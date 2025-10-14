All Anime Eternal Avatars and Stats (October 2025)

Update: We’ve updated this list with the latest Anime Eternal Avatars on October 14, 2025.

There are over 100 Anime Eternal Avatars you can use for your adventure. They are one of the core mechanics of this anime-inspired Roblox experience. You can equip them and use their Energy bonuses to clear stages in various game modes. This article lists all the Avatars you can currently obtain and their stats at base and max level.

How to Get Anime Eternal Avatars?

You can get Anime Eternal Avatars by defeating enemies and bosses. Every enemy has a 1% chance to drop their respective Avatars. They come in various ranks, from the lowest E, D, C, B, A, S, and SS to the highest SSS. For instance, there is a 1% chance you will get Kid Kohan Avatar upon defeating the SS Rank Kid Kohan boss in Earth City (World 1).

Every Avatar grants a certain amount of Energy, directly contributing to your damage output. You can upgrade them using Avatar Souls in the Earth City by going to the Avatar Leveling station. Upgrading them increases the Energy stats they provide and helps you dish out more damage. Avatars start at level 1 and can be upgraded to the highest level of 150.

You can get Avatar Souls by defeating enemies and bosses in all Worlds. However, there is only a 50% chance that an enemy will drop it. The best way to farm Avatar Souls is by participating in and clearing Dungeons.

That said, below is the list of all Avatars categorized by Worlds, along with the Energy stats they provide at base and the highest level.

List of all Anime Eternal Avatars and their Stats

1. Earth City

Earth City offers seven Anime Eternal Avatars. Here are the details:

Icon Avatars Rank Energy Stats (Level 1) Energy Stats (Level 150) Kriluni E 3 25.5 Ymicha D 6 51 Tian Shan C 9 76.5 Kohan B 12 102 Picco A 15 127.5 Koku S 20 170 Kid Kohan SS 60 510

2. Windmill Island

Windmill Island also offers seven Avatars, from rank E to SS. Here are the details:

Icon Avatars Rank Energy Stats (Level 1) Energy Stats (Level 150) Nomi E 8 68 Usup D 15 127.5 Robins C 23 195.5 Senji B 30 255 Zaro A 38 323 Loffy S 50 425 Shanks SS 150 1.27k

3. Soul Society

Soul Society also offers seven Avatars. Here are their details:

Icon Avatars Rank Energy Stats (Level 1) Energy Stats (Level 150) Hime E 19 161.5 Ichige D 38 323 Uryua C 56 476 Rakiu B 75 637.5 Yoichi A 94 799 Kahara S 125 1.06k Eizen SS 375 3.18k

4. Cursed School

You can obtain seven Avatars from the Cursed School. Here are their details:

Icon Avatars Rank Energy Stats (Level 1) Energy Stats (Level 150) Itodo E 47 399 Nebara D 94 799 Magum C 141 1.19k Meki B 188 1.59k Tage A 234 1.98k Gajo S 313 2.66k Sakuni SS 938 7.97k

5. Slayer Village

There are seven obtainable Anime Eternal Avatars in Slayer Village. Here are their details:

Icon Avatars Rank Energy Stats (Level 1) Energy Stats (Level 150) Nazuki E 117 994 Tenjaro D 234 1.98k Zentsu C 352 2.99k Insake B 469 3.98k Tamoka A 586 4.98k Shinabe S 781 6.63k – Rangaki SS 2.43k 19.9k

6. Solo Island

You can get seven Avatars in World 6, Solo Island. Below are their details:

Icon Avatars Rank Energy Stats (Level 1) Energy Stats (Level 150) – Weak Sung E 293 2.49k – Green Goblin D 586 4.98k – White Tiger C 879 7.47k – Cha B 1.17k 9.96k – Choi A 1.46k 12.4k – Solo Sung S 1.95k 16.6k – Statue of God SS 5.85k 49.8k

7. Clover Village

Clover Village offers seven Anime Eternal Avatars. Below are their details:

Icon Avatars Rank Energy Stats (Level 1) Energy Stats (Level 150) – Noalle E 732 6.22k – Megna D 1.46k 12.42k – Finrel C 2.19k 18.6k – Aste B 2.93k 24.9k – Yune A 3.66k 31.1k – Yemi S 4.88k 41.5k – Novi Chroni SS 14.6k 124k

8. Leaf Village

Leaf Village offers eight Anime Eternal Avatars, from the lowest E to the highest SSS rank. Here are the details:

Icon Avatars Rank Energy Stats (Level 1) Energy Stats (Level 150) – Sekuri E 1.83k 15.5k – Kid Norto D 3.66k 31.1k – Kid Seske C 5.49k 46.6k – Kakashki B 7.32k 62.2k – Jiria A 9.15k 77.8k – Tsuni S 12.2k 103k – Itechi SS 36.6k 311k – Madera SSS 40.2k 342k

9. Spirit Residence

You can obtain seven Anime Eternal Avatars in World 9, Spirit Residence. Here are the details:

Icon Avatars Rank Energy Stats (Level 1) Energy Stats (Level 150) – Ken E 4.57k 38.9k – Aira D 9.15k 77.8k – Jiji C 13.7k 116k – Momo B 18.3k 155k – Alien A 22.8k 194k – Saiko S 30.5k 259k – Ken Turbo SS 91.5k 778k

10. Magic Hunter City

Magic Hunter City, World 10 of Anime Eternal, offers seven Avatars. Here are the details:

