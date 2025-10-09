All Anime Eternal Champions List and Stats (October 2025)

Update: We’ve updated this list with the latest Anime Eternal Champions on October 10, 2025.

Anime Eternal Champions are in-game units that you equip to boost your overall damage. There are over 100 Champions in total, belonging to one of these rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythical, Phantom, and Supreme. The higher rarity Champions grant more Energy, which means more damage. In this article, we’ve listed all Champions and their Stats under their respective worlds.

How to Get Anime Eternal Champions?

You can get Anime Eternal Champions in every world through the Star gacha. The gacha will be at the spawn point of each world. Summoning Champions from the gacha requires Gold, whose cost varies for each world. For instance, you need only 25 Gold to summon Champions in the Earth City, World 1, and 250 Gold in World 2. You can farm Gold by defeating bosses, enemies, completing quests, and participating in Raids. Since it’s easy to accumulate tons of Coins, you don’t have to worry about obtaining higher-rarity Champions from the gacha.

That said, below is the list of all Champions, their Energy Stats, and their rarity in all worlds.

List of All Anime Eternal Champions and Their Stats for Every World

Anime Eternal has 22 worlds as of this writing, with each offering seven to eight Champions. Here are the details:

1. Earth City

It costs 25 Coins to summon Anime Eternal Champions in World 1, Earth City’s Star gacha. This world offers seven Champions, from Common to Phantom rarity. Here is their list and details:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Kriluni Common 3 Ymicha Uncommon 6 Tian Shan Rare 9 Kohan Epic 12 Picco Legendary 15 Koku Mythical 20 Kid Kohan Phantom 45

2. Windmill Island

Windmill Island, World 2, offers seven Anime Eternal Champions. They range from Common to the highest Phantom rarity. It costs 250 Coins to summon from the gacha. Here are the details:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Nomi Common 8 Usup Uncommon 15 Robins Rare 23 Senji Epic 30 Zaro Legendary 38 Loffy Mythical 50 Shanks Phantom 113

3. Soul Society

You must spend 2.5k Coins to summon in World 3, Soul Society’s Star gacha. It offers seven Champions, ranging from the lowest Common to the highest Phantom. Here are the details:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Hime Common 19 Ichige Uncommon 38 Uryua Rare 56 Rakiu Epic 75 Yoichi Legendary 94 Kahara Mythical 125 Eizen Phantom 281

4. Cursed School

The Cursed School gacha demands 25k Gold for summoning Champions. Like previous worlds, it offers seven champions, from the lowest Common to the highest Phantom. Here are the details:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Itodo Common 47 Nebara Uncommon 94 Magum Rare 141 Meki Epic 188 Tage Legendary 234 Gajo Mythical 313 Sakuni Phantom 703

5. Slayer Village

Slayer Village, World 5, seven Champions, from the lowest Common to the highest Phantom. You need 312k Coins to summon once in its gacha. Here are the details of Champions:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Nazuki Common 117 Tenjaro Uncommon 234 Zentsu Rare 352 Insake Epic 469 Tamoka Legendary 586 Shinabe Mythical 781 Rangaki Phantom 1.75K

6. Solo Island

The Solo Island is the sixth world, offering seven Anime Eternal Champions, from Common to Phantom rarity. It costs 3.9M Coins for one roll in its gacha. Here are the details of all Champions:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Weak Sung Common 293 Green Goblin Uncommon 586 White Tiger Rare 879 Cha Epic 1.17k Choi Legendary 1.46k Solo Sung Mythical 1.95k Statue of God Phantom 4.39k

7. Clover Village

Clover Village, the seventh World, offers seven Anime Eternal Champions. You need 214M Coins to summon once from its Star gacha. Here are the details of Champions:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Noalle Common 732 Megna Uncommon 1.46k Finrel Rare 2.19k Aste Epic 2.93k Yune Legendary 3.66k Yemi Mythical 4.88k Novi Chroni Phantom 10.9k

8. Leaf Village

Leaf Village is the eighth world that contains seven Anime Eternal Champions in its gacha. It costs 1.07B Coins to summon once in Leaf Village. Here are the details of Champions:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Sekuri Uncommon 1.83k Kid Norto Common 3.66k Kid Seske Rare 5.49k Kakashki Epic 7.32k Jiria Legendary 9.15k Tsuni Mythical 12.2k Itechi Phantom 27.4k

9. Spirit Residence

Spirit Residence is the ninth world in Anime Eternal. This world’s Star gacha requires 21.4B Coins to summon once and offers seven Champions. Here are the details:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Ken Common 4.57k Aira Uncommon 9.15k Jiji Rare 13.7k Momo Epic 18.3k Alien Legendary 22.8k Saiko Mythical 30.5k Ken Turbo Phantom 68.6k

10. Magic Hunter City

The tenth World, Magic Hunter City, contains seven Champions in its Star gacha, similar to previous worlds. It costs 107B Coins to summon once in the gacha. Here are the details of Champions:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Lero Common 11.4k Gone Uncommon 22.8k Karapik Rare 34.3k Killas Epic 45.7k Hisoker Legendary 57.2k Illumino Mythical 76.2k Killas Godspeed Phantom 171k

