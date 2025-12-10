All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 10, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 10, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across : Certain natural hairstyle, for short – FRO

: Certain natural hairstyle, for short – 4 Across : Possible response to “Would you like another Diet Coke?” – YEP

: Possible response to “Would you like another Diet Coke?” – 7 Across : Took the helm – LED

: Took the helm – 8 Across : Reddit Q&A sesh – AMA

: Reddit Q&A sesh – 9 Across : ___game trigger (event that sets off the conclusion of a board game) – END

: ___game trigger (event that sets off the conclusion of a board game) – 10 Across : Make a bad impression? – MAR

: Make a bad impression? – 11 Across : Cherokee actor ___ Studi – WES

: Cherokee actor ___ Studi – 12 Across : Palindromic name – ANA

: Palindromic name – 13 Across : “Bah, you got me!” – IWASHAD

: “Bah, you got me!” – 15 Across : Speak volumes? – NARRATE

: Speak volumes? – 16 Across: Renter’s document – LEASE

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down : Arrived by plane – FLEWIN

: Arrived by plane – 2 Down : It might be automatic – RENEWAL

: It might be automatic – 3 Down : “The overwhelming likelihood is …” – ODDSARE

: “The overwhelming likelihood is …” – 4 Down : Some pianos and motorcycles – YAMAHAS

: Some pianos and motorcycles – 5 Down : Give out – EMANATE

: Give out – 6 Down : Highlight of many Pride weekends – PARADE

: Highlight of many Pride weekends – 14 Down: Title for some Spanish teachers: abbr. – SRA

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 10, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [🇺🇸 = États-Unis, 🇬🇧 = Royaume-Uni, 🇫🇷 = ___] = France

[Rogers with a fried chicken concern 🍗] = Roy

[hummus “pea” sometimes more flamboyantly called a “Garbanzo bean” 🧆] = chick

[attire] = Garb

[auto part sometimes repurposed into a fun swing] = tire

[😀😭 mood ➡️ ___ ⬅️ dance 💃] = swing

[low, steady, continuous sound] = hum

[barrier broken by Chuck Yeager 🛩️] = sound

[Mr. E. Cheese’s given name 🐭] = Chuck

[“say ___!” (command from a photographer) 📸] = Cheese

[word before “ahh” or “hi for me”] = say

[“message received” via radio] = Roger

[insult: “you’ve got a face for ___” 📻] = radio

[a baby one might get you carded] = face

[shower with tiny gifts?] = baby

[nonverbal companion of tell] = show

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 10, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: ARRAY

Word 2: KNELT

Word 3: SCARAB

Word 4: BANKRUPT Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word BACKRUB on the left-most side Then drop the word KARAT on the right-most side After that, drop the word SANELY in the centre Finally, drop the ERRANT on the right-most side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 10, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: OCCASION

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : 9 Letters: IONICALLY

: 9 Letters: Category 2: Letters in alphabetical order: ALLY

Letters in alphabetical order: Category 3: Nouns: YAHOO

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.