight Avatars in Chainsaw City. The lowest-ranked Avatar you can obtain is E, and the highest is SSS. Here are the details:

IconAvatarsRankEnergy Stats (Level 1)Energy Stats (Level 150)
KabeniE17.4M148M
BenjiD34.9M296M
PowaC52.3M445M
AokiB69.8M593M
RazaA87.3M742M
MakomiS116M989M
Mr ChainsawSS350M2.98B
Hero of HellSSS631M5.36B

19. Tokyo Empire

There are eight Anime Eternal Avatars in World 19, Tokyo Empire. Here are the details:

IconAvatarsRankEnergy Stats (Level 1)Energy Stats (Level 150)
AkikiE43.6M371M
ArterD87.3M742M
ShinroC130M1.11B
TamekiB174M1.48B
IrisoA218M1.85B
Witch QueenS291M2.47B
LeaonardoSS877M7.45B
BanshoSSS1.57B13.4B

20. Green Planet

Green Planet, the 20th World of Anime Eternal, offers eight Avatars. Here are their details:

IconAvatarsRankEnergy Stats (Level 1)Energy Stats (Level 150)
BulamE109M927M
Young KohanD218M1.85B
Armored KriluniC327M2.78B
GiniyB436M3.71B
VegetiA545M4.63B
Lord FrizziS727M6.18B
Koku SSJSS2.19B18.6B
Frizzi Final FormSSS3.49B33.5B

21. Hollow World

You can obtain eight Anime Eternal Avatars in Hollow World. Here are the details:

IconAvatarsRankEnergy Stats (Level 1)Energy Stats (Level 150)
OhimeE270M2.29B
IchigaD550M4.67B
ChaddoC820M6.97B
ZayrelB1.1B9.35B
UloqiA1.4B11.9B
GrimmiS1.8B15.3B
CiferSS4.1B46.7B
Vasto IchigeSSS6.1B84.1B

This list includes Avatars obtainable up to World 21. We will update it as soon as new information becomes available.

