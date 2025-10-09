Home » Gaming » All Anime Eternal Champions List and Stats (October 2025)

All Anime Eternal Champions List and Stats (October 2025)

by Acharya Nidesh
Update: We’ve updated this list with the latest Anime Eternal Champions on October 10, 2025.

Anime Eternal Champions are in-game units that you equip to boost your overall damage. There are over 100 Champions in total, belonging to one of these rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythical, Phantom, and Supreme. The higher rarity Champions grant more Energy, which means more damage. In this article, we’ve listed all Champions and their Stats under their respective worlds.

Anime Eternal Champions

How to Get Anime Eternal Champions?

You can get Anime Eternal Champions in every world through the Star gacha. The gacha will be at the spawn point of each world. Summoning Champions from the gacha requires Gold, whose cost varies for each world. For instance, you need only 25 Gold to summon Champions in the Earth City, World 1, and 250 Gold in World 2. You can farm Gold by defeating bosses, enemies, completing quests, and participating in Raids. Since it’s easy to accumulate tons of Coins, you don’t have to worry about obtaining higher-rarity Champions from the gacha.

Anime Eternal Champions

That said, below is the list of all Champions, their Energy Stats, and their rarity in all worlds.

List of All Anime Eternal Champions and Their Stats for Every World

Anime Eternal has 22 worlds as of this writing, with each offering seven to eight Champions. Here are the details:

1. Earth City

It costs 25 Coins to summon Anime Eternal Champions in World 1, Earth City’s Star gacha. This world offers seven Champions, from Common to Phantom rarity. Here is their list and details:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
KriluniCommon3
YmichaUncommon6
Tian ShanRare9
KohanEpic12
PiccoLegendary15
KokuMythical20
Kid KohanPhantom45

2. Windmill Island

Windmill Island, World 2, offers seven Anime Eternal Champions. They range from Common to the highest Phantom rarity. It costs 250 Coins to summon from the gacha. Here are the details:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
NomiCommon8
UsupUncommon15
RobinsRare23
SenjiEpic30
ZaroLegendary38
LoffyMythical50
ShanksPhantom113

3. Soul Society

You must spend 2.5k Coins to summon in World 3, Soul Society’s Star gacha. It offers seven Champions, ranging from the lowest Common to the highest Phantom. Here are the details:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
HimeCommon19
IchigeUncommon38
UryuaRare56
RakiuEpic75
YoichiLegendary94
KaharaMythical125
EizenPhantom281

4. Cursed School

The Cursed School gacha demands 25k Gold for summoning Champions. Like previous worlds, it offers seven champions, from the lowest Common to the highest Phantom. Here are the details:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
ItodoCommon47
NebaraUncommon94
MagumRare141
MekiEpic188
TageLegendary234
GajoMythical313
SakuniPhantom703

5. Slayer Village

Slayer Village, World 5, seven Champions, from the lowest Common to the highest Phantom. You need 312k Coins to summon once in its gacha. Here are the details of Champions:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
NazukiCommon117
TenjaroUncommon234
ZentsuRare352
InsakeEpic469
TamokaLegendary586
ShinabeMythical781
RangakiPhantom1.75K

6. Solo Island

The Solo Island is the sixth world, offering seven Anime Eternal Champions, from Common to Phantom rarity. It costs 3.9M Coins for one roll in its gacha. Here are the details of all Champions:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
Weak SungCommon293
Green GoblinUncommon586
White TigerRare879
ChaEpic1.17k
ChoiLegendary1.46k
Solo SungMythical1.95k
Statue of GodPhantom4.39k

7. Clover Village

Clover Village, the seventh World, offers seven Anime Eternal Champions. You need 214M Coins to summon once from its Star gacha. Here are the details of Champions:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
NoalleCommon732
MegnaUncommon1.46k
FinrelRare2.19k
AsteEpic2.93k
YuneLegendary3.66k
YemiMythical4.88k
Novi ChroniPhantom10.9k

8. Leaf Village

Leaf Village is the eighth world that contains seven Anime Eternal Champions in its gacha. It costs 1.07B Coins to summon once in Leaf Village. Here are the details of Champions:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
SekuriUncommon1.83k
Kid NortoCommon3.66k
Kid SeskeRare5.49k
KakashkiEpic7.32k
JiriaLegendary9.15k
TsuniMythical12.2k
ItechiPhantom27.4k

9. Spirit Residence

Spirit Residence is the ninth world in Anime Eternal. This world’s Star gacha requires 21.4B Coins to summon once and offers seven Champions. Here are the details:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
KenCommon4.57k
AiraUncommon9.15k
JijiRare13.7k
MomoEpic18.3k
AlienLegendary22.8k
SaikoMythical30.5k
Ken TurboPhantom68.6k

10. Magic Hunter City

The tenth World, Magic Hunter City, contains seven Champions in its Star gacha, similar to previous worlds. It costs 107B Coins to summon once in the gacha. Here are the details of Champions:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
LeroCommon11.4k
GoneUncommon22.8k
KarapikRare34.3k
KillasEpic45.7k
HisokerLegendary57.2k
IlluminoMythical76.2k
Killas GodspeedPhantom171k

