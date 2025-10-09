All Anime Eternal Champions List and Stats (October 2025)

Update: We’ve updated this list with the latest Anime Eternal Champions on October 10, 2025.
Anime Eternal Champions are in-game units that you equip to boost your overall damage. There are over 100 Champions in total, belonging to one of these rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythical, Phantom, and Supreme. The higher rarity Champions grant more Energy, which means more damage. In this article, we’ve listed all Champions and their Stats under their respective worlds.
How to Get Anime Eternal Champions?
You can get Anime Eternal Champions in every world through the Star gacha. The gacha will be at the spawn point of each world. Summoning Champions from the gacha requires Gold, whose cost varies for each world. For instance, you need only 25 Gold to summon Champions in the Earth City, World 1, and 250 Gold in World 2. You can farm Gold by defeating bosses, enemies, completing quests, and participating in Raids. Since it’s easy to accumulate tons of Coins, you don’t have to worry about obtaining higher-rarity Champions from the gacha.
That said, below is the list of all Champions, their Energy Stats, and their rarity in all worlds.
List of All Anime Eternal Champions and Their Stats for Every World
Anime Eternal has 22 worlds as of this writing, with each offering seven to eight Champions. Here are the details:
1. Earth City
It costs 25 Coins to summon Anime Eternal Champions in World 1, Earth City’s Star gacha. This world offers seven Champions, from Common to Phantom rarity. Here is their list and details:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Kriluni
|Common
|3
|Ymicha
|Uncommon
|6
|Tian Shan
|Rare
|9
|Kohan
|Epic
|12
|Picco
|Legendary
|15
|Koku
|Mythical
|20
|Kid Kohan
|Phantom
|45
2. Windmill Island
Windmill Island, World 2, offers seven Anime Eternal Champions. They range from Common to the highest Phantom rarity. It costs 250 Coins to summon from the gacha. Here are the details:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Nomi
|Common
|8
|Usup
|Uncommon
|15
|Robins
|Rare
|23
|Senji
|Epic
|30
|Zaro
|Legendary
|38
|Loffy
|Mythical
|50
|Shanks
|Phantom
|113
3. Soul Society
You must spend 2.5k Coins to summon in World 3, Soul Society’s Star gacha. It offers seven Champions, ranging from the lowest Common to the highest Phantom. Here are the details:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Hime
|Common
|19
|Ichige
|Uncommon
|38
|Uryua
|Rare
|56
|Rakiu
|Epic
|75
|Yoichi
|Legendary
|94
|Kahara
|Mythical
|125
|Eizen
|Phantom
|281
4. Cursed School
The Cursed School gacha demands 25k Gold for summoning Champions. Like previous worlds, it offers seven champions, from the lowest Common to the highest Phantom. Here are the details:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Itodo
|Common
|47
|Nebara
|Uncommon
|94
|Magum
|Rare
|141
|Meki
|Epic
|188
|Tage
|Legendary
|234
|Gajo
|Mythical
|313
|Sakuni
|Phantom
|703
5. Slayer Village
Slayer Village, World 5, seven Champions, from the lowest Common to the highest Phantom. You need 312k Coins to summon once in its gacha. Here are the details of Champions:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Nazuki
|Common
|117
|Tenjaro
|Uncommon
|234
|Zentsu
|Rare
|352
|Insake
|Epic
|469
|Tamoka
|Legendary
|586
|Shinabe
|Mythical
|781
|Rangaki
|Phantom
|1.75K
6. Solo Island
