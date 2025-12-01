All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 1, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 1, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across : Structure near some Shinto shrines – TORII

: Structure near some Shinto shrines – 6 Across : Flip over – UPEND

: Flip over – 7 Across : Disney character who sings, “There must be more than this provincial life” – BELLE

: Disney character who sings, “There must be more than this provincial life” – 8 Across : Zodiac sign for most April babies – ARIES

: Zodiac sign for most April babies – 9 Across: Perform in a 2-Down – ACT

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down : Largest and lowest-pitched brass instrument – TUBA

: Largest and lowest-pitched brass instrument – 2 Down : The Magic Flute, e.g. – OPERA

: The Magic Flute, e.g. – 3 Down : Archaeological find, maybe – RELIC

: Archaeological find, maybe – 4 Down : Arm of the sea – INLET

: Arm of the sea – 5 Down: “Beware the ___ of March” – IDES

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Check out more puzzles :

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 1, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [prefix for canny or kempt] = un

[container for worms or whoop-ass] = can

[📚 book➡️ ___ ⬅️hole 🚀] = worm

[whirling toy or earring shape] = hoop

[finger named for its adornment] = ring

[your scrap one might contain your Truckasaurus ticket stub 🎫] = book

[“cut the ___!” 🚽 (slightly more polite injunction to stop dissembling)] = crap

[bolder alternative to Copy on the Edit menu] = cut

[the only even prime number] = two

[Amazon subscription that includes free shipping] = prime

[“My first act of ___ will shall be to believe in ___ will”: William James] = free

[Hunting that is Good] = will

[“___ they or won’t they?” (TV trope)] = will

[Brazilian rainforest 🇧🇷] = Amazon

[Prince said that “Purple ___” was about the end of the world ☂️] = rain

[heart color for a wounded veteran] = Purple

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 1, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: THEM

Word 2: LESSON

Word 3: POROUS

Word 4: BLIZZARD Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word PIZZAS in the center Then drop the word ROUND on the right-most side After that, drop the word BLOSSOM on the right side After that, drop the word TUXEDO on the right-most side Finally, drop the word ETHER in the center

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 1, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: ANOTHER

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Nouns: ER

: Nouns: Category 2: Double letters: ERECTNESS

Double letters: Category 3: More consonants than vowels: SABADILLA

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.