Icon Avatars Rank Energy Stats (Level 1) Energy Stats (Level 150) – Lero E 11.4k 97.2k – Gone D 22.8k 194k – Karapik C 34.3k 291k – Killas B 45.7k 389k – Hisoker A 57.2k 486k – Illumino S 76.2k 648k – Killas Godspeed SS 228k 1.94M

11. Titan City

There are seven Anime Eternal Avatars in Titan City. Here are their details:

Icon Avatars Rank Energy Stats (Level 1) Energy Stats (Level 150) – Armim E 28.6k 243k – Annie D 57.2k 486k – Mikala C 85.8k 729k – Rainar B 114k 972k – Ervin A 143k 1.21M – Lavi S 190k 1.62M – Eran SS 575k 4.86M

12. Village of Sins

Village of Sins also comprises seven Avatars in Anime Eternal. Here are the details:

Icon Avatars Rank Energy Stats (Level 1) Energy Stats (Level 150) – Diayna E 71.5k 607k – Kyng D 143k 1.21M – Gowen C 214k 1.82M – Merlun B 286k 2.41M – Bane A 357k 3.03M – Melyon S 476k 4.05M – Esanor SS 1.43M 12.1M

13. Kaiju Base

Kaiju Base offers seven Anime Eternal Avatars. Here are their details:

Icon Avatars Rank Energy Stats (Level 1) Energy Stats (Level 150) – Kefka E 178k 1.51M – Rano D 357k 3.03M – Ihreo C 536k 4.55M – Kikoi B 715k 6.07M – Sosiro A 894k 7.59M – Meena S 1.19M 10.1M – Number 8 SS 3.59M 30.5M

14. Tempest Capital

There are seven Anime Eternal Avatars in World 14, Tempest Capital. Here are their details:

Icon Avatars Rank Energy Stats (Level 1) Energy Stats (Level 150) – Gobito E 447k 3.79M – Gabido D 894k 7.59M – Sakai C 1.34M 11.3M – Hakamaru B 1.78M 15.1M – Benitaro A 2.23M 18.9M – Rimaru S 2.98M 25.3M – Valzora SS 8.98M 76.3M

15. Virtual City

Virtual City contains seven Anime Eternal Avatars. Here are their details:

Icon Avatars Rank Energy Stats (Level 1) Energy Stats (Level 150) – Lisbeta E 1.11M 9.49M – Silica D 2.23M 18.9M – Klain C 3.35M 28.4M – Yai B 4.47M 37.9M – Asana A 5.58M 47.4M – Beater S 7.45M 63.3M – The Paladin SS 22.4M 190M

16. Cairo

You can get seven Anime Eternal Avatars in World 16, Cairo. Here are the details:

Icon Avatars Rank Energy Stats (Level 1) Energy Stats (Level 150) – Speedy E 2.79M 23.7M – Cesar D 5.58M 47.4M – Joseph C 8.38M 71.2M – Polyreff B 11.1M 94.9M – Avdoli A 13.9M 118M – Jokaro S 18.6M 158M – Dino SS 56.1M 477M

17. Ghoul City

Ghoul City offers seven obtainable Anime Eternal Avatars. Here are the details:

Icon Avatars Rank Energy Stats (Level 1) Energy Stats (Level 150) – Hideyo E 6.98M 59.3M – Joozu D 13.9M 118M – Madyo C 20.9M 178M – Kotaro B 27.9M 237M – Toaoka A 34.9M 296M – Kanny S 46.5M 395M – Arama SS 140M 1.19B

18, Chainsaw City

You can obtain eight Avatars in Chainsaw City. The lowest-ranked Avatar you can obtain is E, and the highest is SSS. Here are the details:

Icon Avatars Rank Energy Stats (Level 1) Energy Stats (Level 150) – Kabeni E 17.4M 148M – Benji D 34.9M 296M – Powa C 52.3M 445M – Aoki B 69.8M 593M – Raza A 87.3M 742M – Makomi S 116M 989M – Mr Chainsaw SS 350M 2.98B – Hero of Hell SSS 631M 5.36B

19. Tokyo Empire

There are eight Anime Eternal Avatars in World 19, Tokyo Empire. Here are the details:

Icon Avatars Rank Energy Stats (Level 1) Energy Stats (Level 150) – Akiki E 43.6M 371M – Arter D 87.3M 742M – Shinro C 130M 1.11B – Tameki B 174M 1.48B – Iriso A 218M 1.85B – Witch Queen S 291M 2.47B – Leaonardo SS 877M 7.45B – Bansho SSS 1.57B 13.4B

20. Green Planet

Green Planet, the 20th World of Anime Eternal, offers eight Avatars. Here are their details:

Icon Avatars Rank Energy Stats (Level 1) Energy Stats (Level 150) – Bulam E 109M 927M – Young Kohan D 218M 1.85B – Armored Kriluni C 327M 2.78B – Giniy B 436M 3.71B – Vegeti A 545M 4.63B – Lord Frizzi S 727M 6.18B – Koku SSJ SS 2.19B 18.6B – Frizzi Final Form SSS 3.49B 33.5B

21. Hollow World

You can obtain eight Anime Eternal Avatars in Hollow World. Here are the details:

Icon Avatars Rank Energy Stats (Level 1) Energy Stats (Level 150) – Ohime E 270M 2.29B – Ichiga D 550M 4.67B – Chaddo C 820M 6.97B – Zayrel B 1.1B 9.35B – Uloqi A 1.4B 11.9B – Grimmi S 1.8B 15.3B – Cifer SS 4.1B 46.7B – Vasto Ichige SSS 6.1B 84.1B

This list includes Avatars obtainable up to World 21. We will update it as soon as new information becomes available.