The Solo Island is the sixth world, offering seven Anime Eternal Champions, from Common to Phantom rarity. It costs 3.9M Coins for one roll in its gacha. Here are the details of all Champions:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Weak Sung
|Common
|293
|Green Goblin
|Uncommon
|586
|White Tiger
|Rare
|879
|Cha
|Epic
|1.17k
|Choi
|Legendary
|1.46k
|Solo Sung
|Mythical
|1.95k
|Statue of God
|Phantom
|4.39k
7. Clover Village
Clover Village, the seventh World, offers seven Anime Eternal Champions. You need 214M Coins to summon once from its Star gacha. Here are the details of Champions:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Noalle
|Common
|732
|Megna
|Uncommon
|1.46k
|Finrel
|Rare
|2.19k
|Aste
|Epic
|2.93k
|Yune
|Legendary
|3.66k
|Yemi
|Mythical
|4.88k
|Novi Chroni
|Phantom
|10.9k
8. Leaf Village
Leaf Village is the eighth world that contains seven Anime Eternal Champions in its gacha. It costs 1.07B Coins to summon once in Leaf Village. Here are the details of Champions:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Sekuri
|Uncommon
|1.83k
|Kid Norto
|Common
|3.66k
|Kid Seske
|Rare
|5.49k
|Kakashki
|Epic
|7.32k
|Jiria
|Legendary
|9.15k
|Tsuni
|Mythical
|12.2k
|Itechi
|Phantom
|27.4k
9. Spirit Residence
Spirit Residence is the ninth world in Anime Eternal. This world’s Star gacha requires 21.4B Coins to summon once and offers seven Champions. Here are the details:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Ken
|Common
|4.57k
|Aira
|Uncommon
|9.15k
|Jiji
|Rare
|13.7k
|Momo
|Epic
|18.3k
|Alien
|Legendary
|22.8k
|Saiko
|Mythical
|30.5k
|Ken Turbo
|Phantom
|68.6k
10. Magic Hunter City
The tenth World, Magic Hunter City, contains seven Champions in its Star gacha, similar to previous worlds. It costs 107B Coins to summon once in the gacha. Here are the details of Champions:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Lero
|Common
|11.4k
|Gone
|Uncommon
|22.8k
|Karapik
|Rare
|34.3k
|Killas
|Epic
|45.7k
|Hisoker
|Legendary
|57.2k
|Illumino
|Mythical
|76.2k
|Killas Godspeed
|Phantom
|171k
11. Titan City
Titan City is the 11th world in Anime Eternal, which offers seven Champions. You need 537B Coins to summon once in its Star gacha. Here are the details of Champions:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Armim
|Common
|28.6k
|Annie
|Uncommon
|57.2k
|Mikala
|Rare
|85.8k
|Rainar
|Epic
|114k
|Ervin
|Legendary
|143k
|Lavi
|Mythical
|190k
|Eran
|Phantom
|429k
12. Village of Sins
Village of Sins, the 12th world in the Anime Eternal, offers Champions ranging from the lowest Common to the highest Phantom. You can summon once by spending 5.66T Coins in its Star gacha. Here are the details of Champions:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Diyana
|Common
|71.5k
|Kyng
|Uncommon
|143k
|Gowen
|Rare
|214k
|Merlun
|Epic
|286k
|Bane
|Legendary
|357k
|Melyon
|Mythical
|476k
|Esanor
|Phantom
|1.07M
13. Kaiju Base
Kaiju Base is the 13th world in Anime Eternal. Its Star gacha offers seven Champions and costs 64.3T Coins to summon once. Here are the details:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Kefka
|Common
|178k
|Rano
|Uncommon
|357k
|Ihreo
|Rare
|536k
|Kikoi
|Epic
|715k
|Sosiro
|Legendary
|894k
|Meena
|Mythical
|1.19M
|Number 8
|Phantom
|2.68M
14. Tempest Capital
Tempest Capital is the 14th world, which has seven summonable Champions. It’s Star gacha requires 1.28Qd Coins to summon once. Here are the details of all Champions:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Gobito
|Common
|447k
|Gabido
|Uncommon
|894k
|Sakai
|Rare
|1.34M
|Hakamaru
|Epic
|1.78M
|Benitaro
|Legendary
|2.23M
|Rimaru
|Mythical
|2.98M
|Valzora
|Phantom
|6.7M
15. Virtual City