11. Titan City

Titan City is the 11th world in Anime Eternal, which offers seven Champions. You need 537B Coins to summon once in its Star gacha. Here are the details of Champions:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
ArmimCommon28.6k
AnnieUncommon57.2k
MikalaRare85.8k
RainarEpic114k
ErvinLegendary143k
LaviMythical190k
EranPhantom429k

12. Village of Sins

Village of Sins, the 12th world in the Anime Eternal, offers Champions ranging from the lowest Common to the highest Phantom. You can summon once by spending 5.66T Coins in its Star gacha. Here are the details of Champions:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
DiyanaCommon71.5k
KyngUncommon143k
GowenRare214k
MerlunEpic286k
BaneLegendary357k
MelyonMythical476k
EsanorPhantom1.07M

13. Kaiju Base

Kaiju Base is the 13th world in Anime Eternal. Its Star gacha offers seven Champions and costs 64.3T Coins to summon once. Here are the details:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
KefkaCommon178k
RanoUncommon357k
IhreoRare536k
KikoiEpic715k
SosiroLegendary894k
MeenaMythical1.19M
Number 8Phantom2.68M

14. Tempest Capital

Tempest Capital is the 14th world, which has seven summonable Champions. It’s Star gacha requires 1.28Qd Coins to summon once. Here are the details of all Champions:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
GobitoCommon447k
GabidoUncommon894k
SakaiRare1.34M
HakamaruEpic1.78M
BenitaroLegendary2.23M
RimaruMythical2.98M
ValzoraPhantom6.7M

15. Virtual City

Virtual City, the 15th world, offers seven Anime Eternal Champions. You must spend 25.7Qd Coins to roll once in its Star gacha. Here are the details of its Champions:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
LisbetaCommon1.11M
SilicaUncommon2.23M
KlainRare3.35M
YaiEpic4.47M
AsanaLegendary5.58M
BeaterMythical7.45M
The PaladinPhantom16.7M

16. Cairo

Cairo is the 16th world in Anime Eternal with seven Champions in its Star gacha. One summon in its Star gacha costs 771Qd Coins. Here are the Champions it offers:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
SpeedyCommon2.79M
CesarUncommon5.58M
JosephRare8.38M
PolyreffEpic11.1M
AvdoliLegendary13.9M
JokaroMythical18.6M
DinoPhantom41.8M

17. Ghoul City

The 17th Anime Eternal world, Ghoul City, offers seven Champions. You must pay 7.71Qd Coins to summon once from its Star gacha. Here are the details of its Champions:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
HideyoCommon6.98M
JoozuUncommon13.9M
MadyoRare20.9M
KotaroEpic27.9M
ToaokaLegendary34.9M
KannyMythical46.5M
AramaPhantom104M

18. Chainsaw City

Chainsaw City is the 18th world of Anime Eternal. You can summon once from its Star gacha for 115Qn Coins. It offers eight Champions, from the lowest Common to the highest Supreme. Here are the details:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
KabeniCommon17.4M
BenjiUncommon34.9M
PowaRare52.3M
AokiEpic69.8M
RazaLegendary87.3M
MakomiMythical116M
Mr ChainsawPhantom261M
Hero of HellSupreme392M

19. Tokyo Empire

Tokyo Empire, the 19th World, offers eight Anime Eternal Champions. It costs 1.73Sx Coins to summon once in its Star gacha. Here are the details of its Champions:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
AkikiCommon43.6M
ArterUncommon87.3M
ShinroRare130M
TamekiEpic174M
IrisoLegendary218M
Witch QueenMythical291M
LeonardoPhantom654M
BanshoSupreme982M

20. Green Planet

Green Planet is the 20th world in Anime Eternal. Its Star gacha contains eight Champions, from the lowest Common to the highest Supreme. You need 26Sx Coins to summon Champions from its gacha. Here are the details of Champions:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
BulamCommon109M
Young KohanUncommon218M
Armored KriluniRare327M
GinlyEpic436M
VegetiLegendary545M
Lord FrizziMythical727M
Koku SSJPhantom1.63B
Frizzi Final FormSupreme2.45B

21. Hollow World

The Hollow World offers eight Champions, from the lowest Common to the highest Phantom. One summon from its Star gacha costs 390Sx Coins. Here are the details of Champions:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
OhimeCommon270M
IchigaUncommon550M
ChaddoRare820M
ZayrelEpic1.1B
UloqiLegendary1.4B
GrimmiMythical1.8B
CiferPhantom4.1B
Vasto IchigeSupreme6.1B

22. Shadow Academy

Shadow Academy is the latest world added in the Anime Eternal update 18. Its Star gacha offers seven Champions and costs 5.86Sp Coins to summon once. Here are the details of its Champions:

ChampionsRarityEnergy Stats
CydCommon675M
ZetaUncommon1.37B
DeltaRare2.05B
BetaEpic2.75B
GammaLegendary3.5B
AlphaMythical4.5B
Blood QueenPhantom10.2B

Always opt to obtain the highest rarity Anime Eternal Champions in each world because they grant the largest amounts of Energy. More Energy means more damage in this Roblox experience. They will help you clear Raids and unlock new content seamlessly.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