11. Titan City

Titan City is the 11th world in Anime Eternal, which offers seven Champions. You need 537B Coins to summon once in its Star gacha. Here are the details of Champions:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Armim Common 28.6k Annie Uncommon 57.2k Mikala Rare 85.8k Rainar Epic 114k Ervin Legendary 143k Lavi Mythical 190k Eran Phantom 429k

12. Village of Sins

Village of Sins, the 12th world in the Anime Eternal, offers Champions ranging from the lowest Common to the highest Phantom. You can summon once by spending 5.66T Coins in its Star gacha. Here are the details of Champions:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Diyana Common 71.5k Kyng Uncommon 143k Gowen Rare 214k Merlun Epic 286k Bane Legendary 357k Melyon Mythical 476k Esanor Phantom 1.07M

13. Kaiju Base

Kaiju Base is the 13th world in Anime Eternal. Its Star gacha offers seven Champions and costs 64.3T Coins to summon once. Here are the details:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Kefka Common 178k Rano Uncommon 357k Ihreo Rare 536k Kikoi Epic 715k Sosiro Legendary 894k Meena Mythical 1.19M Number 8 Phantom 2.68M

14. Tempest Capital

Tempest Capital is the 14th world, which has seven summonable Champions. It’s Star gacha requires 1.28Qd Coins to summon once. Here are the details of all Champions:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Gobito Common 447k Gabido Uncommon 894k Sakai Rare 1.34M Hakamaru Epic 1.78M Benitaro Legendary 2.23M Rimaru Mythical 2.98M Valzora Phantom 6.7M

15. Virtual City

Virtual City, the 15th world, offers seven Anime Eternal Champions. You must spend 25.7Qd Coins to roll once in its Star gacha. Here are the details of its Champions:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Lisbeta Common 1.11M Silica Uncommon 2.23M Klain Rare 3.35M Yai Epic 4.47M Asana Legendary 5.58M Beater Mythical 7.45M The Paladin Phantom 16.7M

16. Cairo

Cairo is the 16th world in Anime Eternal with seven Champions in its Star gacha. One summon in its Star gacha costs 771Qd Coins. Here are the Champions it offers:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Speedy Common 2.79M Cesar Uncommon 5.58M Joseph Rare 8.38M Polyreff Epic 11.1M Avdoli Legendary 13.9M Jokaro Mythical 18.6M Dino Phantom 41.8M

17. Ghoul City

The 17th Anime Eternal world, Ghoul City, offers seven Champions. You must pay 7.71Qd Coins to summon once from its Star gacha. Here are the details of its Champions:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Hideyo Common 6.98M Joozu Uncommon 13.9M Madyo Rare 20.9M Kotaro Epic 27.9M Toaoka Legendary 34.9M Kanny Mythical 46.5M Arama Phantom 104M

18. Chainsaw City

Chainsaw City is the 18th world of Anime Eternal. You can summon once from its Star gacha for 115Qn Coins. It offers eight Champions, from the lowest Common to the highest Supreme. Here are the details:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Kabeni Common 17.4M Benji Uncommon 34.9M Powa Rare 52.3M Aoki Epic 69.8M Raza Legendary 87.3M Makomi Mythical 116M Mr Chainsaw Phantom 261M Hero of Hell Supreme 392M

19. Tokyo Empire

Tokyo Empire, the 19th World, offers eight Anime Eternal Champions. It costs 1.73Sx Coins to summon once in its Star gacha. Here are the details of its Champions:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Akiki Common 43.6M Arter Uncommon 87.3M Shinro Rare 130M Tameki Epic 174M Iriso Legendary 218M Witch Queen Mythical 291M Leonardo Phantom 654M Bansho Supreme 982M

20. Green Planet

Green Planet is the 20th world in Anime Eternal. Its Star gacha contains eight Champions, from the lowest Common to the highest Supreme. You need 26Sx Coins to summon Champions from its gacha. Here are the details of Champions:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Bulam Common 109M Young Kohan Uncommon 218M Armored Kriluni Rare 327M Ginly Epic 436M Vegeti Legendary 545M Lord Frizzi Mythical 727M Koku SSJ Phantom 1.63B Frizzi Final Form Supreme 2.45B

21. Hollow World

The Hollow World offers eight Champions, from the lowest Common to the highest Phantom. One summon from its Star gacha costs 390Sx Coins. Here are the details of Champions:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Ohime Common 270M Ichiga Uncommon 550M Chaddo Rare 820M Zayrel Epic 1.1B Uloqi Legendary 1.4B Grimmi Mythical 1.8B Cifer Phantom 4.1B Vasto Ichige Supreme 6.1B

22. Shadow Academy

Shadow Academy is the latest world added in the Anime Eternal update 18. Its Star gacha offers seven Champions and costs 5.86Sp Coins to summon once. Here are the details of its Champions:

Champions Rarity Energy Stats Cyd Common 675M Zeta Uncommon 1.37B Delta Rare 2.05B Beta Epic 2.75B Gamma Legendary 3.5B Alpha Mythical 4.5B Blood Queen Phantom 10.2B

Always opt to obtain the highest rarity Anime Eternal Champions in each world because they grant the largest amounts of Energy. More Energy means more damage in this Roblox experience. They will help you clear Raids and unlock new content seamlessly.