Virtual City, the 15th world, offers seven Anime Eternal Champions. You must spend 25.7Qd Coins to roll once in its Star gacha. Here are the details of its Champions:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Lisbeta
|Common
|1.11M
|Silica
|Uncommon
|2.23M
|Klain
|Rare
|3.35M
|Yai
|Epic
|4.47M
|Asana
|Legendary
|5.58M
|Beater
|Mythical
|7.45M
|The Paladin
|Phantom
|16.7M
16. Cairo
Cairo is the 16th world in Anime Eternal with seven Champions in its Star gacha. One summon in its Star gacha costs 771Qd Coins. Here are the Champions it offers:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Speedy
|Common
|2.79M
|Cesar
|Uncommon
|5.58M
|Joseph
|Rare
|8.38M
|Polyreff
|Epic
|11.1M
|Avdoli
|Legendary
|13.9M
|Jokaro
|Mythical
|18.6M
|Dino
|Phantom
|41.8M
17. Ghoul City
The 17th Anime Eternal world, Ghoul City, offers seven Champions. You must pay 7.71Qd Coins to summon once from its Star gacha. Here are the details of its Champions:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Hideyo
|Common
|6.98M
|Joozu
|Uncommon
|13.9M
|Madyo
|Rare
|20.9M
|Kotaro
|Epic
|27.9M
|Toaoka
|Legendary
|34.9M
|Kanny
|Mythical
|46.5M
|Arama
|Phantom
|104M
18. Chainsaw City
Chainsaw City is the 18th world of Anime Eternal. You can summon once from its Star gacha for 115Qn Coins. It offers eight Champions, from the lowest Common to the highest Supreme. Here are the details:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Kabeni
|Common
|17.4M
|Benji
|Uncommon
|34.9M
|Powa
|Rare
|52.3M
|Aoki
|Epic
|69.8M
|Raza
|Legendary
|87.3M
|Makomi
|Mythical
|116M
|Mr Chainsaw
|Phantom
|261M
|Hero of Hell
|Supreme
|392M
19. Tokyo Empire
Tokyo Empire, the 19th World, offers eight Anime Eternal Champions. It costs 1.73Sx Coins to summon once in its Star gacha. Here are the details of its Champions:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Akiki
|Common
|43.6M
|Arter
|Uncommon
|87.3M
|Shinro
|Rare
|130M
|Tameki
|Epic
|174M
|Iriso
|Legendary
|218M
|Witch Queen
|Mythical
|291M
|Leonardo
|Phantom
|654M
|Bansho
|Supreme
|982M
20. Green Planet
Green Planet is the 20th world in Anime Eternal. Its Star gacha contains eight Champions, from the lowest Common to the highest Supreme. You need 26Sx Coins to summon Champions from its gacha. Here are the details of Champions:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Bulam
|Common
|109M
|Young Kohan
|Uncommon
|218M
|Armored Kriluni
|Rare
|327M
|Ginly
|Epic
|436M
|Vegeti
|Legendary
|545M
|Lord Frizzi
|Mythical
|727M
|Koku SSJ
|Phantom
|1.63B
|Frizzi Final Form
|Supreme
|2.45B
21. Hollow World
The Hollow World offers eight Champions, from the lowest Common to the highest Phantom. One summon from its Star gacha costs 390Sx Coins. Here are the details of Champions:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Ohime
|Common
|270M
|Ichiga
|Uncommon
|550M
|Chaddo
|Rare
|820M
|Zayrel
|Epic
|1.1B
|Uloqi
|Legendary
|1.4B
|Grimmi
|Mythical
|1.8B
|Cifer
|Phantom
|4.1B
|Vasto Ichige
|Supreme
|6.1B
22. Shadow Academy
Shadow Academy is the latest world added in the Anime Eternal update 18. Its Star gacha offers seven Champions and costs 5.86Sp Coins to summon once. Here are the details of its Champions:
|Champions
|Rarity
|Energy Stats
|Cyd
|Common
|675M
|Zeta
|Uncommon
|1.37B
|Delta
|Rare
|2.05B
|Beta
|Epic
|2.75B
|Gamma
|Legendary
|3.5B
|Alpha
|Mythical
|4.5B
|Blood Queen
|Phantom
|10.2B
Always opt to obtain the highest rarity Anime Eternal Champions in each world because they grant the largest amounts of Energy. More Energy means more damage in this Roblox experience. They will help you clear Raids and unlock new content seamlessly.